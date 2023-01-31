Everton lose out on Sulemana to Southampton

31/01/2023







Everton's hopes of finally landing a player this window were dashed on deadline day when another attacker opted to join a different club as Kamaldeen Sulemana chose to join Southampton.

Stade Rennais reportedly accepted £22m offers for the 20-year-old from both the Saints and the Toffees last night which left him with a straight choice between Goodison Park and St Mary's.

Unfortunately for Kevin Thelwell and Everton, he chose Southampton and was set for a medical this afternoon.

Sulemana's decision comes in the wake of Arnaut Danjuma's stunning last-second u-turn last week that saw him join Tottenham despite having agreed to join the Blues and undergone a medical exam of his own ahead of a loan switch from Villarreal.

It leaves Everton scrambling for options in the final hours of the window and by mid-afternoon there was no immediate prospect of any new signings coming through the door to support new manager Sean Dyche's bid to keep the club in the Premier League.

