Everton vs Leicester City

Everton play their final home game before the Premier League goes on hiatus for the 2022 World Cup and it will be under the lights in L4 as improving Leicester City come to Goodison Park.

The Foxes appeared to be in crisis a few short weeks ago with Brendan Rodgers looking defeated and seemingly on the brink of losing his job following their 6-2 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham at the end of September.

However, a 4-0 hammering of Nottingham Forest to start October, back-to-back wins over Leeds and Wolves later in the month and a creditable performance in defeat to Manchester City last time out have dramatically improved the outlook at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester still occupy one of the three relegation places coming into the weekend but it’s hard to conceive they will be there come the end of the season and no one in the Everton camp will be underestimating Rodgers’s men.

They still boast dangerous players in the form of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans and while Jamie Vardy isn’t as prolific as he used to be, he carries an ever-present goal threat that will keep the Blues’ in-form central defensive pairing of James Tarkowski and Conor Coady focused.

Everton’s defensive options look likely to be boosted by the return to fitness of Yerry Mina after more than two months out through injury while Ben Godfrey is also back full training. The latter is unlikely to feature this weekend but Mina could well be in the matchday squad where he faces an uphill battle to reclaim what used to be an automatic starting role when fit.

The Colombian has long been regarded as the Toffees’ best centre half and while there may still be merit to that assessment, Coady and Tarkowski have struck up such an effective partnership that it seems unthinkable that Frank Lampard might break it up unless forced to. Mina may have to wait until the trip to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday to get a spot in the starting XI.

One change to the line-up from the one named against Fulham that is expected, however, is Nathan Patterson coming in for Seamus Coleman. The young Scot made his much-anticipated return last week as a second-half substitute at Craven Cottage and is assumed to be fit enough to start for the first time since 18th September.

Otherwise, Lampard could elect to keep faith with the players that played the majority of the impressive win over Crystal Palace and the draw against Fulham.

If Everton can channel that performance against the Eagles, easily their best since the win over Leeds by the same 3-0 scoreline in February, then they should be able to register a second successive home win and put them on the threshold of the top half ahead of their second visit of the week to Bournemouth next weekend.

Leicester have shown themselves to be defensively fallible at various times this season and as long as the defensive and goalkeeping strength that has underpinned their decent showing so far this season continues, the ingredients are there for three home points against the Foxes for the first time in three seasons.

Kick-off: 5.30pm, Saturday 5 November, 2022

Referee: David Coote

VAR: Paul Tierney

Last Time: Everton 1 - 1 Leicester City

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

