Season › 2022-23 › News
Januzaj 'waiting' on Everton approach
Everton could move for former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj if they sell Anthony Gordon to Chelsea before the deadline.
According to Belgian journalist Sacah Tavolieri, Januzaj has his heart set on returning to the Premier League as is waiting for the Blues to make a move for him.
Now 27, Januzaj rose to prominence at Old Trafford but ultimately left the red Devils for Real Sociedad five years ago following loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland.
He is now a free agent after his contract with Sociedad expired.
Reader Comments (26)
2 Posted 18/08/2022 at 22:37:18
3 Posted 18/08/2022 at 22:49:00
Get a bloody striker FFS!
4 Posted 18/08/2022 at 22:49:49
I wouldn't pay him in washers.
5 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:01:05
Just as we were in August 1984 having been thumped 4-1 at Goodison in front of my own eyes before then being beaten by the mighty West Brom.Two games in, no points, 6 goals conceded.
We know how that season finished. So let's not go into meltdown just yet. 36 games to go. Plenty to play for.
When Saturday comes. I can't wait.
6 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:13:57
7 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:14:29
8 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:20:09
Done deal then.
What could possibly go wrong?
9 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:20:27
10 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:25:27
11 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:28:24
12 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:32:15
13 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:43:13
14 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:47:31
15 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:48:24
I recall the next best striker at that time, via the ranks, Rob Wakenshaw, so we were told, the least said the better.
Winning the youth Cup as it was then, and still is, was never a guarantee of a players success.
Potential only, but to go the next level, is a different person, unless the player is naturally gifted like Colin Harvey, Alan Ball, and Messi, Zico, and Maradona and Pele, and for defenders Der Kaiser, Ruud Karol, Brian Labone, Kevin Ratcliffe, Baresi and Scirea.
The pre match walk around the pitch, by Everton, had in my mind a reverse factor, but blagging rights in them Days was different to the modern game.
So in time time honoured, Everton took Spurs apart, but only got a single goal lead.
The rest is history, a lad called John Chedozie, doing the business, poor defending and even Big Nev, by his standards, having an off day.
But that season, Everton, stormed all before them, and won the 1st Division, by 13 points.
That was and still is history, but how times have changed, and the game has changed.
Everton sadly didn’t nurture and learn, and grow the club, but mborc, seriously and possibly did significantly contribute to the barren years.
Seriously how can any club, create such a state of affairs, is one for Plato, Homer, and Socrates.
But come this Saturday noon, Evertonians, will be giving, blood, sweat, and tears, for the cause, to beat Forest.
This game is massive and I recall the 1977, League Cup mid week game, at Goodison, when Everton got done by the Champions to be. Viv Anderson’s Banian shot, was something else.
No one expected it..
But this Saturday, Everton, must win., else the pressure, will be cranked up, another level, by the media.
Let’s stick together, and start this season, and grow and belief.
It’s a tough road ahead, adapt, improvise and overcome, doesn’t always work in football teams,, but Evertonians, are the masters, and with a pinch or two of luck, will see a result this Saturday, and Everton success.
16 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:51:43
I will take Terry Curran, or Madar, ahead of him.
Some one is taking the proverbial.
17 Posted 18/08/2022 at 00:05:12
Brian; I hope we meet and I'll buy you some of what I'm drinking!
Paul, I know the game has changed. But then has it?
In December 1983, we were staring down the proverbial abyss. It was bad. Really bad. 18 months later I'd been to Wembley twice, seen us lift the FA Cup and then been crowned Champions.
A couple of years ago, Leicester narrowly escaped relegation only to become league champions the following season.
Nothing is unthinkable. Nothing is impossible.
18 Posted 19/08/2022 at 00:10:21
19 Posted 18/08/2022 at 00:15:20
Just who, if anyone, at our club wants to replace the hopeless/hapless Dele Alli with a player without a jot of his credibility, such as Januzaj?
20 Posted 19/08/2022 at 00:17:14
Big gamble, but one that could pay off big time.
21 Posted 19/08/2022 at 00:28:12
We need a couple of strikers, as-the lack of conversions is not sustainable, and this season, we start worst off, with DCL, crocked, and Richarlison gone, plus previously, prior to last season, no goals from Siggy and the chances he made.
But can Dwight, and Gray start chipping in plus Tarks and the rest?
Brian, let’s hope so..
Hope eternal.
22 Posted 19/08/2022 at 00:30:21
23 Posted 19/08/2022 at 00:36:01
24 Posted 19/08/2022 at 00:59:07
We start the summer selling our best players then announce we are selling the club to Steven Bannons posse. Then rip that up just as we get humiliated by Minnesota. We dump our virtue and go back cap in hand to a betting company. We are playing silly buggers with PSG over a 33 y/o DM when we already have more DMs than most leagues. We blow 20 million on the least productive wide player in Britain then try and push out one who by McNeills standards is prolific. We have no one who can score and no one who can create and we are still paying a fortune to Gomes and Gbamin just to exist.
25 Posted 19/08/2022 at 01:07:09
26 Posted 19/08/2022 at 01:18:07
Meanwhile we fluff around going without a proper striker into a third straight game.
1 Posted 18/08/2022 at 22:34:16