Dyche: My Everton team will fight for the badge

30/01/2023



Sean Dyche has pledged to bring unity and fight back to Everton after finally being unveiled as the Blues' new manager.

The former Burnley boss signed a 2½-year deal over the weekend and was announced as Frank Lampard's successor by the club today.

Dyche said that he and his staff, that includes his assistant and first-team coach from his time at Turf Moor, Ian Woan and Steve Stone, will aim to get the best out of the quality they have inherited while frantic work is expected between now and tomorrow's transfer deadline to add firepower to the team.

“It’s an honour to become Everton manager," Dyche said. "My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track.

“I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time.

“We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.

“Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they’re so passionate.

“There is quality in this squad. But we have to make them shine. That’s the job of me and my staff.

“We want to change the shape of this club going forward, remodel it in our style, but in a way that we can win. That's the task in front of us - make sure we're building, tactically and technically, giving players organisation, allow them the freedom to play, to go and enjoy their football because it's brilliant when the team's playing with a smile, but we've got to win.”

