Everton again linked with Manchester United's Garner

| 24/08/2022



Everton continue to be named among the potential suitors of Manchester United midfielder James Garner who could leave the Red Devils before the transfer deadline.

The 21-year-old isn't part of the first-team picture under new boss Erik Ten Hag and, according to Sky Sports, he will be allowed to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Garner is most strongly being linked with Southampton and Everton at the moment but Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to have watched him closely in recent weeks.

The Birkenhead-born player has made two senior appearances for United but has played the bulk of his football on loan, first at Watford in 2020-21 and then at Nottingham Forest for whom he played 41 league games over 18 months before returning to the northwest at the end of last season.

United reportedly value Garner at around £14m and Everton are said to be keen as they look to bolster their midfield options. The Athletic are reporting that the Toffees are in active talks with the Manchester club to see if they can get a deal over the line.





