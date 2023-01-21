Moshiri: Lampard's future 'is not my decision'

Farhad Moshiri has caused surprise among Everton fans by claiming that the decision over whether or not to sack Frank Lampard after yet another defeat today is not his to make.

Both the club's owner and Chairman, Bill Kenwright, were intercepted by a Sky Sports reporter outside the London Stadium this afternoon following the 2-0 defeat to fellow-strugglers West Ham and asked if Lampard's time was now up.

Kenwright said that "it's been a bad run of results for us all but, no, I would never say such a thing to you," perhaps suggesting that there would be better ways of delivering such news.

Meanwhile, Moshiri, who attended an Everton match for the first time since October 2021, said: "I can't comment [on the question of whether Lampard would now be sacked]. It's not my decision."

That could be an acknowledgement that the power to make a determination on the manager's future has finally shifted to Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell - which would mark a change from previous managerial selections which appeared to have been made unilaterally by Moshiri himself - or that it would be a collective decision by the Everton Board.

The Blues fell to their eighth defeat in nine games in all competitions with another largely hopeless display in East London, falling two goals behind before half-time.

Lampard made changes at half-time, bringing on two midfield players in attempt to change the game but left summer signing Neal Maupay and young Ellis Simms on the bench.

Lampard helped guide Everton to Premier League safety with a game to spare last season but has overseen just three Premier League wins in 2022-23 that has left the club joint-bottom of the table and in desperate need of a change in results.

Kenwright admitted that it was "a bad time" for Everton and that "we just need to start winning games."

