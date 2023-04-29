Doucouré: It’s up to us to keep Everton in the Premier League

Abdoulaye Doucouré insists that Everton’s players do care about the club’s plight and are determined not to be the ones to end almost seven decades of top flight football at Goodison Park.

The Mali international was back in the starting XI along with Amadou Onana on Thursday evening but neither their return nor the presence up front of Dominic Calvert-Lewin could prevent the Blues from being taken apart in the second half by Newcastle United in what ended up being a 4-1 defeat.

Sean Dyche was critical of his charges’ mentality as they endured a damaging collapse after half-time for a second home game in succession while supporters have questioned the players’ spirit and desire, that despite a determined opening half hour against the Magpies that, unfortunately, failed to yield the goal that Everton, on balance, probably deserved.

Doucouré admits that he and his team-mates were a failure on Thursday but he stresses that they are desperate to keep the Toffees in the Premier League, starting with what is an indescribably big clash with fellow strugglers Leicester City on Monday evening.

“It is on my mind every day. It’s what we do for our life,” he said. “Everton is massive for everyone. We know it is so important for the fans and for the people who work for the club.

“As players, we don’t want to take the team down. It’s up to us to keep the club in the Premier League.

“The Newcastle game was a big disappointment but we have to forget this game quickly. It was failure and on Monday we have to be on it. Leicester are a direct opponent also trying to stay in the league so it’s a big game and we have to win. Every game is important.

“There is belief. Losing a game like that at home can make confidence low but we are fighting for our lives. We have to be honest and not feel sorry for ourselves.”

