Everton U21s at Harrogate in Papa John's EFL Trophy

04/10/2022



Everton U21s travel to Harrogate this evening for their second game in Group A of this season's Papa John's EFL Trophy.

The game kicks off in the EnvrioVent Stadium at 7:00 pm BST, with live streaming for Everton members on the official website.

Leighton Baines's young men lost the first game at Morecambe last month on a penalty shootout after playing to a 3-3 draw in normal time.





Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb