The Rumour Mill

Januzaj 'waiting' on Everton approach

| 18/08/2022



Everton could move for former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj if they sell Anthony Gordon to Chelsea before the deadline.

According to Belgian journalist Sacah Tavolieri, Januzaj has his heart set on returning to the Premier League as is waiting for the Blues to make a move for him.

Now 27, Januzaj rose to prominence at Old Trafford but ultimately left the red Devils for Real Sociedad five years ago following loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland.

He is now a free agent after his contract with Sociedad expired.





