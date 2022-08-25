The Rumour Mill

Nkounkou linked with temporary Cardiff switch

Niels Nkounkou is set to sign a new one-year contract with Everton before heading out on loan to Cardiff City.

That's according to L'Equipe reporting on the Frenchman's next move. Nkounkou spent last season in Belgium with Standard Liege where he made 23 appearances before returning to Finch Farm to press his claims for a first-term berth under Frank Lampard.

The 21-year-old played a couple of games in pre-season as part of the manager's team-rotation and exhibited more of his exciting attacking play but, with Vitalii Mykolenko and new loan acquisition Ruben Vinagre offering more experience in his role, it was always going to be a battle for him to gain a foothold in the side.

