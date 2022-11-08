Season › 2022-23 › News Everton disgrace themselves with pitiful cup exit Lyndon Lloyd 08/11/2022 11comments | Jump to last Bournemouth 4 - 1 Everton Everton made their ritual exit from the League Cup, this time in especially humiliating fashion after being thrashed 4-1 by Bournemouth’s reserve side at Vitality Stadium. In an indication of how high up his list of priorities the Carabao Cup features, Frank Lampard had fielded a largely second-string line-up of his own that represented a wholesale series of 11 changes to the team that had started against Leicester in the Premier League last Saturday. But despite the presence of the likes of Anthony Gordon, Neal Maupay and Nathan Patterson and former first-team regulars like Abdoulaye Doucouré, Tom Davies, Yerry Mina and Michael Keane, the Blues were largely schooled by the Cherries’ young outfit. Though there were huge elements of fortune around their opening two goals, Bournemouth were decent value for the 2-0 lead they established by the 47th minute and Everton’s attempts to fight their way back into the tie had been fairly embarrassing despite a spell where they carved out some decent openings. Article continues below video content The Blues had been chasing the game since the seventh minute when Jamal Lowe’s shot had looped over Asmir Begovic and in off the underside of the crossbar via a heavy deflection off James Garner who was making his first start since joining Everton from Manchester United in the summer. Tom Davies should have levelled just four minutes later when Gordon won the ball in midfield, knocked it to Maupay who in turn found Doucouré to thread a perfectly-weighted pass between the centre-halves. Unfortunately, Davies skied an ugly shot into the stands and the chance went begging. Garner forced a decent save from Mark Travers in the hosts’ goal three minutes later with a lovely left-footed effort that the keeper tipped over before Mina connected with Ruben Vinagre’s cross but Gordon could only steer the Colombian’s downward header well over. One more opening in the 17th minute arrived when Patterson drove forward purposefully and picked out Gordon with a through-ball but the winger delayed his shot and it was eventually charged down for a corner. In general, Everton’s players were wanting too much time and too many touches on the ball and any impetus they had after conceding the goal dissipated as the first half wore on, with the collective performance degenerating into a disjointed, largely aimless exercise in futility. Not for the first time, Gordon took his frustration out on an opposition player with another ugly, petulant challenge that rightfully saw him booked and though the 21-year-old would start the second half, he only lasted six minutes after the interval before he was hooked in a treble change from Lampard in response to Bournemouth extending their lead. The half was less than two minutes old when Holgate lost his footing trying to gather a ball across the front of the penalty area from Mina and it was seized upon by Ryan Christie who delivered a low ball towards the six-yard box, Lowe mis-kicked in front of goal but it fell to Junior Stanislas unmarked at the back post to net for the first time in 18 months. Holgate joined Gordon and, strangely, Garner on the bench as Dwight McNeil, Demarai Gray and Alex Iwobi joined the fray in their stead while the ineffective Davies remained on the field, and after Begovic had had to deny Lowe and Zemura had despatched a free header over the crossbar, the visitors gave themselves a lifeline with a goal that made it 2-1 after 65 minutes. Gray received the ball on the edge of the Cherries’ box from Iwobi, did well to hold off Ryan Fredericks and then curled a beautiful finish into the top corner. Maupay blazed well off target a few minutes afterwards as Everton briefly threatened to equalise but with 12 minutes to go, Bournemouth effectively put the tie to bed when they counter-attacked down their left. Everton regrouped but still couldn't prevent Dembele from centering the ball, Lowe’s effort from close range was beaten off by Begovic but Emiliano Marcondes was there to tap in the loose ball. Four minutes later, an awful slip-up by Patterson gifted Bournemouth their fourth, with Siriki Dembele robbing the young Scot who was the last defender and teeing up Jaidon Anthony to sweep the ball past the stranded keeper to complete the rout. Youngsters Stanley Mills and Tom Cannon had been thrown on to get a run-out and the latter did win a free-kick with a neat turn down the touchline but otherwise it was a miserable, wet night to forget for those Evertonians who had made the trek south and were rewarded with a simply horrendous display. Lampard now gets to bring his Everton squad back to the same venue this weekend where, presumably, a number of familiar faces who were rested for this trip will be back in the line-up, albeit against a stronger Bournemouth side than was on show this evening. Matchday updates and reaction Lampard: 'Players fell below the standard' Reader Comments (11) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Larry O'Hara 1 Posted 08/11/2022 at 22:57:07 Only a couple of saving graces:1) shows how vital Coady/Tarkowski are2) we can make amends on Saturday3) Bournemouth will be very cocky, hopefully their undoing.As for the game, words fail me… Mike Doyle 2 Posted 08/11/2022 at 23:00:13 While Saturday will be a very different game - with 2 very different line ups - the issue of our inability to score looks likely to remain. Mark Andrews 3 Posted 08/11/2022 at 23:01:28 We're an embarrassment of a club. When these second stringers come banging on Lampards door for a game he'd do well to show them this game. Mind you, they'd probably knock on the wrong door and Lampard nay not even be here. Matthew Williams 4 Posted 08/11/2022 at 23:04:26 It comes to something when I look forward to another ToffeeWeb podcast dropping then an actual match day these days... maybe it's a cathartic thing or am just getting weary of another shite performance looming! Lyndon Lloyd 5 Posted 08/11/2022 at 23:11:46 Nice to hear, Matthew, albeit I wish it were for better reasons! We were planning on doing our first instant match reaction after tonight's game but work and other commitments meant we couldn't get the gang together. We might wait until after the PL game on Saturday now and deal with both games together 😬 Justin Doone 6 Posted 08/11/2022 at 23:17:18 What was the point. It would have been cheaper and greener to just call the organising board up and said no thanks not this season, maybe next. We have a first team that are in poor form, lacking confidence, co-ordination, creativity and goals. Why not use this, the penultimate game of 'part A' to this weird and wonderful season to work on some joined up football, partnerships, how to press as a team. F in U less Frank, you may think you do, but sorry, you don't get us, your not an Evertonian. Another 'quickly move on' moment. Pathetic. Tony Everan 7 Posted 08/11/2022 at 23:43:34 Lyndon, it should be an interesting discussion. Everton desperately need a win on Saturday , Frank Lampard’s future could easily depend on it. I am craving stability and incremental progress for the club but again I can see the optimism and positivity draining away down the plug hole. Frank has to put the stopper in fast. I’ve believed he was going to turn us around and gradually build something, I want to keep the faith. Moshiri needs Premier League survival and options will open up after Saturday. The board have already courted Martinez before hiring Frank. There are other managers who are available and may be up for the job. There is a month out, followed almost straight away by the January transfer window. It’s an absolutely critical time in Lampard’s tenure. Fran Mitchell 8 Posted 09/11/2022 at 00:48:43 if we lose on Saturday, then Lampard's position will definitely be under threat.I am very conflicted.We need stability. Too many changes, too many managers, too many mistakes.He also seems a good man, and he has spoken well, done well to unify a club when it was broken.But equally, we should be better. Howe transformed Newcastle and his team, apart from Trippier and Bruno, is essentially the same players that looked League 1 standard.Lampard has transformed Iwobi, and he has given us a solid defence with Tarkowski and Coady. But beyond that it's hard to see what he's done. Grey's form has nosedived, Gordon is still ineffective, and what should be a dominant midfield is still routinely opened up.So the pertinent question: can Lampard make a winning team? and there I really don't know.Was the Crystal Palace game a one off, a game where circumstances and opposition weakness played into our hands? or was it a game where the players managed to play Lampard's system correctly?It's a tough time. But if we lose on Saturday, I expect we'll be discussing whic manager we'll get for Christmas I've rte next 6 weeks. John Raftery 9 Posted 09/11/2022 at 01:21:46 The second goal came after three consecutive backward passes, the ball eventually reaching Begovic. We lost control of the situation when Holgate slipped before he could gather the pass out from Begovic. My point is that in a team of low ability the more we pass the ball in our own half the more we increase the risk of a mistake or an accident. Abandoning this style is essential until such time in the future we have world class performers in blue shirts. John Raftery 10 Posted 09/11/2022 at 01:33:24 Fran (8) I have been thinking about that Palace game and why the system worked so well that day but failed so miserably in other games. I suspect it had something to do with Palace’s attacking set-up mirroring ours with two wide players and a centre forward. As a result it was an even match in terms of midfield numbers and our midfielders were better than theirs on the day. Control of the midfield is vital in most games. Without it the attack is redundant and the defence exposed. Andy Peers 11 Posted 09/11/2022 at 02:05:43 The 3-5-2 formation will never work Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb