The Rumour Mill Lozano might be a New Year target for Everton Michael Kenrick | 25/09/2022 Hirving Lozano was identified as a potential transfer prospect in the early stages of Marcel Brands's time as Director of Football, and his name has been linked with Everton again.The Napoli winger could be a transfer target for Everton in the New Year, according to reports from Italy.The former PSV Eindhoven star is considered a hero of the Mexican national team, having scored 16 goals in 59 appearances for his country. He also found the net 40 times over two seasons in Dutch football before making a €42 million move to Italy in 2019, signing a 5-year contract with Napoli.The 27-year-old Mexican international is said to be frustrated by limited starting selections and more sub roles at his Serie A club, leading to reports that he will look to make a move away from Gli Azzurri when the January transfer window opens. According to Marca, four clubs are interested in the player, the others being Manchester United, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. Lozano still has 2 years left on his Napoli contract and it is believed that he would likely cost Everton around €30M (£26.8M). Reader Comments (1) Martin Reppion 1 Posted 25/09/2022 at 11:20:40 We currently have Gordon, McNeil, Gray, Townsend to play wide, and as cover Iwobi, some full back/wing backs and several youngsters.If we can raise this sort of money, we should be looking at central striking options.As I don't believe our management is completely useless, I'm filing this under agent agitates for a move and tomorrow's chip wrappings.