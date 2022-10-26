🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: “A Perfect Day at Goodison”

26/10/2022



Ell, Andy, Adam and Lyndon discuss the fine win over Palace — the goals, the individual performances, the manager's strategy and formation — and preview the weekend trip to Fulham where they will face former boss, Marco Silva.

Finally they tackle the Weekly Question which asks whether the Portuguese given enough time at Everton?

