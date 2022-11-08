Everton disgrace themselves with pitiful cup exit

08/11/2022



Bournemouth 4 - 1 Everton

Everton made their ritual exit from the League Cup, this time in especially humiliating fashion after being thrashed 4-1 by Bournemouth’s reserve side at Vitality Stadium.

In an indication of how high up his list of priorities the Carabao Cup features, Frank Lampard had fielded a largely second-string line-up of his own that represented a wholesale series of 11 changes to the team that had started against Leicester in the Premier League last Saturday.

But despite the presence of the likes of Anthony Gordon, Neal Maupay and Nathan Patterson and former first-team regulars like Abdoulaye Doucouré, Tom Davies, Yerry Mina and Michael Keane, the Blues were largely schooled by the Cherries’ young outfit.

Though there were huge elements of fortune around their opening two goals, Bournemouth were decent value for the 2-0 lead they established by the 47th minute and Everton’s attempts to fight their way back into the tie had been fairly embarrassing despite a spell where they carved out some decent openings.

Article continues below video content

The Blues had been chasing the game since the seventh minute when Jamal Lowe’s shot had looped over Asmir Begovic and in off the underside of the crossbar via a heavy deflection off James Garner who was making his first start since joining Everton from Manchester United in the summer.

Tom Davies should have levelled just four minutes later when Gordon won the ball in midfield, knocked it to Maupay who in turn found Doucouré to thread a perfectly-weighted pass between the centre-halves. Unfortunately, Davies skied an ugly shot into the stands and the chance went begging.

Garner forced a decent save from Mark Travers in the hosts’ goal three minutes later with a lovely left-footed effort that the keeper tipped over before Mina connected with Ruben Vinagre’s cross but Gordon could only steer the Colombian’s downward header well over.

One more opening in the 17th minute arrived when Patterson drove forward purposefully and picked out Gordon with a through-ball but the winger delayed his shot and it was eventually charged down for a corner.

In general, Everton’s players were wanting too much time and too many touches on the ball and any impetus they had after conceding the goal dissipated as the first half wore on, with the collective performance degenerating into a disjointed, largely aimless exercise in futility.

Not for the first time, Gordon took his frustration out on an opposition player with another ugly, petulant challenge that rightfully saw him booked and though the 21-year-old would start the second half, he only lasted six minutes after the interval before he was hooked in a treble change from Lampard in response to Bournemouth extending their lead.

The half was less than two minutes old when Holgate lost his footing trying to gather a ball across the front of the penalty area from Mina and it was seized upon by Ryan Christie who delivered a low ball towards the six-yard box, Lowe mis-kicked in front of goal but it fell to Junior Stanislas unmarked at the back post to net for the first time in 18 months.

Holgate joined Gordon and, strangely, Garner on the bench as Dwight McNeil, Demarai Gray and Alex Iwobi joined the fray in their stead while the ineffective Davies remained on the field, and after Begovic had had to deny Lowe and Zemura had despatched a free header over the crossbar, the visitors gave themselves a lifeline with a goal that made it 2-1 after 65 minutes.

Gray received the ball on the edge of the Cherries’ box from Iwobi, did well to hold off Ryan Fredericks and then curled a beautiful finish into the top corner.

Maupay blazed well off target a few minutes afterwards as Everton briefly threatened to equalise but with 12 minutes to go, Bournemouth effectively put the tie to bed when they counter-attacked down their left. Everton regrouped but still couldn't prevent Dembele from centering the ball, Lowe’s effort from close range was beaten off by Begovic but Emiliano Marcondes was there to tap in the loose ball.

Four minutes later, an awful slip-up by Patterson gifted Bournemouth their fourth, with Siriki Dembele robbing the young Scot who was the last defender and teeing up Jaidon Anthony to sweep the ball past the stranded keeper to complete the rout.

Youngsters Stanley Mills and Tom Cannon had been thrown on to get a run-out and the latter did win a free-kick with a neat turn down the touchline but otherwise it was a miserable, wet night to forget for those Evertonians who had made the trek south and were rewarded with a simply horrendous display.

Lampard now gets to bring his Everton squad back to the same venue this weekend where, presumably, a number of familiar faces who were rested for this trip will be back in the line-up, albeit against a stronger Bournemouth side than was on show this evening.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb