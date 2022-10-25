Season › 2022-23 › News Another U21s win over Hertha BSC Michael Kenrick 25/10/2022 4comments | Jump to last Everton U21s ran out convincing 4-1 winners in their second Premier League International Cup match against Hertha BSC U21s after beating Sporting Braga 5-0 last month. They took the lead in the 15th-minute when a left-wing cross from Isaac Price was headed home by Charlie Whitaker.Midway through the first half, Mackenzie Hunt volleyed an Isaac Price corner just wide and then Francis Okoronkwo wasn’t too far away with a volley of his own from a Kyle John centre.The second goal was a beauty. Okoronkwo twisted and turned into a fragment of free space on the edge of the box before curling an unstoppable shot past the Hertha keeper. Article continues below video content Price came close early in the second half with a low shot from distance before Joe Anderson crashed home the third Everton goal from close-range after Hertha failed to clear a corner.Okoronkwo was then thwarted by Leon Cuk in the Hertha goal when he was clean through, and the visitors narrowed the deficit with eight minutes to go when Teoman Gunduz sent Zan Luk Leban the wrong way from the penalty spot.Substitute Stanley Mills restored the three-goal cushion in added time with a fine low finish from the edge of the box.Everton U21s: Leban, John (64' Mallon), Hunt (64' Campbell), Welch, Anderson, Quirk [Y:36'], Djankpata (64' Mills), Price, Okoronkwo, Whitaker (74' Higgins), Kouyate (67' McAllister).Subs not Used: Barrett, Cannon Reader Comments (4) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Brent Stephens 1 Posted 25/10/2022 at 21:20:02 Impressive performance from Okoronkwo, especially for our second goal. Robert Tressell 2 Posted 25/10/2022 at 21:49:54 I'm really excited about Okoronkwo, Brent. Genuine first team potential. Brent Stephens 4 Posted 25/10/2022 at 21:54:42 Yes, Robert, cautious optimism. He weaved his way past several players a number of times tonight. And Mills is starting to look almost too good for the U21s. Michael Kenrick 5 Posted 26/10/2022 at 11:31:26 I think this is the first time we have seen anything of Liam Higgins this season.He's one who has really struggled for games in the U23s and now the U21s after last playing regularly for the U18s back in 2020-21 when he suffered a serious hamstring injury. So another story of an Academy career blighted by lengthy and challenging injury problems, I assume? Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb