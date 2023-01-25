Season › 2022-23 › News Allardyce distances himself from Everton role Lyndon Lloyd 25/01/2023 37comments | Jump to last Sam Allardyce has played down talk that Everton could turn to him in desperation this month if they aren't able to attract their first-choice managerial candidates to Goodison Park as a replacement for Frank Lampard. Lampard was dismissed on Monday after almost a year in the job with a recent record of just one win in 14 games and the worst win ratio of any Blues manager since Mike Walker almost 30 years ago. Initial reports suggested that Farhad Moshiri had placed calls with ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa but the indications since are that the Argentinian isn't keen on the role. Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been mooted as an option along with the predictable Evertonian connections like Duncan Ferguson and Wayne Rooney, while Kevin Thelwell is said to be interested in West Bromwich boss Carlos Corberan. Article continues below video content Allardyce has been floated as an option in more mischievous corners of the media but the Dudelyite, who had an extended caretaker spell as Everton head coach in 2018-19, said on his podcast yesterday that "if Everton wanted me they would have called me by now and they haven't." Mick O'Malley 1 Posted 25/01/2023 at 07:52:34 Thank god for that, a little bit of good news for a change, I was devastated when I saw his name linked, may he never darken our doorstep again Joe McMahon 2 Posted 25/01/2023 at 07:56:26 I've never understood the hate towards Sam. You know what you get from him, and he got this rable to 8th. I think that's higher than Carlo's season with a lot less in salary. Ian Bennett 3 Posted 25/01/2023 at 08:01:09 How does our new director of football now fit into it all. I can see Thelwell working with a Lampard? But a Dyche, Bielsa, Alladyce? Not a chance. Who is buying and selling the players.So once again, classic Everton. Sack the manager, fix the manager, create a new dof problem at lower and lower quality.The whole problem has been a poor thought out recruitment policy. Players coming for the money (in the main) and not make any effort or improvement. Any exceptions soon move on.So after Moshiri buying who he wanted, the long list of ex managers and DOFs buying what they wanted, we end up with a poorer and poorer squad. We really are frankensteins monster. Joshua Steadman 4 Posted 25/01/2023 at 08:13:41 Does Bielsa even want a DOF? It's the likes of Allardyce that will get us to safety. They need to get someone in as the thought of this dragging on into next week doesn't bare thinking about. Tony Everan 5 Posted 25/01/2023 at 08:15:41 The priority is to stay in the league to avoid catastrophe. I do not care who it is if they can do it. The problem is meeting up expectations with reality. With the agricultural football of Allardyce, Dyche even Moyes expectations of league position improvement from the relegation places can be met.When a manager comes in with this current squad and tries to get them playing the one touch, accurate passing, constant movement, beautiful game, expectations are unlikely to be met.We all want the beautiful game and school of science to return but that will be further down the line when we are on better foundations. Steve Shave 6 Posted 25/01/2023 at 08:24:36 If we ever return to this shit stain of a man I will be finished with this club. He was openly antagonistic towards the fans, he would goad us and our concerns in his pressers such is his narcissism. Can't stand him. Rather Dyche who is at least humble. Danny O’Neill 7 Posted 25/01/2023 at 08:27:11 Joe, as a well documented Allardyce critic, I feel I owe you a response to that one.It's the football purist in me. I know beggars can't be choosers, but I just don't like his brand. Him and countless other recycled British managers who seemingly used to get big jobs because of their mates in the media.You've made me think deep Joe. It's kind of a reflection on the state of the English game over the past few decades. I keep going on about players and grass roots. The British managers have been a reflection in that.Although it seems to be getting better, our grass roots still has a lot to be desired.Maybe Potter and Howe can change the mould on my British Manager thing but the jury is out. Lampard was a bit different. For me, he falls into the category of great player but not a manager.And let's not forget, Allardyce is corrupt and was willing to take a bung; caught on camera. Not exactly the most honest of characters. Tony Everan 8 Posted 25/01/2023 at 08:30:24 If they are thinking about Allardyce it will be Dyche, which will be a variation on a theme. There’s no way it’s going to unite anything bringing Allardyce back, they should not even consider it. Lee Whitehead 9 Posted 25/01/2023 at 08:41:17 Never understood the issues with big Sam… I believe if we had kept him we wouldn't be in the position we are in now.People say they don't like his style of football - a style that got us to 8th.Do they prefer the shite we've been watching since he was sacked?Rant over 💙 Peter Carpenter 10 Posted 25/01/2023 at 08:42:43 I'm with Mick. Thank god for that. Joe McMahon 11 Posted 25/01/2023 at 08:48:32 Danny don't get me wrong, I agree he's the old school brown paper bag of cash at the service station on the M62 (and Brian Clough was partial to that also). No I don't like his brand of football (or Dyche). But what I was trying to say is you know what you get and he got us further up the league to 8th. Some wanted Unsworth to stay in charge, and I openly admit I was happier with Sam because of his experience.Ronald Koeman was the manager I detested, I thought he was a cold passionless vile man. Danny O’Neill 12 Posted 25/01/2023 at 09:02:56 I was fooled by Koeman the player Joe. A player I admired and for a centre back, had a sniper's bullet of a shot in his arsenal. But I agree with you on Koeman the Everton manager. Took convincing to come in the first place and didn't really seem to want to be here, so never endeared himself to the supporters to put it mildly.Right now, I have no idea where we are going in terms of the next manager.Yet again, just get us over the line, but this time reset the club. Reset it at the top. Long overdue.I like your views Joe. Keep them coming. Colin Glassar 13 Posted 25/01/2023 at 09:09:48 Last night after checking todays back pages online I curled up into a ball and fell asleep under my bed hoping to wake up and realise this has all been a horrible nightmare. Wrong!! It’s even worse.Bielsa, Sam, Dyche, Hassenhuttl???? My god, how far have we fallen. The image of Moshiri getting “interviewed” last night with scripted questions and answers is even scarier than when I watched The Exorcist as a young boy in the Odeon back in the day.I know we are in an emergency, a fight to survive, so I would accept any of the above if it’s only on a six month contract (with a bonus) and they promise to leave once the season ends.None of them offer us a way forward. They represent the past but that goes for the board as well. If Moshiri is intent on staying (until BMD is completed) then he needs a complete rebuild of the club from the top down and bottom up and a manager with a vision to turn this club around and mould this club, and I hate to say it, like klopp and Guardiola have been able to do.This means getting someone so driven, so obsessed that they are almost psychopaths. They must imprint their style and personality not only on the team but on the club as well. An Alex Ferguson type. This must be our objective once this season is over, survive or not. Eddie Dunn 14 Posted 25/01/2023 at 09:10:56 It depends if the club want someone to save us from the drop or a person who can reset everything, and get us back up next season.To avoid the drop I would suggest Ferguson - someone who could rally the troops and get them fighting for every point.To have a good go this season and get us up if we fail, I would go for Dyche. He knows what it takes to get out of the Championship, can organise a defence and is a straightforward operator.Bielsa might be an inspired choice but I fear that the squad is incapable of working hard enough. Many of the lads seem mentally brittle, and his style always leads to injuries.But he could give us a bounce and introduce fast aggressive play to Goodison Park. So it's Dyche for me. Joe McMahon 15 Posted 25/01/2023 at 09:17:10 I have an honest question here guys. Does anyone know why last season at Leeds they went on a dreadful run with Bielsa? I ask this as I know he wants fast attacking (who doesn't), but Leeds squad is capable of this (No I don't think ours is). Yes they did have sone injuries but they do have some quality. Jim Lloyd 16 Posted 25/01/2023 at 09:35:00 Koeman was an attempt to bring a big name manager, to match City, Utd and the other lot. But it didn't work, it was an expensive and detrimental mistake. As for Big Sam, I look at out situation and hope to see a manager who can keep us in the Premiership. Or get us out of the Championship at the first attempt; and I mean back up, not further downwards! I wouldn't mind Big Sam, at all; but, unfortunately, it's too divisive an appointment. But whoever the club pick, I'll support them because the alternative is disaster for the club.What concerns me is Kevin Thelwell's role. I try and understand what made him pick Maupay, Gueye and McNeill. Gueye looks like he's over the hill, but it it might be affer playing in Europe, he needs time to get back up to speed. Maupay couldn't get in Brighton's 1st team and finds it difficult to achieve anything in our set up, Mc Neill looks slow and, although he scored one goal, doesn't look like a regular goalscorer or creator. I wonder if we are so short of cash, that we have to pick up scraps and pay for them of the never never. Thelwell seemd to do fine with Wolves, so why isn't it working here? Maybe it's too quick to expect rapid progress, especially if its buying players like we do. There must be a reason for it, and my guess is we haven't got the readies.Danny, I think we have to get the best available man, who can a) get us away from the drop, or b) get us back in at the first attempt. I really don't give a tinkers toss how popular he is, Frank was a popular man but couldn't get us away from the drop. I don't think it's the time for thinking about pretty football, it's time for effective football that will get us out the mess.It looks to me that Thelwell has one hell of a job, as it seems to me, he has to choose somwe managers to will make the best attempt, and present their names to the BoardThat's the bit where I get panicky! Dennis Stevens 17 Posted 25/01/2023 at 10:46:15 Some good news at last! Raymond Fox 18 Posted 25/01/2023 at 11:03:58 Dennis Stevens 17, Yeah, he did a terrible job last time didn't he. So please tell me all these super managers that are going to be beating a path to our door.My choice would be Dyche but I wouldn't mind Big Sam, we need a firefighter now, not some blackboard feller with no experience of the Prem. Joshua Steadman 19 Posted 25/01/2023 at 11:12:48 Didn't have you down as nearly 70 Colin. Again there were fans who wanted Everton to swerve Eddie Howe. Took Bournemouth down. Football not that great. I think Dyche would be worth the gamble. As already mentioned, appears to be quite a humble guy. Would have us organized, working hard and wouldn't be placing all kind of demands on the club a la Bielsa. Wouldn't expect a huge salary, maybe a big bonus for keeping us up! Robert Tressell 20 Posted 25/01/2023 at 11:21:12 Colin #13, how far have we fallen? Really far.But it's nothing hugely new. I'm 43 years old and have never seen Everton compete for trophies.Unfortunately it looks like it will take relegation for the club to cotton on to the idea it isn't just a decent manager and a couple of Andy Gray and Peter Reid type signings away from the top table. We need to completely rebuild and modernise. We won't get an established name to do that for us. Ed Fitzgerald 21 Posted 25/01/2023 at 11:25:30 Thank Christ for that, we were 13th when he took over and 10th after his first game in charge after we scraped past Huddersfield at home early in December. He spunked 48M on Walcott and Tosun in the January window and as always with Everton they had lovely contracts meaning we essentially had to give them away or let their contracts run down. As for managers I think the game is already up who would want to takeover here, we have a board who remind me of the therapy group from one flew over cuckoos nest (without the humour) a team whose slowness and idleness would put a sloth to shame and a crowd (quite rightly imo) who are mutinous and disillusioned. I’ve accepted our fate, we are going down that’s clear for anyone to see. I’m not wasting anymore weekends, weeks, months fretting about it and upsetting my missus. It makes just as much sense to leave Baines in charge as appoint some ‘proven’ manager arriving with a suitcase full of demands only to be fucked off 6 or12 months later with a payoff equivalent to the tax penalty fee of an ex Tory Chancellor. Kevin Molloy 22 Posted 25/01/2023 at 11:28:01 first thing to remember is (as if we could forget), we are in deep shit. As such, it's going to need a big personality to take over if we aren't to nosedive. Allardyce fits the bill, I like his confidence. He'd keep us up. I think most people would agree on that. It would be a smarter move than Bielsa, the parallel with Koeman is worrying, yes it makes a difference if they aren't bothered about coming. don't force it. Especially if he wants a million a month. Evertonians like to be charmed, I'm not sure Bielsa goes in for that, he seems a bit spiky. Barry Hesketh 23 Posted 25/01/2023 at 11:30:21 Managers await interview Mike Doyle 24 Posted 25/01/2023 at 11:39:22 “Allardyce distances himself from Everton role” - a line you never thought you’d read and (if correct) the perfect summary of how far our stock has fallen.Beggars belief that after so many short term managers we still have no succession plan in place. Oh to be run like Brighton or Brentford! Mike Doyle 25 Posted 25/01/2023 at 11:39:22 “Allardyce distances himself from Everton role” - a line you never thought you’d read and (if correct) the perfect summary of how far our stock has fallen.Beggars belief that after so many short term managers we still have no succession plan in place. Oh to be run like Brighton or Brentford! Barry Rathbone 26 Posted 25/01/2023 at 11:39:52 Sam has had one taste of some Evertonians and their preciousness and as the old adage goes "once bitten twice shy". He's too savvy to make the same mistake again Mark Ryan 27 Posted 25/01/2023 at 11:44:39 Get Steve Schumacher in from PlymouthLeave Sam at home with his Greg's meal deal Alan J Thompson 28 Posted 25/01/2023 at 11:48:21 Probably put the mobile in the same box as the fax paper, small mercies, eh. Jim Lloyd 29 Posted 25/01/2023 at 11:54:42 I'm not s sure Alladyce spent that money on them. Didn't we have a Director of Fooball to do the hiring of players. I just think how much we would have lost if we went down. Of course, some believed we wouldn't go down before we hired him. I'm just glad we didn't take the risk; and veered away from the drop. Just as I do now.If we get Dyche, then I'd support him. In fact, any manager we get I think it's up to us to support them.Whoever it is, I don't want to see our club go down. And if the worst happens that we get back up in that first season. Justin Doone 30 Posted 25/01/2023 at 12:55:51 Indeed good news but there wasn't a 'no', more of an 'unlikely' because no one had yet been in touch. I've nothing against Sam. He'd do a better job than Dyche in my opinion, in terms of results, but the terrible football they both play would result in me refusing to attend or watch matches, again. I mean this honestly, I would rather watch us try and play football and get relegated than watch their teams antics. I just get no joy, entertainment or satisfaction from a Bolton or Burnley style football game. I understand there are times we need to defend deeper and play that way, (it's usually when we are winning with 10 minutes to go) not from the first minute of every game, every match, every season. Rennie Smith 31 Posted 25/01/2023 at 13:08:50 Thank f-for that. I said just after he left it was an embarrassment to have that bloke manage our club, with everything that's happened since then we're beyond embarrassment I suppose. But I never want to see that narcissist near our club ever again. Dennis Stevens 32 Posted 25/01/2023 at 13:10:26 Yes, Raymond #18 - he did as well as Unsworth. D'you want him back? Duncan McDine 33 Posted 25/01/2023 at 13:18:26 The only thing I can be 100% certain of, is that whoever is appointed, it will not unite us fans. John Parrot was on TalkSPORT saying that he things Big Sam and Big Dunc in partnership would be his choice… I know for sure that SA would not be welcomed back by most fans. I’m going to wedge myself firmly on top of the fence as I can’t imagine anyone digging us out of this hole. Peter Carpenter 34 Posted 25/01/2023 at 13:27:17 Very good, Barry, but its Nurse Ratched we need. Alan McGuffog 35 Posted 25/01/2023 at 13:30:31 Well obviously Parrot would want Duncan in. Me ? I was glad to see the back of him Gary Johnson 36 Posted 25/01/2023 at 13:31:32 Duncan @ 33 - online fans will bitch and moan about anyone and everyone. Get Pep, and someone on here would say "he's putting his slippers on yanoooo!". but whoever is picked, us fans had better get the fook behind him and the team, because that is the only chance we've got of getting out of it. Board protests for after the game, mad blue smoke and "marching down..." before and during it please! Danny O’Neill 37 Posted 25/01/2023 at 13:46:08 The only thing that unites us is ourselves and that spills onto the pitch.No manager or pundit will do that. 