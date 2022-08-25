Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Nkounkou linked with temporary Cardiff switch Lyndon Lloyd | 25/08/2022 2comments | Jump to last Niels Nkounkou is set to sign a new one-year contract with Everton before heading out on loan to Cardiff City.That's according to L'Equipe reporting on the Frenchman's next move. Nkounkou spent last season in Belgium with Standard Liege where he made 23 appearances before returning to Finch Farm to press his claims for a first-term berth under Frank Lampard.The 21-year-old played a couple of games in pre-season as part of the manager's team-rotation and exhibited more of his exciting attacking play but, with Vitalii Mykolenko and new loan acquisition Ruben Vinagre offering more experience in his role, it was always going to be a battle for him to gain a foothold in the side. Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer Tony Everan 1 Posted 25/08/2022 at 18:29:12 The lad needs to push on and get his career going. It wasn’t a very successful loan at Liege but nevertheless good experience for him. I’d love to see him come on leaps and bounds for this move to Cardiff City. A decent club in a tough league, if he can nail down a place and have a solid, consistent season it will do him a lot of good. Richard Lyons 2 Posted 25/08/2022 at 19:02:54 I was impressed with him in the few games he's played for us. Would be a real shame if he didn't make it with us. I'm sure he'll be a success somewhere... Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. About these ads Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb