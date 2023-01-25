Allardyce distances himself from Everton role

Sam Allardyce has played down talk that Everton could turn to him in desperation this month if they aren't able to attract their first-choice managerial candidates to Goodison Park as a replacement for Frank Lampard.

Lampard was dismissed on Monday after almost a year in the job with a recent record of just one win in 14 games and the worst win ratio of any Blues manager since Mike Walker almost 30 years ago.

Initial reports suggested that Farhad Moshiri had placed calls with ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa but the indications since are that the Argentinian isn't keen on the role.

Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been mooted as an option along with the predictable Evertonian connections like Duncan Ferguson and Wayne Rooney, while Kevin Thelwell is said to be interested in West Bromwich boss Carlos Corberan.

Allardyce has been floated as an option in more mischievous corners of the media but the Dudelyite, who had an extended caretaker spell as Everton head coach in 2018-19, said on his podcast yesterday that "if Everton wanted me they would have called me by now and they haven't."

