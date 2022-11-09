Lampard: 'Some players fell below the standard'

08/11/2022







Frank Lampard said that the players he fielded at Vitality Stadium in this evening’s horrendous EFL Cup defeat to Bournemouth fell below the standards expected of Everton Football Club.

The manager has drawn criticism from supporters for changing his entire starting XI from the one that lined up against Leicester in the Premier League last Saturday but he argued that they are players on whom he may need to call this season and many of them had been agitating for minutes.

His post-match comments betrayed some bitter disappointment with some of the players to whom he had given opportunities to impress and hinted that some performances confirmed what he already knew about certain individuals in the squad going back to last season.

“I have to protect players who are playing regularly and we had quite a few out with knocks. We have a really busy schedule after World Cup break. When players train, ask you to put them in the team and they're paid well by Everton... well come in then and show us what you can do.

“Some players who haven’t had many minutes got opportunities… and they fell below the standard, for sure,” Lampard admitted.

“When you work daily with players that are in the squad and not playing and they come and knock on your door [having] trained well some of them and deserve an opportunity… the thing for us at Everton is that it’s an opportunity to play those players.

“Because we may need them and refer to them and they may have to get themselves in the team at some pint that helps us in the League and in any cup

“So, for them, it was an opportunity to play and do well and clearly I learnt a lot from it — maybe stuff I already knew and maybe some more about stuff I already knew. So, that was it,” he concluded abruptly.

“You have to make the most of your opportunities when you get a chance, Lampard elaborted in his post-match press conference. We treated the game with absolute respect and there was a lot of experience in that side but I learned a lot from the performance, particularly with the manner of the goals we conceded.

“If you make those mistakes repetitively then the answer is simple and that is probably why you don’t play so much.”

Asked whether he had a message for the sizeable and vocal contingent of Evertonians who made the trip for the game on the south coast, Lampard said:

“When they spend their money, spend their time and come to support and the players perform as they did then we have to hold our hands up to that extent and say it is not good enough.

“[The players] should be able to come to Bournemouth and compete and, in my opinion, win the game. They should be able to win because there is a lot of experience in that team and they didn't do that.

“That is a clear as day and I think the fans saw that. I don't need to BS them.”

Of the players who finished the game on the pitch, only goalscorer Demarai Gray and Neal Maupay went over to those fans who had stuck the miserable 4-1 defeat out to the end to apologise for the performance.

