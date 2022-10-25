Another U21s win over Hertha BSC

25/10/2022



Everton U21s ran out convincing 4-1 winners in their second Premier League International Cup match against Hertha BSC U21s after beating Sporting Braga 5-0 last month.

They took the lead in the 15th-minute when a left-wing cross from Isaac Price was headed home by Charlie Whitaker.

Midway through the first half, Mackenzie Hunt volleyed an Isaac Price corner just wide and then Francis Okoronkwo wasn’t too far away with a volley of his own from a Kyle John centre.

The second goal was a beauty. Okoronkwo twisted and turned into a fragment of free space on the edge of the box before curling an unstoppable shot past the Hertha keeper.

Price came close early in the second half with a low shot from distance before Joe Anderson crashed home the third Everton goal from close-range after Hertha failed to clear a corner.

Okoronkwo was then thwarted by Leon Cuk in the Hertha goal when he was clean through, and the visitors narrowed the deficit with eight minutes to go when Teoman Gunduz sent Zan Luk Leban the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Substitute Stanley Mills restored the three-goal cushion in added time with a fine low finish from the edge of the box.

Everton U21s: Leban, John (64' Mallon), Hunt (64' Campbell), Welch, Anderson, Quirk [Y:36'], Djankpata (64' Mills), Price, Okoronkwo, Whitaker (74' Higgins), Kouyate (67' McAllister).

Subs not Used: Barrett, Cannon

