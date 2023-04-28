Season › 2022-23 › News Brands laments interference from Moshiri and Benitez during time at Everton Lyndon Lloyd 28/04/2023 12comments | Jump to last Former Everton Director of Football, Marcel Brands, has spoken of how the impatience and interference by owner Farhad Moshiri made it difficult for him to perform the job he was hired to do. Brands, brought on board from PSV Eindhoven to replace Steve Walsh at Finch Farm, amid much anticipation in 2018 resigned his post in December 2021 citing significant differences over recruitment policy following the appointment of Rafael Benitez as manager the previous June, a move the Dutchman opposed. The Spaniard’s renowned propensity to take charge of player recruitment proved to be the final straw for Brands who stepped down after the humiliating Goodison derby during which there were calls for change at Boardroom level from many Everton supporters. It appeared as though Brands had been an easy target given that Benitez was just six months into his tenure and there was no appetite among his fellow Board members to fall on their own swords. The former Liverpool manager would follow Brands out the door the following month, sacked following a horrendous run of results, but not before he had saddled the club with Salomon Rondon and forced Lucas Digne out in a £27m move to Aston Villa. Article continues below video content Speaking to NRC in his native Netherlands, Brands reiterates that he fought to keep Marco Silva in his job as head coach in December 2019 but was overruled and then recommended that Everton hire Mikel Arteta when Moshiri opted for Carlo Ancelotti. He also alludes to meetings held, in the words of NRC, "on expensive yachts and phone calls where the coach was told who to line up" on which he doesn't elaborate "out of respect" for his previous employer. “English culture makes fans and media think that the manager is about transfers and the owner determines a lot,” explains Brands who is now back at PSV. “He wanted Rafael Benítez as coach in 2021, which was not my choice. And Benítez wanted Salomon Rondon, I couldn't approve that. “He was already in his thirties, was not on the scouting list, he was not going to bring Everton anything. Too high salary too. I said I thought it was a bad idea. Think of it as a present for the trainer, said the owner. Then you are powerless. “The problem is: there is no patience. Twelve coaches have already been fired in the Premier League this season. In my second year, Marco Silva was fired, I tried to prevent that, but it was beyond my control. While I knew: he is a good trainer, he is now proving that at Fulham. The owner also determined that there should be an experienced successor, while the chairman and I wanted Mikel Arteta. In the end it was Carlo Ancelotti. “In the first years I still had the idea that I could change something at Everton but that did not work out. “I think [the owners] want the best for the club but I firmly believe that with good policy you can achieve something. They think, 'I'm pumping money into it, so it should quickly yield success, right?' But in the Premier League everyone has a lot of money.” Reader Comments (12) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mark Ryan 1 Posted 28/04/2023 at 20:25:48 The cynic in me says Kenwright has asked him to leak it to the press so that the dairy is deflected away from himself regarding Benitez, Arteta, Rondon etc John Raftery 2 Posted 28/04/2023 at 20:43:51 Who knows? Marcel’s version of events and decisions is plausible. As regards Arteta, my guess is that even if he had accepted an offer he would have been lost amid the dysfunction around him. Chris Leyland 3 Posted 28/04/2023 at 20:48:27 John, I agree. If we’d hired Artea, he’d have been sacked with 12 months and he’d now be managing Fulham or Brighton or the like and doing well. Brendan McLaughlin 4 Posted 28/04/2023 at 20:55:23 Brands comments certainly chime with a lot of past speculation regarding Moshiri's interference and general mishandling of the club since he bought into Everton. Tony Abrahams 5 Posted 28/04/2023 at 21:01:57 Silva wouldn’t have got the sack if Marcel Brands, wasn’t so incompetent imo.He kept his mouth shut for long enough though, just like Sharp, has kept his mouth shut recently, with my own conclusion being, EVERTON HAS BECOME NOTHING BUT A GRAVY TRAIN. Barry Hesketh 6 Posted 28/04/2023 at 21:03:08 I don't know, so it's a genuine question, does Moshiri own a yacht? If not, then one conclusion could be that his former business partner had undue influence over a club he didn't have a financial interest in, much the same as a certain Mr Green? The whole saga since Moshiri arrived stinks to high heaven, and we as fans are paying the price for the ineptitude of anybody that was employed by the club during this period. I don't care for former employees, telling their own version of the truth, when they could have stood up and been counted whilst they were in a position to alter things. I don't know whether there is any truth in the rumour that Investigators from the Federal Criminal Police Office searched the Allianz Arena and the headquarters of FC Bayern on Tuesday. Reason: A money laundering procedure against Russian oligarch and billionaire Alisher Usmanov [@BILDApparently it has to do with CL tickets for Bayern matches given to Usmanov, and Bayern are only seen as witnesses in the investigation. Matthew Williams 7 Posted 28/04/2023 at 21:04:34 It would seem that we've been run by interfering fucking idiots...shock horror and we could pay the ultimate price because of it. Jim Lloyd 9 Posted 28/04/2023 at 21:12:19 Brands shut his gob and took the money, Sharp's doing the same Tony, I agree. And I'm sure he chose most of the players attributed to him and most them turned out to be expensive flops. Pin all the blame on others sounds like Kenwright's gfot an apprentice here.If he was Director of Football, why didn't he come out, say his piece and resign! I can only guess!!!Respect for his previous employers??? My left foot! Dave Abrahams 10 Posted 28/04/2023 at 21:15:23 Benitez wanted to know why Brands was in the USA with the squad during their pre season games there, Benitez’s point of view was he should have been back in Europe scouting players for the new season, what good was he doing in America with the players? I thought Brands, going by his record, was a good appointment, and he was doing okay but then was appointed on to the board and things changed, did the board, Kenwright, get to him? Christine Foster 11 Posted 28/04/2023 at 21:17:54 Tony, the "truth" is never laid out by one person only their version of it. But what it does is give further insight into the way Moshiri and Kenwright ran the club. It's a jigsaw price that's finally showing what's actually been happening at the top of the club. You can add Moshiri to the list of incompetence of Kenwright who found him. The only due diligence done was probably how much do I get?Brands lacked the integrity to walk in the face of owners interference but that should not dismiss what events leading up to it as being true.. Nails in a coffin Andrew McLawrence 12 Posted 28/04/2023 at 21:25:42 It's beginning to feel like that there is a spiders web of back handers, dodgy deals, and dirty Russian money at the centre of the web. Jerome Shields 13 Posted 28/04/2023 at 21:26:05 Brands was weak from the start.I placed firmly in the Kenwright &Co camp as a usable pawn.He let Silva down a bag full during the Saha Summer.Moshiri comments at the AGM regarding Silva he did not challenge. Silva was the scapegoat for his incompetence and I doubt he fought hard to keep him.He did not secure transfer funds for Ancelotti and he left.He then became the main opposition to Benitez, pushed forward by Kenwright &Co.Not being his own man finally resulted in him becoming a scapegoat himself. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb