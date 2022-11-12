Coady: We need to look hard in the mirror after 'shocking' performance

Conor Coady was scathing in his assessment of how Everton performed collectively at Bournemouth today, saying that it was “shocking” and nowhere near what is expected of Everton.

The Blues suffered their two heaviest defeats of the season in the space of four days at Vitality Stadium, conceding seven goals to the Cherries in League and Cup and ensuring that the club will go into the break for the World Cup under a heavy cloud.

A terrible error by Jordan Pickford and awful marking at a free-kick book-ended controversial officiating for Bournemouth’s second goal where referee Craig Pawson failed to stop play for a potential head injury to James Tarkowski, but Coady dismissed the significance of the decision in the context for a dreadful team display that ended in a sobering 3-0 defeat.

“You can say what you want about the second goal but [overall] it’s nowhere near good enough from our point of view,” the Wolves loanee said. “I don’t want to speak about it, to be honest — the referee’s done his job today and, whatever… Listen, we speak about referees after every game and I’m certainly not going to do that when we’ve put out a performance like that against Bournemouth.

“So, no, I’m not going to speak about the second goal. I’ll speak about the performance and it was nowhere near good enough. It was nothing that representative of an Everton team, that represents Everton Football Club, that represents our supporters, so one hard look in the mirror for everyone of us that plays for this football club.

Asked what the desperately poor team display was down to, Coady replied flatly: “Personal pride; standards; we have to set standards every day in training. It’s not just about today; it can’t be anything to do with the manager, his staff; it’s nothing to do with that.

“It’s up to us as players to have standards, to have personal pride in what we do every single day and we don’t have that at the minute. So we have to make sure we have that because things like [today] are going to happen. So we need to look at ourselves long and hard… because it was shocking and nowhere near good enough.

“We’ve got to look at it because we’ve got a second half of the season where we have to be better, no matter what. We can’t go into the second half of the season like that without a long talk in the dressing room in terms of what’s going on and what needs to be done.

“[Bournemouth] wanted it more than us. [We’re] massively short of where we need to be because this is Everton … and we’re not representing that as a team or as a club for the supporters.

“We need to make sure [we’re not back in a relegation fight come March] for those supporters who are travelling down every single [game] to watch us play in Bournemouth or Newcastle or wherever it may be. We’ve got a lot of learning to do and we’ve got to do it quickly.

Referring to the uncomfortable scenes after the final whistle where those players who went over to the away supporters were booed by the Everton fans, Coady said:

“Today, for me, will take a lot of time to get over, if I’m being honest, because that feeling out there on the pitch at the end was absolutely horrendous. We need the supporters behind us but how can we expected them to be when we’re [playing like] that?”

