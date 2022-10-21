Everton vs Crystal Palace

21/10/2022



Match Preview

Everton return home to Goodison Park after two difficult away fixtures to host Crystal Palace as they look to arrest a three-game losing streak.

The stakes aren’t as desperate as they were the last time the Eagles were in L4 on that dramatic night back in May when Frank Lampard’s side triumphed against the odds from 2-0 down at the break, but the need for a response from the players in terms of attacking output is urgent nonetheless.

That the Blues have failed to register a shot on target in successive games and haven’t scored in almost 4½ hours of football has been the topic of much discussion in the aftermath of Wednesday’s reverse at the hands of Newcastle United and Evertonian eyes will be pealed for the team sheet at 2pm on Saturday and then the shape of the side an hour later to see what — if any — changes the manager might make in terms of personnel or formation.

Lampard should be under no illusions that something has to change. His men dominated possession for a decent chunk of the second half at St James’s Park and failed to carve out anything other than a Demarai Gray cross that came too fast for Alex Iwobi to bring under his spell in front of goal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin started for the first time this season but, like Neal Maupay at Tottenham four days previously, he ploughed a mostly lonely furrow up front, with the supply lines from midfield and the flanks almost non-existent.

There is a case to be made for one or all of Dwight McNeil, James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucouré to come into the starting XI but much will depend on the manager’s willingness to break up his midfield three, drop the out-of-form Anthony Gordon or mix up his formation to either go with a back five or, perhaps, temporarily push Iwobi out wide.

It’s also possible that three games in a week will be too much for Seamus Coleman, in which case Mason Holgate could get a run-out at right-back where he will need to cope with the likes of Wilfried Zaha, but other changes to the back line are unlikely.

Palace come into the weekend three points and four places better off than Everton having come from behind to beat struggling Wolves at Selhurst Park on Tuesday evening. That followed a goalless draw at Leicester, another narrow home win over Leeds and defeat to Chelsea.

They will be without Nathaniel Clyne, Christopher Richards, James McArthur and goalkeeper Jack Butland and both Will Hughes and Nathan Ferguson are rated as doubtful.

Though Conor Gallagher, one of the Everton’s chief tormentors in the League and Cup games against the Eagles in South London last season, is no longer in his side, Patrick Vieira still has a talented side boasting exciting young forward players in Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze.

Together with Zaha, both players have the potential to hurt Everton but with James Tarkowski and Conor Coady building a solid partnership in a defence that leaks few goals, Lampard will be confident that if he can keep the visitors quiet at one end, he need only inspire the right level of intensity and drive from his charges at the other to ignite his forward line.

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 22 October, 2022

Referee: David Coote

VAR: Lee Mason

Last Time: Everton 3 -2 Crystal Palace

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, McNeil, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

