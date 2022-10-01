Season › 2022-23 › News Pickford picks up save of the month gong Lyndon Lloyd 30/09/2022 2comments | Jump to last Jordan Pickford has been recognised for his stellar efforts in the Merseyside derby with the Premier League's Save of the Month award for September.The Everton goalkeeper was given the award for his acrobatic save that denied Liverpool's, Darwin Nuñez, an opening goal in the game at Goodison Park when he tipped the striker's shot from the angle onto the crossbar.Pickford's award comes after his miraculous save against Chelsea in May was named save of the season for 2021-22.The England stopper picked up a thigh strain in the Goodison derby, which he helped ensure ended goalless with another brilliant save at the death to deny Mohamed Salah, and missed both the Blues' win over West Ham and England's Nations League fixtures but he is expected to be back in the matchday squad tomorrow. Article continues below video content Everton travel to Southampton for a 3pm kick-off at St Mary's looking for their first away win of the season. Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Charles Brewer 1 Posted 01/10/2022 at 17:28:56 "Yeah, but he hurt Van Filth and wastes millions of minutes every game and always has a mistake in him."Best goalkeeper in the world today. Phil Sammon 2 Posted 01/10/2022 at 17:37:12 I don't know if you have the same commentary over in the UK but here in Australia, the commentators were on Pickford's back about time-wasting even in the first half. I know I'm completely biased but it seemed completely unfair. He wasn't exactly rushing but I feel like I see that sort of thing almost every game without so much as a mention from the commentators. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb