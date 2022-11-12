Season › 2022-23 › News Coady: We need to look hard in the mirror after 'shocking' performance Lyndon Lloyd 12/11/2022 7comments | Jump to last Conor Coady was scathing in his assessment of how Everton performed collectively at Bournemouth today, saying that it was “shocking” and nowhere near what is expected of Everton. The Blues suffered their two heaviest defeats of the season in the space of four days at Vitality Stadium, conceding seven goals to the Cherries in League and Cup and ensuring that the club will go into the break for the World Cup under a heavy cloud. A terrible error by Jordan Pickford and awful marking at a free-kick book-ended controversial officiating for Bournemouth’s second goal where referee Craig Pawson failed to stop play for a potential head injury to James Tarkowski, but Coady dismissed the significance of the decision in the context for a dreadful team display that ended in a sobering 3-0 defeat. “You can say what you want about the second goal but [overall] it’s nowhere near good enough from our point of view,” the Wolves loanee said. “I don’t want to speak about it, to be honest — the referee’s done his job today and, whatever… Listen, we speak about referees after every game and I’m certainly not going to do that when we’ve put out a performance like that against Bournemouth. Article continues below video content “So, no, I’m not going to speak about the second goal. I’ll speak about the performance and it was nowhere near good enough. It was nothing that representative of an Everton team, that represents Everton Football Club, that represents our supporters, so one hard look in the mirror for everyone of us that plays for this football club. Asked what the desperately poor team display was down to, Coady replied flatly: “Personal pride; standards; we have to set standards every day in training. It’s not just about today; it can’t be anything to do with the manager, his staff; it’s nothing to do with that. “It’s up to us as players to have standards, to have personal pride in what we do every single day and we don’t have that at the minute. So we have to make sure we have that because things like [today] are going to happen. So we need to look at ourselves long and hard… because it was shocking and nowhere near good enough. “We’ve got to look at it because we’ve got a second half of the season where we have to be better, no matter what. We can’t go into the second half of the season like that without a long talk in the dressing room in terms of what’s going on and what needs to be done. “[Bournemouth] wanted it more than us. [We’re] massively short of where we need to be because this is Everton … and we’re not representing that as a team or as a club for the supporters. “We need to make sure [we’re not back in a relegation fight come March] for those supporters who are travelling down every single [game] to watch us play in Bournemouth or Newcastle or wherever it may be. We’ve got a lot of learning to do and we’ve got to do it quickly. Referring to the uncomfortable scenes after the final whistle where those players who went over to the away supporters were booed by the Everton fans, Coady said: “Today, for me, will take a lot of time to get over, if I’m being honest, because that feeling out there on the pitch at the end was absolutely horrendous. We need the supporters behind us but how can we expected them to be when we’re [playing like] that?” Reader Comments (7) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Matt Taylor 1 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:41:48 Not wrong. In any way. At least he has the balls to say it. Adrian Evans 2 Posted 12/11/2022 at 19:59:54 Just watching Wolves, hard to see a worse team than us Frank.Not saying we aint rubbish up top.But whos fault is that, look how many defenders, midfield players we got.Get selling Pickford, cant catch, mediocre keeper will do.Raise the £150million, AG, Pickford, others, £27million Moise Kean🤣🤣🤣But don't let Frank spend it, he bought Maupey, Dwight.West Ham be changing manager by next week.They will be better, Southampton be better.We going backwards.Act now, we stand a chance. Rick Tarleton 3 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:01:17 Oh, Good, yet another player owning how awful we are. Some people went down to Bournemouth twice this week. They paid over three hundred pounds and for that they possibly saw two of the worst displays by an Everton team in their entire history and Frank Lampard thinks they're being harsh on Iwobi and co.! An idiot is a manager who week after week sets up a team in a formation that basically precludes any possibilityof attacking and each time he expects a different outcome. Lampard may be a member of Mensa, so am I, but he, like me lacks a grain of football nous.This team is simply awful. How many goals have they scored? How many on target shots have they had?I despair. We could have had Potter or Howe as a manager, but we like names: Koeman, Benitez, Lampard. Gerrard next? He's a name.I despair. This is as bad as I've felt since I first started supporting them in their promotion season (53-4). Lampard be honest and resign. Barry Hesketh 4 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:04:59 Coady can't play in the next league game due to it being against his parent club Wolves. I'm not sure whether to laugh or cry when I read these honest assessments by Everton players whether it be from Coleman, Baines et al in the past or presently by Coady. What sort of culture do we have at Goodison / Finch Farm or is it just a reflection of the current football culture in general? Kunal Desai 5 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:10:12 I was out, so skipped this horror show does anyone wan to give me a detailed breakdown of the 90 mins please? Will Mabon 6 Posted 12/11/2022 at 20:11:01 I don't even think it's pride anymore.The team, again, is exhibiting the same old signs. Nervous, unsure, clueless, flat and lost. No spirit, no authority, no direction, no idea. We just look like a non-team.Something very deep is causing this. I have a suspicion it somehow doesn't "feel" like a major football club at Finch Farm, or a team. I am fucking tired of this interview. It comes from a different mouth, but we've heard it, close to word for word from Baines, Coleman, etc., for years.I like Coady, Baines, Coleman.I even like Lampard.But if they can't inspire change, these words are meaningless.I'm not fully sure on removing Lampard, but if we're going to, it has to be NOW. It'll give any potential replacement six weeks to plan for the window, and kick the shit out of these players. 