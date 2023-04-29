Season › 2022-23 › News Doucouré: It’s up to us to keep Everton in the Premier League Lyndon Lloyd 29/04/2023 6comments | Jump to last Abdoulaye Doucouré insists that Everton’s players do care about the club’s plight and are determined not to be the ones to end almost seven decades of top flight football at Goodison Park. The Mali international was back in the starting XI along with Amadou Onana on Thursday evening but neither their return nor the presence up front of Dominic Calvert-Lewin could prevent the Blues from being taken apart in the second half by Newcastle United in what ended up being a 4-1 defeat. Sean Dyche was critical of his charges’ mentality as they endured a damaging collapse after half-time for a second home game in succession while supporters have questioned the players’ spirit and desire, that despite a determined opening half hour against the Magpies that, unfortunately, failed to yield the goal that Everton, on balance, probably deserved. Doucouré admits that he and his team-mates were a failure on Thursday but he stresses that they are desperate to keep the Toffees in the Premier League, starting with what is an indescribably big clash with fellow strugglers Leicester City on Monday evening. Article continues below video content “It is on my mind every day. It’s what we do for our life,” he said. “Everton is massive for everyone. We know it is so important for the fans and for the people who work for the club. “As players, we don’t want to take the team down. It’s up to us to keep the club in the Premier League. “The Newcastle game was a big disappointment but we have to forget this game quickly. It was failure and on Monday we have to be on it. Leicester are a direct opponent also trying to stay in the league so it’s a big game and we have to win. Every game is important. “There is belief. Losing a game like that at home can make confidence low but we are fighting for our lives. We have to be honest and not feel sorry for ourselves.” Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () John Keating 1 Posted 29/04/2023 at 23:59:59 Don’t talk the talk we’ve heard it all beforeThese players are here today and gone tomorrow, no way do they feel the way we do after abysmal losses. Graham Rathbone 2 Posted 30/04/2023 at 00:10:02 Are you only now just realising the serious situation we are in. I am sick of this approach by the players after yet another spineless display. Ooooh the players need to do something about this terrible situation. Too fuckin right. You were all saying the same thing last year, and what has changed.Clock's ticking boys! But I am beginning to feel its a bit late now. Just Fight for Us. Paul Hewitt 3 Posted 30/04/2023 at 00:11:10 We'll start showing you care and tell the players the same. Knod heads the lot of you. Andy Peers 4 Posted 30/04/2023 at 00:22:16 Simple solution. If we go down then players go down with us, and as punishment for that you play next season for half your wages. Who would do this in our current squad? Maybe Coleman. I fucking hate these sound bites. Paul Kernot 5 Posted 30/04/2023 at 00:25:09 I'm already resigned to what is almost inevitable now. How rich this comment is though, coming from the jerk that got himself banned for 3 games when 'as players we don't want to lose our huge salaries'. Oops 'take the team down'. Colin Glassar 6 Posted 30/04/2023 at 00:26:03 We should get Phil Neville back as official apologiser. After every loss he’d always promise an improvement which rarely happened. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb