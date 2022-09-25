The Rumour Mill

Lozano might be a New Year target for Everton

| 25/09/2022



Hirving Lozano was identified as a potential transfer prospect in the early stages of Marcel Brands's time as Director of Football, and his name has been linked with Everton again.

The Napoli winger could be a transfer target for Everton in the New Year, according to reports from Italy.

The former PSV Eindhoven star is considered a hero of the Mexican national team, having scored 16 goals in 59 appearances for his country. He also found the net 40 times over two seasons in Dutch football before making a €42 million move to Italy in 2019, signing a 5-year contract with Napoli.

The 27-year-old Mexican international is said to be frustrated by limited starting selections and more sub roles at his Serie A club, leading to reports that he will look to make a move away from Gli Azzurri when the January transfer window opens.

Article continues below video content

According to Marca, four clubs are interested in the player, the others being Manchester United, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. Lozano still has 2 years left on his Napoli contract and it is believed that he would likely cost Everton around €30M (£26.8M).





Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb