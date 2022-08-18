Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In Sign Up
NewsRumoursMatchesVideoPodcastsArticles
Text:  A  A  A
Season 2022-23 News
The Rumour Mill

Januzaj 'waiting' on Everton approach

Lyndon Lloyd | 18/08/2022 26comments  |  Jump to last

Everton could move for former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj if they sell Anthony Gordon to Chelsea before the deadline.

According to Belgian journalist Sacah Tavolieri, Januzaj has his heart set on returning to the Premier League as is waiting for the Blues to make a move for him.

Now 27, Januzaj rose to prominence at Old Trafford but ultimately left the red Devils for Real Sociedad five years ago following loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland.

He is now a free agent after his contract with Sociedad expired.

Reader Comments (26)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Hugh Jenkins
1 Posted 18/08/2022 at 22:34:16
Sadly, another that didn't live up to the hype.
David West
2 Posted 18/08/2022 at 22:37:18
"Waiting for everton" let's hope he's waiting a while... come on gotta do better than this blues
Mike Keating
3 Posted 18/08/2022 at 22:49:00
What a pile of crap - three games into the new season, no points, no striker and we’re listening to this rubbish.
Get a bloody striker FFS!

4 Posted 18/08/2022 at 22:49:49
Waiting for Everton; more chance of Waiting for Godot...but with Le Ev you never know.
I wouldn't pay him in washers.
Danny O’Neill
5 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:01:05
Two games in Mike.

Just as we were in August 1984 having been thumped 4-1 at Goodison in front of my own eyes before then being beaten by the mighty West Brom.Two games in, no points, 6 goals conceded.

We know how that season finished. So let's not go into meltdown just yet. 36 games to go. Plenty to play for.


When Saturday comes. I can't wait.

Nick Page
6 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:13:57
Probably some truth in this seeing as we once tried to sign him. Once Bill has seen a player that’s it, forever shall he be courted. Must have a thing for young men in shorts
Mike Gaynes
7 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:14:29
I suggested Januzaj as a possibility a couple of months ago when McNeil's name first came up. Doesn't score but loves to attack and can create chances for whoever our striker turns out to be. Could be a cheap replacement for Townsend.
Stu Darlington
8 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:20:09
Heard Bill and Moshiri involved.
Done deal then.
What could possibly go wrong?
Gavin Johnson
9 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:20:27
No, as a direct replacement for Gordon which is the narrative in some of the reports, but could be a useful free signing to fill out the squad
Brian Wilkinson
10 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:25:27
If I bump into you Saturday Danny, bring me a tipple of whatever your drinking mate.
Mike Corcoran
11 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:28:24
Remember that Spurs game well Danny as junior evertonian no.28 in the Gladys behind the goal, £1.50 a game, what a season of unbelievable football followed. Sadly, we are not gonna hit those heights this season. This player must, must, just be crappy rumour.
Brian Wilkinson
12 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:32:15
If Bill and Moshiri are involved Stu watch out for Lee Sharp being signed to a two year contract.
Tony Twist
13 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:43:13
Can't be true, if we are interested then we are sunk. Him and Dwight McNeil then we really are in trouble.
Colin Glassar
14 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:47:31
He can wait in the bogs at Lime St station as far as I’m concerned. Get that Brereton Diaz lad or another striker ffs.
Paul Birmingham
15 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:48:24
Well pitched Danny.

I recall the next best striker at that time, via the ranks, Rob Wakenshaw, so we were told, the least said the better.

Winning the youth Cup as it was then, and still is, was never a guarantee of a players success.

Potential only, but to go the next level, is a different person, unless the player is naturally gifted like Colin Harvey, Alan Ball, and Messi, Zico, and Maradona and Pele, and for defenders Der Kaiser, Ruud Karol, Brian Labone, Kevin Ratcliffe, Baresi and Scirea.

The pre match walk around the pitch, by Everton, had in my mind a reverse factor, but blagging rights in them Days was different to the modern game.

So in time time honoured, Everton took Spurs apart, but only got a single goal lead.

The rest is history, a lad called John Chedozie, doing the business, poor defending and even Big Nev, by his standards, having an off day.

But that season, Everton, stormed all before them, and won the 1st Division, by 13 points.

That was and still is history, but how times have changed, and the game has changed.

Everton sadly didn’t nurture and learn, and grow the club, but mborc, seriously and possibly did significantly contribute to the barren years.

Seriously how can any club, create such a state of affairs, is one for Plato, Homer, and Socrates.

But come this Saturday noon, Evertonians, will be giving, blood, sweat, and tears, for the cause, to beat Forest.

This game is massive and I recall the 1977, League Cup mid week game, at Goodison, when Everton got done by the Champions to be. Viv Anderson’s Banian shot, was something else.

No one expected it..

But this Saturday, Everton, must win., else the pressure, will be cranked up, another level, by the media.

Let’s stick together, and start this season, and grow and belief.

It’s a tough road ahead, adapt, improvise and overcome, doesn’t always work in football teams,, but Evertonians, are the masters, and with a pinch or two of luck, will see a result this Saturday, and Everton success.

Paul Birmingham
16 Posted 18/08/2022 at 23:51:43
Deffo, no Januzai, surely, this is taking the piss of scrapping the barrel?

I will take Terry Curran, or Madar, ahead of him.

Some one is taking the proverbial.

Danny O’Neill
17 Posted 18/08/2022 at 00:05:12
It's getting late but I've still got my senses about me.

Brian; I hope we meet and I'll buy you some of what I'm drinking!

Paul, I know the game has changed. But then has it?

In December 1983, we were staring down the proverbial abyss. It was bad. Really bad. 18 months later I'd been to Wembley twice, seen us lift the FA Cup and then been crowned Champions.

A couple of years ago, Leicester narrowly escaped relegation only to become league champions the following season.

Nothing is unthinkable. Nothing is impossible.

Will Mabon
18 Posted 19/08/2022 at 00:10:21
Are we on some kind of effin' reality show here? I keep looking for hidden reaction cameras.
Don Alexander
19 Posted 18/08/2022 at 00:15:20
This lad has for year's now been a poor man's ("poor men" in terms of character and football know-how) version of Gerard Deulofeu, you know the guy now becoming a multi-millionaire in Serie A for bog-standard Udinese - but at least he plays.

Just who, if anyone, at our club wants to replace the hopeless/hapless Dele Alli with a player without a jot of his credibility, such as Januzaj?

Brian Wilkinson
20 Posted 19/08/2022 at 00:17:14
Big risk of injury prone, but if he can stay free from them, then about the best one I would say we have been linked with is Milik, 28 and has goals in him, but the big if is staying fit, around £18 Million, there are worse options out there.

Big gamble, but one that could pay off big time.

Paul Birmingham
21 Posted 19/08/2022 at 00:28:12
Danny, good paradox, it’s 11 v 11, or squad v squad, and hearts, and minds.

We need a couple of strikers, as-the lack of conversions is not sustainable, and this season, we start worst off, with DCL, crocked, and Richarlison gone, plus previously, prior to last season, no goals from Siggy and the chances he made.

But can Dwight, and Gray start chipping in plus Tarks and the rest?


Brian, let’s hope so..


Hope eternal.

Paul Birmingham
22 Posted 19/08/2022 at 00:30:21
Colin, spot on, let’s hope, at the sloth speed of learning that, Everton, are learning, but fast..
Dale Self
23 Posted 19/08/2022 at 00:36:01
It seems to be adnon (sic) event.
Kieran Kinsella
24 Posted 19/08/2022 at 00:59:07
This is beyond a joke now. Some bloke off the dole who years ago seemed promising. Why not give George Green another roll?

We start the summer selling our best players then announce we are selling the club to Steven Bannons posse. Then rip that up just as we get humiliated by Minnesota. We dump our virtue and go back cap in hand to a betting company. We are playing silly buggers with PSG over a 33 y/o DM when we already have more DMs than most leagues. We blow 20 million on the least productive wide player in Britain then try and push out one who by McNeills standards is prolific. We have no one who can score and no one who can create and we are still paying a fortune to Gomes and Gbamin just to exist.

Will Mabon
25 Posted 19/08/2022 at 01:07:09
Kieran, there have been a lot of negatives too.
Vijay Nair
26 Posted 19/08/2022 at 01:18:07
Looks like Morgan Gibbs-White has signed for Forest (£25m plus add-ons,). Being Everton, he will probably score against us this weekend.

Meanwhile we fluff around going without a proper striker into a third straight game.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

Recent Articles

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com

Premier League Table

  Team Pld GD Pts
1 Manchester City 2 6 6
2 Arsenal 2 4 6
3 Brentford 2 4 4
4 Tottenham Hotspur 2 3 4

Talking Points & General Forum

^^  Top of the Page
© 1994 - 2022 ToffeeWeb.com
Contact and Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Editorial Policy  |  Conditions of Use  |  Advertise  |  About ToffeeWeb
Menu
Text:  A  A  A
News
Season
Players
The Club
History
Opinion
Fans
OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.