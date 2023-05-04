Onana back in contention for starting role

Amadou Onana is fully recovered from the illness that meant he was only named on the bench at Leicester and he is available for selection in the starting XI at Brighton on Monday.

The Belgian international missed the draw at Crystal Palace with a minor groin strain but started the home defeat to Newcastle before coming down with an unspecified bug before the trip to the King Power Stadium where he was an unused substitute in the Blues' 2-2 draw.

However, he is now ready to vie with James Garner for a spot in the side when Everton travel to the Amex Community Stadium for what will be another huge game in their bid to avoid relegation this season.

Seamus Coleman isn't as fortunate, though. The Club Captain is likely to miss the remainder of the season with the knee injury he sustained late in the first half against the Foxes.

Scans revealed no damage to his anterior cruciate ligament but he did injure the medial ligament and will need some time to recover. Manager Sean Dyche confirmed today that it is unlikely the Irishman will play in any of the four remaining fixtures.

Meanwhile, Ben Godrey has also been ruled out of the clash with Brighton due to a groin problem along with longer-term absentees, Andros Towsend and Ruben Vinagre.

