Season › 2022-23 › News Everton lose out on Sulemana to Southampton Lyndon Lloyd 31/01/2023 1comment | Jump to last Everton's hopes of finally landing a player this window were dashed on deadline day when another attacker opted to join a different club as Kamaldeen Sulemana chose to join Southampton. Stade Rennais reportedly accepted £22m offers for the 20-year-old from both the Saints and the Toffees last night which left him with a straight choice between Goodison Park and St Mary's. Unfortunately for Kevin Thelwell and Everton, he chose Southampton and was set for a medical this afternoon. Sulemana's decision comes in the wake of Arnaut Danjuma's stunning last-second u-turn last week that saw him join Tottenham despite having agreed to join the Blues and undergone a medical exam of his own ahead of a loan switch from Villarreal. Article continues below video content It leaves Everton scrambling for options in the final hours of the window and by mid-afternoon there was no immediate prospect of any new signings coming through the door to support new manager Sean Dyche's bid to keep the club in the Premier League. Reader Comments (1) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Alan J Thompson 1 Posted 31/01/2023 at 15:35:25 Danjuma, Dembele, Sulemana and Gallagher seems to indicate it is not a League position that is putting anyone off so it's either the North of England or something in our club that doesn't smell right to those in the game. Was anything about transfers included in the FAB questions?