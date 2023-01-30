Season › 2022-23 › News Dyche: My Everton team will fight for the badge Lyndon Lloyd 30/01/2023 46comments | Jump to last Sean Dyche has pledged to bring unity and fight back to Everton after finally being unveiled as the Blues' new manager. The former Burnley boss signed a 2½-year deal over the weekend and was announced as Frank Lampard's successor by the club today. Dyche said that he and his staff, that includes his assistant and first-team coach from his time at Turf Moor, Ian Woan and Steve Stone, will aim to get the best out of the quality they have inherited while frantic work is expected between now and tomorrow's transfer deadline to add firepower to the team. “It’s an honour to become Everton manager," Dyche said. "My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track. “I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time. “We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players. “Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they’re so passionate. “There is quality in this squad. But we have to make them shine. That’s the job of me and my staff. “We want to change the shape of this club going forward, remodel it in our style, but in a way that we can win. That's the task in front of us - make sure we're building, tactically and technically, giving players organisation, allow them the freedom to play, to go and enjoy their football because it's brilliant when the team's playing with a smile, but we've got to win." Reader Comments (46) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Alan Johnson 2 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:13:39 Welcome on board Sean. Hoping it's not the Titanic. John Zapa 3 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:14:03 Finally, that's out of the way. Just over 30 hours of the transfer window left, huge task ahead for the Club to sign the players the new manager needs to have a fighting chance of staying up. Pete Williams 4 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:18:14 I like "sweat on the shirt" and "organisation". They are both essential! However, no mention of getting in any new players. Looks like Moshiri has pocketed it or the Lampard bunch have taken it all in compensation. I hope I'm wrong but there's not long until we'll know. I'll be glued to Sky Sports news for the next 33 hours with everything crossed. Nathan Ford 5 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:25:42 Sweat! Effort! Hard work! I bet a few of our players are shitting themselves. I hope it works and we see our boys fight for the badge but still feel pessimistic about the quality in the team. We need 3 or 4 players to give ourselves a fighting chance Peter Fearon 6 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:26:43 Only one thing matters now. Nil Satis Nisi Salvos. Tony Everan 7 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:28:51 Short, sweet and to the point, that will do for me.I like the last sentence ;“it's brilliant when the team's playing with a smile, but we've got to win.”He’s saying winning trumps everything. It’s what I want to hear from the manager. None of this affects the issue that has been catastrophic for the club this season. We need goals , there’s no goals in the squad, the signings made in the next 32 hours to address that go a long way to him achieving those wins. Dave Lynch 8 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:30:17 Let's not kid ourselves...this shitshow is not going to change overnight, I'm still not convinced we can avoid the drop but feel like we have a better chance with Dyche than Frank. Zack Yusof 9 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:32:40 Well this is a brand new experience for me after several decades of unwavering support, the feeling of total and utter disinterest at the unveiling of a new Everton manager and what he has to say about what he intends to do to rescue the club from the drop.Who cares basically. If ever a club deserved relegation, it’s this hapless team under this rotten regime. Derek Knox 10 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:32:56 Bloody Hell, they have kept that quiet, must have rushed it through. (?)Never thought there were any problems in all honesty and jokes apart, but I am a lot more interested in arrivals /departures and not from any Airport.Lyndon, just like to take the opportunity to thank you for all the coverage and stories over the past few weeks, it must have been hectic with all the goings on. Hopefully we can all get behind Sean Dyche and see another Great Escape for this season anyway. Even 17th will do, for now ! Allen Rodgers 11 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:33:46 Not confident but it's up to the players to put a shift in every week. John Gall 13 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:34:09 Is it just me, or does he suddenly look very handsome, and his gravely voice very seductive, against a royal blue backdrop? Colin Glassar 14 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:36:52 BK’s public backing = kiss of death. It was good while it lasted. Good luck Sean. Mal van Schaick 15 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:37:33 All good words. Let’s hope we sign a few, get rid of a few and make sure that this bunch of misfits clearly understand what is required of them or else they are out of the door. A few wins and we could be mid table, if results go our way.Good luck to Dyche, let’s see what happens. Two big games coming up and if the players aren’t motivated for these games, I hope that Dyche will read the riot act. Dave Lynch 16 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:37:49 Anyone notice that the teary one was nowhere to be seen or heard at his unveiling or during his interview (see YouTube).My guess is the fat shithouse hasn't got the balls to front up. Jake Lucas 17 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:38:03 Apparently we've bid £40m for Conor Gallagher?With 2 days left, I expected transfers were discussed prior to the appointment, but that's a huge outlay, not sure if it'll leave cash for other signings.Either way, if it's true I'm not sure we'll be able to convince him to join. Mike Hughes 18 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:38:07 Good luck, Mr Dyche.Keep us up in the PL and you’ll become a legend.Onwards and upwards.COYB. Kevin Molloy 19 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:39:52 hugely impressive first interview. He's started well. Paul Kossoff 20 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:40:40 They al! talk a good talk, but many of them can't do the walk, well at least until they are let go. I have no idea why Everton think a manager who was sacked for threatening Burnley with relegation is deemed good enough to save us from it.Of course I hope we stay up, but with the bums we have, and having not enough games left, I can't see Dyche making enough of a difference to count.We still have a board and owner with absolutely no plan what so ever. Stumbling from one appointment to the next with no continuity. Let's hope we are out of the bottom three quickly but I won't hold my breath. Will Mabon 21 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:41:43 “We want to change the shape of this club going forward, remodel it in our style, but in a way that we can win..."Hmm - not team or squad; club.Off to Ainsdale beach with 'em. Tony Everan 22 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:43:26 Jake, I hope there is some truth in that. Gallagher and a winger in on loan, Ziyech until June, would be good business. It’s getting interesting. John Keating 23 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:46:09 The tossers on the Board have already said they will not be attending the game against Arsenal.In that case it might be an idea if all protests were suspended so that everything and everyone can be 100% focused on support for the new management and the team.Should the Board decide thereafter that their lives are not in danger and can attend the games then maybe protest can be revisited.Anything we can get from the next 2 games would be fantastic and that is all we should be concentrating on Marc Hints 24 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:48:17 wow just offered 40 million + 5 million addons for Conor Gallagher Kevin Molloy 25 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:50:57 it's clear from that interview Dyche sees the fans negativity as an issue which could hinder the team. He's dead right. We've got to somehow turn that round, it's 100% counter productive. Lynn Maher 26 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:51:22 John@19. Just hope the players decide to attend the game! Garry Martin 27 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:52:43 All nice, positive, energising and motivational words, however, I do wonder who's wrote this theatrical masterpiece as an introduction to our new manager.Don't get me wrong, i'm fully behind Sean, but, you'll foregive me for thinking it all sounds a bit dramatic and stage managed as a way to give the EFC leaders a positive spin.Good luck Sean, you'll really need it with this shower of players and directors. Rennie Smith 28 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:53:44 It's all fight, run, sweat, pies, fight from now on then, I look forward to getting a crick in me neck looking into the sky from my seat and the ball getting carried off injured at some point.Seriously though, good luck to the fella cause he's going to need it. I'll be cheering the team on regardless, and I can imagine he would like nothing more than roughing up the Arsenal for at least a point Nick Page 29 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:54:56 No to Gallagher for 45m. That’s completely ridiculous but I’m hardly surprised. Our scouting system seems to be based on watching MOTD and/or if said player had a good game against us.100000% no to Ziyech. Another bottler with no end product whatsoever. Not suited to the PL.Absolutely clueless. Bill Gall 30 Posted 30/01/2023 at 14:59:51 He says what you would expect to hear from a new manager , but my belief is " Action speaks louder than Words " we still have the same problems and already the gossip merchants have started, he has 2 days to see what Thelwell has been working on, and see if we can get some quality in with a goalscorer and quality midfielder. Jeff Spiers 31 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:00:39 John@19 There will be fans outside Goodison looking for spare seats. Give the Board seats to them! Jake Lucas 32 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:00:42 Tony, it's come from Fabrizio Romano on twitter and he's normally relatively reliable. Normally the guy I follow for gossip.IMO it'll strengthen the team. I don't think he's worth as much as that, but then I wouldn't value Gordon at £40m either, so they can cancel each other out. If we'd sold Gordon for £20m and bought Conor for £20m I'd be content so I guess it's the same situation, haha This is assuming it's true, and we can actually convince him to join our mess right now. Joe McMahon 33 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:02:11 He's saying some encouraging things at least. Many new managers did, but Koeman certainly didn't and neither did Carlo. Onwards we go again, welcome Sean Dyche, Ian Woan and Steve Stone. I do remmeber Woan and Stone as players, and both very useful. Colin Glassar 34 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:03:23 Gallagher scores goals and creates as well. Get him in. 2 for 1 a no-brainier.He could be transformative like Andy King was. Colin Malone 35 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:04:11 Nothing much wrong with the squad. A blind man could see. I will repeat it. Bad. Bad coaching.Obviously we need a couple of forward players and a right back for cover.My problem is, with Dyche's 4 4 2 favoured formation. Who will the four be in midfield?. He has got to work that one out before Saturday.Tough decision. Will Mabon 36 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:04:31 Nick, these jaw-dropping offers/fees are sadly a well-trodden path. So often there seems a desperation to get out the big catapult and start firing off lumps of money.Gallagher is a good player but that's wild money at this stage. And again, we need a forward. Sean Roe 37 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:05:06 I wouldn't worry Nick, there isn't a hope in hell of Gallagher agreeing to come to Everton. Have we even got 45m to spend if we want a striker as well?I am extremely pleased we have Dyche and hope he can keep us up. Dale Self 38 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:09:52 Thanks Colin. I was about to bust a vessel on that. We would be switching Gallagher for Gordon for equal cash. Ed Fitzgerald 39 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:12:20 Kevin @21 Let’s be even handed with the fan base please, when your own board engages in a misinformation campaign intended to denigrate the fan base we are hardly going to be an example of unity and harmony, are we? I can excuse mismanagement and incompetence to a degree but the shenanigans of BK et al over the last few weeks over the so called safety concerns are never going to be forgotten. When you are being rebuked by the Police, that is a pretty low bar in terms of integrity. It’s not fan toxicity but fan passivity over many decades that have brought us to this sorry point. It was only last season the ‘toxic’ fans were being lauded for keeping us up, this year I fear the game is up for us Mark Ryan 40 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:14:45 He's got a disc beard, what's not to love ? Welcome Sean. Let's get this show on the road UTFT'S Pete Williams 41 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:15:22 Gallagher!? I don't know what they're sniffing but it must be good stuff. Derek Knox 42 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:19:13 One sure-fire way to hit the ground running is to get some sort of result against Arsenal and also an even better one away to the RS. From his Interview I think he knows what we want, but then again will he instil that into the players before then ? Even if he does, it's still down to them to produce and not concede so easily. Gerry Clarke 43 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:21:35 If its true that we are offering 45m for Gallagher then I'm worried because I think Onana will be going. Barry Jones 44 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:23:25 Gallagher has made it very clear that he has no desire to come to Everton. John Pickles 45 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:24:18 This changes nothing, it's a sticking-plaster on a gaping wound. Pressure to remove the Board needs to remain strong. Nick Page 46 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:25:04 Answer me this - how does Brighton end up with Moises Caciedo for £4.5m now valued at £60-70m+ and we buy a knackered, on his arse Gueye, and want to spew £45m on Gallagher. We can’t afford this. We shouldn’t be chucking money round pretending to be a big club - we’re not. And any deals should have already been done, ready to be announced by the DoF. I’m at the point of chucking this in because I can’t stand the total incompetence that’s killing my Everton.WE NEED FUCKING GOALS. Craig Walker 47 Posted 30/01/2023 at 15:26:03 A good start but then I was taken in by Rafa's mantra of improving the players by 2% or whatever it was. Lampard looked good in the first training session when he was telling them to look after the football.The judgement will come when we go a goal down in games. Will the players roll their sleeves up or look like they can't wait to get into their Lambourginis? Will Dyche be able to change things? 