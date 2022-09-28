Bilyaletdinov receives Russian army summons

Former Everton winger Diniyar Bilyaletdinov has been drafted into the Russian army as part of Vladimir Putin's partial mobilisation to support his war in Ukraine even though he is above the age limit.

The current threshold for active service in the Russian military is 35 but Bilyaletdinov, who spent three years at Everton after arriving ad a highly-promising prospect in 2009, is now 37 having finished his career with Trakai in Lithuania four years ago.

According to ria.ru, the decision to send Bilyaletdinov his summons may be because he has completed military service in the past but it may also be a symptom of what Western observers see as desperation on Putin's part to bolster his stalled efforts to invade Ukraine which began last February.

“Diniyar really received a summons,” Bilyaletdinov's father told ria.ru. “It’s hard to talk about emotions, because he didn’t serve, although he did military service, but it was specific, with a sports bias. That was 19 years ago. That is, yes, he took the oath, but served in the sports line.

“The law still says to call people up to 35 years old, and he is 37, so there is some kind of inconsistency. Now it will be found out whether this agenda is correct or it was sent [in error]. Anything can happen.

“If there was a general mobilisation, then there is no need to ask questions. In the meantime, the president has established a partial one, everything should be in accordance with the law.”





