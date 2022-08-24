Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Everton again linked with Manchester United's Garner Lyndon Lloyd | 24/08/2022 6comments | Jump to last Everton continue to be named among the potential suitors of Manchester United midfielder James Garner who could leave the Red Devils before the transfer deadline.The 21-year-old isn't part of the first-team picture under new boss Erik Ten Hag and, according to Sky Sports, he will be allowed to leave Old Trafford this summer.Garner is most strongly being linked with Southampton and Everton at the moment but Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to have watched him closely in recent weeks.The Birkenhead-born player has made two senior appearances for United but has played the bulk of his football on loan, first at Watford in 2020-21 and then at Nottingham Forest for whom he played 41 league games over 18 months before returning to the northwest at the end of last season. Article continues below video content United reportedly value Garner at around £14m and Everton are said to be keen as they look to bolster their midfield options. The Athletic are reporting that the Toffees are in active talks with the Manchester club to see if they can get a deal over the line. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer Neil Thomas 1 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:03:14 This would be a great signing for us. Young, mobile, and can pick a pass. Could be our very own young version of Ward-Prowse. Exceptional set piece taker. And doesn’t mind sticking his foot in. Minik Hansen 2 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:04:14 Garner might just do it, 21, played 41 games and 4 goals for the newly promoted Nottingham Forest in 21/22, must've been a vital player for them. Garner in for Allan to Rome, please. Paul Hewitt 3 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:21:00 He's not a striker. We NEED a striker. Mike Gaynes 4 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:24:56 I'm with you guys, I love this idea. Thought he was Forest's best player in the promotion final against Huddersfield. Not sure why United wouldn't want him, but if that performance was typical, I'd be delighted to have him with us. Tony Everan 5 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:27:25 I’ve followed his progress at Nottingham last season and I think this signing is a possible bargain for the price. Full of energy, can tackle, brave, can shoot and will bring a few welcome goals from midfield. As Neil #1 says a good dead ball delivery too. A very young midfield pairing him and Onana but they could form a great partnership for years to come. For now though a bit of experience would be possibly needed too, Allan, or Gana if signed. Gana and Garner adopting more defensive roles and Onana given a bit more box to box role and a license to stride forward. Seeing him in full flow on that forward run last night was a sight to behold. Until he got hacked down by some dirty amateur. Will Mabon 6 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:37:14 Paul, YES. Is someone doing this on purpose?I thought we had FFP problems. Why would we add to them whilst not directly addressing the obvious need. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. About these ads Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb