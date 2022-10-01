Pickford picks up save of the month gong

30/09/2022



Jordan Pickford has been recognised for his stellar efforts in the Merseyside derby with the Premier League's Save of the Month award for September.

The Everton goalkeeper was given the award for his acrobatic save that denied Liverpool's, Darwin Nuñez, an opening goal in the game at Goodison Park when he tipped the striker's shot from the angle onto the crossbar.

Pickford's award comes after his miraculous save against Chelsea in May was named save of the season for 2021-22.

The England stopper picked up a thigh strain in the Goodison derby, which he helped ensure ended goalless with another brilliant save at the death to deny Mohamed Salah, and missed both the Blues' win over West Ham and England's Nations League fixtures but he is expected to be back in the matchday squad tomorrow.

Everton travel to Southampton for a 3pm kick-off at St Mary's looking for their first away win of the season.





