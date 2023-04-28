Brands laments interference from Moshiri and Benitez during time at Everton

28/04/2023



Former Everton Director of Football, Marcel Brands, has spoken of how the impatience and interference by owner Farhad Moshiri made it difficult for him to perform the job he was hired to do.

Brands, brought on board from PSV Eindhoven to replace Steve Walsh at Finch Farm, amid much anticipation in 2018 resigned his post in December 2021 citing significant differences over recruitment policy following the appointment of Rafael Benitez as manager the previous June, a move the Dutchman opposed.

The Spaniard’s renowned propensity to take charge of player recruitment proved to be the final straw for Brands who stepped down after the humiliating Goodison derby during which there were calls for change at Boardroom level from many Everton supporters.

It appeared as though Brands had been an easy target given that Benitez was just six months into his tenure and there was no appetite among his fellow Board members to fall on their own swords. The former Liverpool manager would follow Brands out the door the following month, sacked following a horrendous run of results, but not before he had saddled the club with Salomon Rondon and forced Lucas Digne out in a £27m move to Aston Villa.

Article continues below video content

Speaking to NRC in his native Netherlands, Brands reiterates that he fought to keep Marco Silva in his job as head coach in December 2019 but was overruled and then recommended that Everton hire Mikel Arteta when Moshiri opted for Carlo Ancelotti. He also alludes to meetings held, in the words of NRC, "on expensive yachts and phone calls where the coach was told who to line up" on which he doesn't elaborate "out of respect" for his previous employer.

“English culture makes fans and media think that the manager is about transfers and the owner determines a lot,” explains Brands who is now back at PSV. “He wanted Rafael Benítez as coach in 2021, which was not my choice. And Benítez wanted Salomon Rondon, I couldn't approve that.

“He was already in his thirties, was not on the scouting list, he was not going to bring Everton anything. Too high salary too. I said I thought it was a bad idea. Think of it as a present for the trainer, said the owner. Then you are powerless.

“The problem is: there is no patience. Twelve coaches have already been fired in the Premier League this season. In my second year, Marco Silva was fired, I tried to prevent that, but it was beyond my control. While I knew: he is a good trainer, he is now proving that at Fulham. The owner also determined that there should be an experienced successor, while the chairman and I wanted Mikel Arteta. In the end it was Carlo Ancelotti.

“In the first years I still had the idea that I could change something at Everton but that did not work out.

“I think [the owners] want the best for the club but I firmly believe that with good policy you can achieve something. They think, 'I'm pumping money into it, so it should quickly yield success, right?' But in the Premier League everyone has a lot of money.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb