Season › 2022-23 › News Onana back in contention for starting role Lyndon Lloyd 04/05/2023 7comments | Jump to last Amadou Onana is fully recovered from the illness that meant he was only named on the bench at Leicester and he is available for selection in the starting XI at Brighton on Monday. The Belgian international missed the draw at Crystal Palace with a minor groin strain but started the home defeat to Newcastle before coming down with an unspecified bug before the trip to the King Power Stadium where he was an unused substitute in the Blues' 2-2 draw. However, he is now ready to vie with James Garner for a spot in the side when Everton travel to the Amex Community Stadium for what will be another huge game in their bid to avoid relegation this season. Seamus Coleman isn't as fortunate, though. The Club Captain is likely to miss the remainder of the season with the knee injury he sustained late in the first half against the Foxes. Article continues below video content Scans revealed no damage to his anterior cruciate ligament but he did injure the medial ligament and will need some time to recover. Manager Sean Dyche confirmed today that it is unlikely the Irishman will play in any of the four remaining fixtures. Meanwhile, Ben Godrey has also been ruled out of the clash with Brighton due to a groin problem along with longer-term absentees, Andros Towsend and Ruben Vinagre. Reader Comments (7) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Kossoff 1 Posted 04/05/2023 at 19:22:52 Will Onana be gone seasons end, or will he get a chance to develop? Have we bought another sell as soon as possible for profit. We will never improve if we keep buying players to improve The bank balance and not the team. Mark Murphy 2 Posted 04/05/2023 at 19:30:10 Vinagre will be a big loss… Steve Shave 3 Posted 04/05/2023 at 19:32:04 Paul, this has to be the model for sustainability for the years to come. Give me an Everton that follows in the Dortmund, Brighton, Leipzig model any day of the week pal. Like a lads holiday in Magaluf we had our moment in the sun, got sunburnt, then shit-faced drunk, chatted up a porker and got an STD. Now we are back in the drizzly UK with nothing but a memory of the "good times" Bill told us all we'd had. Bill Gall 4 Posted 04/05/2023 at 19:32:56 Paul The players hold all the cards now and he will decide if he wants to stay, and as there are rumors of some of the top 6 looking at him. it will be difficult to hold on to him. Dale Self 5 Posted 04/05/2023 at 19:37:25 Good that he is back but he should not come in at Garner's expense Perhaps illness makes him a sub in the second half which may work for him in possession. He tends to fade unless the advances are direct. As for him possibly moving on, I'm not sure we would buy to build around him and we presently don't have compatible support for him so he could be going. I would think he could receive a decent offer and we would not have to deal him. One of the few tradeable sssets we have. Kunal Desai 6 Posted 04/05/2023 at 19:43:46 Onana and Pickford will be gone in the summer regardless of what league we are in. Jay Harris 7 Posted 04/05/2023 at 19:47:48 For this game I would play Onana and Garner in place of Iwobi.Garner is safer on the ball and will enable Doucoure to get up in support of DCL.Throw Demarai Gray on for the last 20 minutes to grab the winner.