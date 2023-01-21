Season › 2022-23 › News Moshiri: Lampard's future 'is not my decision' Lyndon Lloyd 21/01/2023 63comments | Jump to last Farhad Moshiri has caused surprise among Everton fans by claiming that the decision over whether or not to sack Frank Lampard after yet another defeat today is not his to make. Both the club's owner and Chairman, Bill Kenwright, were intercepted by a Sky Sports reporter outside the London Stadium this afternoon following the 2-0 defeat to fellow-strugglers West Ham and asked if Lampard's time was now up. Kenwright said that "it's been a bad run of results for us all but, no, I would never say such a thing to you," perhaps suggesting that there would be better ways of delivering such news. Meanwhile, Moshiri, who attended an Everton match for the first time since October 2021, said: "I can't comment [on the question of whether Lampard would now be sacked]. It's not my decision." Article continues below video content That could be an acknowledgement that the power to make a determination on the manager's future has finally shifted to Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell - which would mark a change from previous managerial selections which appeared to have been made unilaterally by Moshiri himself - or that it would be a collective decision by the Everton Board. The Blues fell to their eighth defeat in nine games in all competitions with another largely hopeless display in East London, falling two goals behind before half-time. Lampard made changes at half-time, bringing on two midfield players in attempt to change the game but left summer signing Neal Maupay and young Ellis Simms on the bench. Lampard helped guide Everton to Premier League safety with a game to spare last season but has overseen just three Premier League wins in 2022-23 that has left the club joint-bottom of the table and in desperate need of a change in results. Kenwright admitted that it was "a bad time" for Everton and that "we just need to start winning games." Reader Comments (63) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Gerry Quinn 1 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:44:52 After 65 years of supporting this fabulous club, with fabulous fans...I am just left speechless like you, Lyndon! Unbelievable Jeff Armstrong 2 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:47:46 It’s because its the fans decision (shithouse)its Usmanov’s decision, always has been! Rick Tarleton 3 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:47:56 The man could play Pontius Pilot in a remake of "King of Kings". Totally unbelievable. Barry Shearer 5 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:48:49 Erm. Whaaaaaaaat... Kenny Smith 6 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:49:12 I’m fucking sick of this shit show ! I have absolutely nothing constructive to say. Kevin Prytherch 7 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:49:14 It’s the fans decision, hasn’t anyone been listening? Anthony Murphy 8 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:50:50 Whoever is deciding, the decision to keep Lampard is mental. Fans need to be just as angry at this decision as any other that has left the club on its knees. Christine Foster 9 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:51:01 Eh? What? So, after all the stuff ups he does a Pontius Pilate on us? Not my problem? So Kenwright has been in charge all along? Laughable, no wait, disgraceful... Andy Crooks 10 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:51:49 The most disturbing piece I've ever read on ToffeeWeb. Frank, please, save yourself, the supporters and the club. Resign. Be a proper Blue and do the right thing.This is beyond belief. Dale Self 11 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:52:57 Uh Brendan? Are you reading that like I am? Pat Kelly 12 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:53:33 It's uncle Alisher's decision Michael Boardman 13 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:55:06 Frank, please resign, don't take a non-disclosure agreement, and tell the fans what has been going on - doubt it's any different than the last few years, but at least it will be in the open; you'll be a hero, and a man of honour Danny O’Neill 14 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:55:56 I'm currently at Stratford International Station waiting to go into London to meet with the family, tail firmly between my legs.I'm too upset to comment coherently right now so I'll sleep on it.How can a leader and owner of an organisation not be responsible for those he hires and fires? Dave Williams 15 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:56:25 Are the board trying to find even more ways to upset the fan base?Absolutely bizarre statements to come out with. Michael Boardman 16 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:57:06 Bet that's the stadium gone then Mark Ryan 17 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:57:21 Moshiri clearly laying the blame for all the hiring and all firing of Managers with Kenwright and the BoardEven he can't get it rightWho signed Frank ? who will sack him ?Is he saying that Kenwright signed Benitez ???? Colin Glassar 18 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:58:08 Now the world can see who’s running the club. What an embarrassment both of them are. Ian Bennett 19 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:58:14 Absolutely rudderless.Rotten to the core. Roll on Arsenal. George McKane 20 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:58:45 Why should we be shocked by Moshiri’s cowardly reaction - he and his Boss made money - Millions by taking advantage off a country and its people and not caring about the poverty it caused while they were on their yachts in some phoney “safe haven” - this is only a football Club - built by us - the people - do you think any of them care about the pain and harm they are causing us. They are above care -it doesn’t enter their thinking - money is their God. Take yourself - your stadium - and your money away from my Club you corrupt hard hearted con merchant - Go On Get Out - Your stink is overwhelming - me - I ‘ve watched Everton since 1958 but I will not go near your Stadium - Go Now. Pat Kelly 21 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:59:27 BMD will be mothballed till a buyer can be found. Mike Hughes 22 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:59:34 Moshiri “not my decision” demonstrates a complete lack of accountability and leadership.Just like “we expect to lose to the likes of Spurs” (or similar) shows a complete lack of credibility.He is a moron.The only surprise is that we are 19th and not rock bottom.No other club would have this level of fuck-wittery even in the tea room.Laughing stock to the rest of the football world.Take BK and Little Miss Dynamite with you and do one. Anthony A Hughes 23 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:59:46 I didn't think we could become more rudderless than we are now but after these comments we're plunging to new lows.Just what the fuck is going on,? Kieran Kinsella 24 Posted 21/01/2023 at 17:59:51 It’s the club is bleeding out at the hospital and the doctors are sitting around waiting for someone else to do the surgery while the patient slowly dies Mark Ryan 25 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:00:35 C'mon then Bill sack him. You've heard what Moshiri has said. Do something right for once in your tenure. If its not Mosh then it has to be you. Frank like you is clueless but do the right thing. He is a deer that's just been whacked by a van, put him out of his misery and us too. Christine Foster 26 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:01:13 It's no longer a matter of incompetence, it's criminal negligence. And they had the cheek to blame the fans? While technically Moshiri is correct, it is a board decision, he owns the board, what he wants he gets. Just wow.. Colin Glassar 27 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:02:36 After that I don’t blame Lampard or Thewell for the mess we are in. Yes, both appear to be useless but when you work for incompetent fools like these two you are between a rock and a hard place.I want the tax people to do a full investigation into our finances to see who actually owns us. I bet it’s not Moshiri John Keating 28 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:03:36 Incomprehensible and also disgusting at the same timeA real man would just resign after those comments, however, we know money rules the world.At present who can save us?I doubt anyone can but I’d like to think Lampard can walk with his head upUnlike shitehouse Kenwright John Davies 29 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:03:37 Just seen Moshiri's response to question about Frank Lampard's future. "Not my decision to make". was his reply. WHAT!!? Then whose decision is it to make for God's sake? The guy is so woefully out of his depth and sinking like a stone. I've been a Blue since my first visit to Goodison Park in 1963 and he is - in my opinion - undoubtedly our worst ever signing during that time. A complete buffoon. Just when you think the script can't become any more ridiculous, this guy pops up on screen and takes it all to another level. It would be seriously funny if he were at another football club other than ours. Mick O'Malley 30 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:03:43 Visionary stuff from Kenwright “ We just need to start winning games”. As I said visionary stuff from the 2nd best paid board in the PL, Kenwright out, this is the most gutless side I’ve seen in a blue shirt in 53 years of being a blue, heartbreaking Darren Hind 31 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:05:26 Pat I see BMD every day. It is flying up.I wish I could do one of those link things and show you the picture I took when I went for a paper yesterday.Too late to mothball Tony Hill 32 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:06:24 Colin @27, I am not sure that is a good idea at all. It might well be the end of the club; the real end. Joe McMahon 33 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:07:41 Darren, its just a pity we couldn't have filled it in with Kenwright standing in the middle with his Dixie handkerchief wiping his tears. Dale Self 34 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:07:54 Only shocked that he said it out loud Out of his league is the kindest way one can describe ‘M’. John Keating 35 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:09:18 Kenwright regardless if his medical condition is s fucking disgrace to our club Will Mabon 36 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:09:55 "BMD will be mothballed till a buyer can be found."Pat - hmm, now let me think. Expensive premium football stadium in Liverpool. Wonder who could be on the list of potential buyers. James Head 37 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:10:15 What a c**t Moshiri is, like a rat deserting a sinking ship only he was flanked by a guard of russian thug bodyguards, his statement that the useless Lampards' future is not his decision is actually an attempt to drop the whole debacle on the fat fraud Kenwrights toes, hopefully the shithouse mute that is Sharp will never be seen at GP again too. We can still survive with Fat Frank gone, back to basics 4-4-2 and attempt to grind out the points we need to survive, lee carsley is a good shout. Colin Glassar 38 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:10:44 Tony, if we are being used for nefarious means than i’d like to know. I think Moshiri is as dodgy as fuck. Stuart Bellamy 39 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:11:07 It's clear to me our esteemed owner is waiting for a major fan protest against the manager before he sacks him. Utterly ridiculous. He is the vast majority shareholder. The board can advise him, but the decision lies with him. He owns the club FFS. Talk about passing the buck and shirking your responsibilities, and in public too. Will Mabon 40 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:12:22 Colin, I don't discount anything. Dennis Stevens 41 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:13:02 Suddenly, it all becomes clear! When Moshiri took control of Everton he also started living his life in the style of The Dice Man! Pat Kelly 42 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:13:10 Darren, there's still a few hundred million to finish it. Moshiri needs investors. Will he get any now we're heading for relegation. Brent Stephens 43 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:13:26 "Not my decision" puts the heat on Kenwright - deliberately? Does Moshiri now think he's put too much trust in Kenwright? And is now indicating it's Kenwright's mess to face up to?And (relatedly) I wonder why Kenwright was shown to still be in the stands towards the end, when the rest of our "leaders" had left their seats?They also left in separate cars. Maybe you can't read too much into that, and all this. Mike Oates 44 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:14:27 Clearly Moshiri is saying - "Bill this is your fault, you wanted Lampard, I didn't, and I made it clear at the time. Its your problem to sort out" its a club which cant be run, cant be sold, no one would buy us at £50m let alone £500m to payback Moshiri and another £300m for the ground, and another £150m to get rid of Lampard and team and then satisfy the new manager's endless list of players he'll require, as he cant get a tune out of this dross. I honestly don't where we go - I can see us being relegated, its a no brainer, I can see Bramley Moor work stopping for years, never ever to restart again. it'll be drop and drop until we get rid of all the deadwood we've got at every level in the club and we start to rebuild - 5 years ?????I;ve been a blue since 1960 and saw the likes of Young, Vernon, Latchford, Harvey, Ball, Kendall, Reid, Sheedy, Gray, Stevens, and then the mediocrity of the 90;s, 00's, 10's but these times we are witnessing are unforgivable. Terrible terrible decisions, wasted £500m on players, managers, but now the Board are showing utter contempt for the fans and we are being dragged through a thoroughly public execution of our club - we are the laughing stock of football and I just cant see a way out. John Atkins 45 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:16:59 Well well well That statement just sums up the state of affairs at the club, we’ve no chance, the towel is well and truly thrown in RIP my beloved Everton FC Brent Stephens 46 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:17:33 Will #36 "hmm, now let me think. Expensive premium football stadium in Liverpool. Wonder who could be on the list of potential buyers."And things to come neatly full circle, as we move back to our original home? Kieran Kinsella 47 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:20:22 BrentIt does seem like they might be turning on each other. Comparable to what happened with similar characters when the jig was almost up and Goring and Himmler started pointing the finger at each other and deselecting blame. We will need to have a Nuremberg type investigation to unravel it all if we are relegated. Darren Hind 48 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:20:56 PatThe shell is up. The guys down the street are working their arses off, so I can only assume they are still being paid.I think we may have a world class stadium..but be up to our eyes in debt and playing in the lower leagues. The stakes couldnt possibly be any higher Andy Crooks 49 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:22:08 Tony Abrahams just sent me the link to Moshiri and Kenwrght being questioned. It really looks like they want the fans to drive Frank to resign. To all the negative characteristics of both of them we can now add cowardice.Deeply saddening that our club is in the hands of such truly disgusting men. They are beneath contempt. Tony Everan 50 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:22:41 Mr Moshiri, grow a pair of bollocks. Lampard should be sacked now, it’s way beyond the point of no return. If it’s down to Kenwright, Isn’t it ironic that the person sacking him should be even more sacked than the one he’s sacking! Mark Ryan 51 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:25:02 I imagine that Moshiri is in town for one reason and that is to have a board meeting to discuss Frank etc and clearly he sees this as a collective decision BUT the most disappointing thing for me is to see and hear neither men say " we are having a board meeting tonight and tomorrow where we will discuss the direction of this famous club. Neither could say the right thingOkay Moshiri we get it's a collective decision but say that. Give us some clarity. Bill, his usual thespian pathetic self. Just say Bill " we are having a board meeting" it's not that hard !!!! Ian Price 52 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:26:29 To be fair its not the right place to announce your sacking your manager in a carpark to a reporter. Surley you simply don't comment and leave it to an official club statement. Damian Halligan 53 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:27:44 Was prepared to give Lampard the benefit of the doubt till today. He’s a nice bloke but clearly not up to the job. He can’t motivate the players, coach them to stop making basic mistakes. They can’t defend or make half a dozen goal scoring opportunities in a game. How many shots on goal today? The players aren’t world beaters but they’re better than this. He has a huge back room staff so what the hell are they doing? Craig Walker 54 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:28:16 Would have huge respect if Lampard said “I’m not the man to take the club forward” and resigned. It won’t happen but would be one way we could recruit without payoffs. Frank Fearns 55 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:28:50 What more can be expected from a Iranian/ Russian combo. Two of the most despised and corrupt countries in the world. Wish I could wave goodbye to Everton. Sad sad times. Simon Harrison 56 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:31:34 Does this all go back to late January 2022, when Moshiri pushed for Vitor Pereira, along with Kia J. However, after all the fan protests and Pereira's Sky rant, DBB, Ingles and Cahill all pushed for Frank; whilst Bill dreamily voted for DF, and a return to a Bluenose leading the Blues...Maybe Moshiri has told the board, we've appointed the manager you wanted, we have a DoF we all wanted, sort it out, I'm done with being blamed for the managerial merry-go-round.The fans wanted Martinez out, I got Koeman in, he got us in Europe, but preferred golf to coaching, and the fans wanted him out. To protect my (and Mr. Usmanov's) investment we hired Fireman Sam, who got the club to 8th, and just missed out on European football, but the fans hated his 'anti-football', plus Marco was now available. So, maybe this one was on me, but, I can still blame the fans.Marco did very well in his first season, apart from the usual annual Everton flip-flop show before the end of the season. Instead of getting the players that Marco wanted and needed for his system, Bill and I got the players we wanted, but made it look like M. Brands decisions.The result being Marco sacked, and the euphoria of Big Dunc stuffing a Lampard led inept Chelski, and emotionally hugging a ballboy whilst wearing someone called 'Howard's watch'? The fans got what they wanted...Another manager!This time, the one and only, I 'Fantastico Farhad' managed to lure Don Carlo to Goodison. Unfortunately, due to me not having been entirely truthful about the state of the club financially, or training facility wise; plus, seeing close-up, just how limited our squad was, he began to have doubts. His quotes "I'm not a magician" and "The team play better without the ball" spring to mind. The final straw for him, despite loving the city, and the walks on Crosby beach, was the armed scallies who burgled his house, whilst his daughter was in... So, as soon as Real Madrid came calling he was off.What was I meant to do, I scoured a whole 10 mile radius of Goodison and found this Mr. Benitez in need of work, who had won things ages ago, but he had 'pedigree'. Hopefully, the fans won't realise he was a RS legend, and he'll repeat his magic for us. I'll even throw him the last £2m in the transfer kitty to strengthen the squad...Come October, we're 4th! Hussar!!!Come January we're 15th, and the worst team in the league beat us 2-0. Bye-bye Rafa, And now, see the top... Michael Lynch 57 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:32:13 I think what Moshiri meant was "that's what I pay that fat fuck Kenwright to do - sack managers".What a shit show. Sean Dyche has probably switched his phone off if he's got any sense. Tommy Coleman 58 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:32:29 This implosion mirrors the current Tory Government, no leadership, no accountability and no ability to figure out the multiple crises.The big problem we Everton fans have, we can't vote the Board out. Dale Self 59 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:35:29 Hey Brendan it could be that this statement only applies to the Frank situation That wouldn’t necessarily affect our previous differences on whether Monaco Man was primarily on development. Tommy Coleman 60 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:38:47 This is leadership that we lack from top to bottom.https://youtu.be/Kd_UtyzkTP8 Barry Rathbone 61 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:39:28 So many answers he could have given but decided "nothing to do with me, guv" was the best - what marvellous judgement.How surprising his governance has led to the club being, how can I say this without being too critical, - slightly underwhelming - now we're back to sell to buy days and shackled to a new stadium drag anchor that will send us to the bottom. He's an absolute beaut. Simon Harrison 62 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:41:57 Maybe Moshiri is here for a board meeting?I noticed he was sat next to Kevin 'the man with a plan' Thelwell.Just maybe he asked Kevin, can you work with this board to get in a manager to keep us in the EPL?If the answer is no, hopefully he is here to call an EGM, and 'vote out' Kenwright and DBB?Please God, please Will Mabon 63 Posted 21/01/2023 at 18:42:48 Brent - as I said earlier, never discount anything. That would be a horror scenario though, the soil there is permanently polluted. We may remain at Goodison.Darren, it's all going on for now. If there comes a time of insufficient finance, it would stop. Too much debt, and so would the club - so the stadium project would have to go. 