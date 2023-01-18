Everton vs Arsenal classified as 'high risk' fixture

18/01/2023







Everton have designated their next home game as "high risk" following consultation with local police as the controversy over recent security concerns at Goodison Park continues.

The club took the unprecedented step of instructing members of the Board of Directors not to attend last Saturday's fixture against Southampton citing "real and credible threat to their safety and security" on a day when a sit-in protest was planned by fans unhappy with the Farhad Moshiri regime's running of the organisation.

A statement published on evertonfc.com just three hours before kick-off blamed "malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence" and "increasing incidents of anti-social behaviour – including targeted physical aggression - at recent home matches" for the decision to assign the visit of the Saints high risk status for club officials.

Following a review of "all matchday and non-matchday security arrangements" in the wake of alleged death threats sent to Chairman Bill Kenwright and confrontations between apparent fans in Goodison Road after the Southampton game, Everton have said in another statement, this time circulated in the media, that, "enhanced security procedures and protocols are being put in place for the club’s players and staff," and that, "the club can confirm that Everton’s next fixture at Goodison Park (Arsenal on Saturday 4 February) will also be categorised as high risk.

“The club will not be making any comment related to specific historic incidents."

In addition to the emailed threats, personal abuse and a report of a crash barrier being thrown through a glass window outside Goodison Park, the "historic incidents" alluded to in the statement include the allegation that CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale was grabbed by a fan and placed in a headlock as she left the Directors’ Box during an earlier, unspecified fixture, believed to be the match against Brighton & Hove Albion on 3rd January.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that no reports of unlawful behaviour had been reported by the club but further inquiries by the likes of the Liverpool Echo and The Athletic suggest that Professor Barrett-Baxendale had elected not to escalate the incident to a criminal matter.

Everton now deem that matter to have been resolved but the timing and the manner in which the allegation leaked into press reports in the lead-up to the Southampton game have been a source of consternation among some supporters who feel that the club's fans have been stigmatised during a time of discontent and protest at the hierarchy.

Though the NSNOW group who organised Saturday's protest have not outlined specific plans for another largescale demonstration for the Arsenal game, further expressions of dissatisfaction with Moshiri and the Board are expected during and after that fixture.

