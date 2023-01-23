Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Bielsa 'rejects' Everton overtures Lyndon Lloyd | 24/01/2023 234comments | Jump to last Updated Marcelo Bielsa has emerged as an early candidate to replace Frank Lampard as Everton manager, with The Athletic claiming that Farhad Moshiri has already made contact with the former Leeds boss, but the suggestions are that he isn't interested. The Blues' hierarchy finally sacked Lampard yesterday following yet another defeat to a side struggling at the bottom of the Premier League and the search is now on for what would be the seventh managerial hire since Moshiri came on board almost seven years ago. Though Bielsa was believed to have been Moshiri's first choice to replace Lampard, reports like the tweet by Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo indicate that he doesn't feel like the Everton job is best for him and has turned it down. This comes amid suggestions that Bielsa and his backroom staff would cost Everton around £12m a year if he came on board. Article continues below video content Bielsa has been out of management for almost a year since being fired by Leeds with the Yorkshire club hovering above the relegation zone. The eccentric Argentine had led Leeds back to the top flight after a long absence and engineered a top-half finish in the first season following promotion but their form collapsed in 2021-22. The 67-year-old has a lengthy CV, having managed the Argentina national side, Espanyol and Athletic Bilbao in Spain, Marseille and Lille in France and Lazio in Italy. Renowned for his attacking style of football based on hard running and supreme fitness, David Ornstein's report in The Athletic suggests that Bielsa is not universally favoured on Everton's Board. Original Source: The Athletic [£]

Paul Armstrong 1 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:09:29 Please tell me this is a wind up.! Larry O'Hara 2 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:09:33 Supreme fitness…hard running: not qualities the current squad has in abundance Jerome Shields 3 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:12:31 He needs footballers for his style of play. Errors and poor possession are commonplace in the squad. Not a relegation manager.Fans may be delusional, but not delusional as far as Evert n is concened. Josh Jansen 4 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:16:12 Attacking would be a change. Fitness would be a change. Our team is slow and lazy and show no confidence. Full out leadership change, even down to the tactics, makes the most sense to me. Joshua Steadman 5 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:16:17 There is a reason Leeds got shut. Universally worshipped at Leeds but his teams just cannot defend. The last thing we need is a coach who will set us up to concede even more goals!! Thomas Frank is doing a great job at Brentford but would he want to leave, even with a huge increase in salary? Ferguson would have the fans on side but if results don't improve immediately would he struggle? Dyche for me. Dennis Stevens 6 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:16:44 I was expecting Dean Smith to be on the short list. Kieran Kinsella 7 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:17:12 "made contact" is kind of vague. That could mean he touched him up in the coat room. Paul Hewitt 8 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:17:19 This would be a total disaster if he became manager. Barry Hesketh 9 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:18:14 Dennis @6I thought Delia Smith might be on the list. Michael Lynch 10 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:18:19 Imagine Bielsa with this bunch of players. DCL and Mina will be crocked within two training sessions. Iwobi would probably enjoy it, he’s our number one headless chicken, but Demari Gray would have a heart attack.100% relegated if he comes in, but it would be hilarious watching this squad try to play Bielsaball. Dermot O'Brien 11 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:19:14 If this is true it's another fuck up. Not because of Bielsa but because Moshiri is involved. Leave it to the DOF. I was going to say expert DOF but couldn't stop laughing. Colin Glassar 12 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:22:49 His fitness regime would kill most of our lot. Anyway, we could enjoy a lot of high scoring games meaning our goal difference could be -100.For all those Danny Ings fans, we’ll he’s injured and out for a month at least. Jonathan Tasker 13 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:24:14 Bielsa won’t ruin his life by talking to Everton. Dave Lynch 14 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:28:44 I can't stop laughing at posters calling for Frank or Company...Why the fuck would managers who are "successful" with their current clubs come to us.Get fucking real will you, they wouldn't touch us with a shitty stick. Forget this we are Everton and a big club, we are not.We are a fucking train wreck called Everton. Daniel A Johnson 15 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:32:05 How did that work Bielsa on TV needed an interpreter at all times. Andy Crooks 16 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:32:25 Do we attack our way out of this, or dig our way out of it? It needs to start soon whatever it is, especially as these players have shown little sign of being capable of either. At least we will not continue to sleepwalk into the Championship. Get it done, then onward and upward. Brian Harrison 17 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:33:05 Seems the madness at Everton never stops, it's like a very poor horror movie with an unbelievable storyline. I think if I hear another Everton fan saying they feel sorry for Frank, I will combust. The guy has been here 12 months he very nearly got us relegated last season and this season he has us joint-bottom of the Premier League. He will walk away with between £5-7 million in compensation and on top of that has been paid a fortune to make us a complete disaster. I heard Kevin Campbell on Sky Sports News saying he needed to be backed; he was given in excess of £70 million to spend – compare that to what Silva has spent at Fulham or Frank has spent at Brentford and both teams sitting comfortably in the Premier League.Now rumour is that we are talking to Bielsa, is this the same Bielsa who had to carry out all his press conferences with an interpreter, and whose team got beat virtually every week? How is that an improvement on Lampard? The reason Leeds sacked him was because they were heading for relegation; yes, they played with a lot of energy but still lost far too many games. Gary Johnson 18 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:33:59 My initial euphoria at a waaaaay overdue sacking of grey Frank today, has quickly been evaporated by the whining on this site. He's a renowned manager with massive experience… but just because he had one side who hovered in as much danger as we did, apparently we're too good for him. Doesn't matter that Klopp, Conte, Wenger, Howe et al all actually got relegated, it's noses up straight away to anyone who even flirted with it. It's weird. It's negative. Hopefully it's only ToffeeWeb. John Graham 19 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:34:59 Did well at Leeds with a bunch of average players and a minimal transfer budget. Also knows what it takes to get a team out of the championship, which is where we are heading. Wouldn't be a bad call so long as he brought in a young coach along side him with a few new ideas as he's getting on a bit now.Got to be better than Dyche, Ferguson and a few other names being quoted. Pat Kelly 20 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:50:17 I doubt we're on Bielsa's bucket list Joe McMahon 21 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:53:07 I don't want to be a downer, but if some thought Carlo was too old (not me), Bielsa is 67. Its desperate stuff though isn't it. Blackburn Rovers didn't offer to Big Dunc but apparently he's ready for a premier league club. He hasn't managed a team properly. That is my concern, thumping chests makes no difference. Kunal Desai 22 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:54:21 I doubt Bielsea would work for these fraudsters, full stop. Joe McMahon 23 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:55:32 Kunal, you may well be right. Fran Mitchell 24 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:56:15 As I mentioned in another thread, this is an interesting link. It could be a great move, equally it could be a disaster.There are a few players we have who I think would thrive under Bielsa, Gordon being one of them. He'd get them for and get them running hard, and even if we go down, we'd go down fighting.But equally, he could totally fail to get across to the free-loading players we have, and with a lack of defensive organisation, could see us drop even further adrift.Whoever we go for is gonna be a gamble. Don Alexander 25 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:57:01 Wouldn't be surprised if the muppet's spoken to Slippy G too. Ian Bennett 26 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:59:48 We need experience. The criteria needs to be someone who has managed 300 - 400 plus games in my opinion.And it needs to be someone who deal with limited players.We saw an experienced international player just crumble.I'd prefer the Celtic or Kompany as manager, but I can't see us paying any compensation. So it looks Dyche or Bielsa. Daniel A Johnson 27 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:59:50 Bielsa, 67 years old, sat on a commode all match and needed an interpreter just to answer any pressser. Sign him up sign him up Jesus Christ. Hope his interpreter is up to the task of managing the team. Christy Ring 28 Posted 23/01/2023 at 20:00:42 An absolute disaster in my opinion. Moshiri going on another solo run. Is he ever going to learn he knows nothing about football? Leeds were burnt out half-way through the season; if they hadn't sacked Biesla, they'd have been relegated. Mike Doyle 29 Posted 23/01/2023 at 20:04:04 I read over the weekend that Brighton had identified their top choices: Choi to replace Potter 12-18 months before he left. I wonder how our succession planning process compares? Gary Johnson 30 Posted 23/01/2023 at 20:09:20 Christy - our team haven’t played at all yet, and someone who can cram 12 months effort into 6 is exactly what we need. Peter Carpenter 31 Posted 23/01/2023 at 20:12:47 Mike, exactly. New man comes in straight away in a seamless transition, no adverse effect on team performance. Succession planning, I think it's called. Something Bill's never heard of in his life. Mark Taylor 32 Posted 23/01/2023 at 20:24:19 So the man who doesn't fire the manager appoints the new one. All the places I've worked, the two go hand in hand. This club never ceases to surprise me.I like Don's idea of slippy G. Wrong on so many levels, I'm surprised he's not the bookies fave... Ian Edwards 33 Posted 23/01/2023 at 20:26:41 If Duncan Ferguson gets the job, then we may as well accept relegation. I would sooner have kept Lampard. Fran Mitchell 34 Posted 23/01/2023 at 20:29:34 Daniel, he doesn't need an Interpreter. He chooses to use one so as to not have his words misunderstood or misinterpreted. There were many occasions where he actually corrected his interpreter, showing he understood everything perfectly.The main issue would be not having enough time to work his methods with the players, imo.Hassenhutl is another manager who I think did a decent job with a poor team, is a manager with a specific method and gets teams passing well, but again, would probably need time.Fact is, anyone who is on an upward trajectory in their Career is not gonna touch this job with a bargepole. So we can rule out Postecoglu, Kompany, or managers of Sporting or whoever. For these managers, we a merely a potential black stain on a CV. Kieran Kinsella 35 Posted 23/01/2023 at 20:33:05 The board have told him they'll bring a Champions League striker, and a top England international in his prime. Moise Kean and Dele Alli. Mark McDonald 36 Posted 23/01/2023 at 20:34:45 As much as I would love to see Bielsa at our club, the timing is just not right – its mid-season and we have crap, lazy players.He is a man of integrity and principle that fits the traditional Everton ethos but our board do not know the meaning of those words.So sadly cannot see it. Andrew James 37 Posted 23/01/2023 at 20:34:54 This would be ridiculous. Not because I dislike Bielsa or his style. But because if we seriously wanted to bring him in, we should have done it last summer or during the World Cup. Mainly because he needs time to get the players up to speed both tactically and fitness wise. We need a coach to be able to come in and coax the side into getting points on the board immediately. Not someone who might take another dozen games to do it because he has a very specific "philosophy". Stuart Sharp 38 Posted 23/01/2023 at 20:39:05 Ian #33,But he'd play 2 up top?Bielsa would be a terrifying prospect. I like watching his teams, and his idiosyncrasies are good value, but his style and our squad are a match made in hell. Remember when his Leeds team were shipping goals towards the end of his reign? What might the score be against Arsenal? Tony Abrahams 39 Posted 23/01/2023 at 20:40:16 I think it's been a clever move waiting, Andrew. If Bielsa would have become our manager in November, the players would have been on their knees by 1 April, mate. So finally we might have just put a bit of thought into recruiting another manager. Anthony A Hughes 40 Posted 23/01/2023 at 20:40:59 Marcelo you're 67 man don't put yourself through the manager killing machine that is Everton Mark Frere 41 Posted 23/01/2023 at 20:52:41 Lots of ignorant comments and lack of knowledge on this thread! This is a manager who brought Leeds back to the PL after a 16 year absence with a good defensive record in the Championship. A manager that had Leeds finishing 9th in his first full season in the top flight. I'm born and bread in Leeds and almost everyone I speak to holds Bielsa in the highest regards. He should've been given the job after Moyes departed instead of the useless Martinez.I agree the timing could be better and should've been given the job before the World Cup after the double defeat to Bournemouth when it was clear Lampard was out of his depth. I think it's well worth the gamble though... having a world renowned coach who is an authoritarian and demands work-rate and fitness above all else. Mark Ryan 42 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:01:38 I don't know what I want but I know I don't want Dunc, Rooney, Moyes and all the usual ex Everton tripe. If Bielsa doesn't come I'll feel ashamed he thinks we're that shite Derek Thomas 43 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:02:02 Great move - 4 yrs too late.Meanwhile: other news; The Club have lined up a £400M stadium finishing sponsorship for Oor Wully's bucket from a 'Mystery Uzbeki source...who is in no way connected to any other well known Uzbeki Billionaire' Kenny Smith 44 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:05:18 Mark 41. He’s not worth the gamble ! Everyone rushing forward and leaving the back door exposed might be ok with the right players but not this lot. I hate to say it but we should look at Dyche. He’s our best chance of staying up I reckon. Give him an 18 month deal so we have a season of reasonable stability.before moving grounds. Just put a clause in the contract were he’s not allowed to pick McNeil. Trevor Peers 45 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:06:53 Bielsa's philosophy ended in disaster at Leeds. What makes him suitable for the blues? It would be another case of Moshiri displaying his total ignorance of what is required to put this club on a stable footing. One thing that Moshiri and Bielsa have in common for sure, is that their both as mad as a box of frogs. If he does get the job Bielsa's kamakasi defending will take us to another level of insanity, you ain't seen nothing yet ! Andrew James 46 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:08:05 Mark,I partly agree with you but will repeat my assertion that it's not him that would be the problem. It would be the timing and the players. I don't think we have looked particularly superior to any other side fitness and energy wise since Moyes. Barkley and Lukaku always seemed overweight under Martinez and Koeman while there has been this tendency to drop deep and not press and too much walking football elsewhere. Bielsa plays a very specific way and most of our squad haven't played in that style ever or for a while. I'd fancy him to bring us back up yet getting him in seems like an acceptance we will go down. Go down fighting with some exciting performances yes. But Bielsa and what he gives you isn't for this scenario. Mark Ryan 47 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:12:00 Carragher " Everton are the worst run club in the Premier League, I'm not saying this as an ex Liverpool player, I'm saying this as an ex Everton fan "How the fuck do you become an ex Everton fan ?What an absolute prick Rob Halligan 48 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:20:29 Mark, I’ve just read that in the red echo. Yep, he’s an absolute arsehole, but it does happen. A mate of mine was a blue until the RS won the European cup in 1977, when he changed and became a fan of the RS. Another mate was a wolves fan until he became a glory hunter and started supporting Man Utd. So you could say one’s an Ex Everton fan and the other is an Ex wolves fan. Andrew James 49 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:25:12 Rob,Similar is happening to me. I used to be a football fan. I'm probably becoming an ex-football fan... Ian Edwards 50 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:25:13 Mark 41. It's a big rich you referring to ignorant people when you label Martinez useless: the Manager that ensured our highest finish (except 2004/05) since 1987. He also reached 2 Cup Semis. He should never have been sacked and the present shitshow flows from that terrible decision. Dave Lynch 51 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:25:21 Mark@47.The same way Reidy became an ex Liverpool fan. Ray Roche 52 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:31:30 Ian Edwards@50And didn’t we also have the worst home record since we began under Martinez? Stuart Sharp 53 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:31:38 Mark #41I don't think most people are ignorant about Bielsa. We've all enjoyed his style as neutrals, and getting Leeds back to the PL of course made him a hero there. But is that the style you want to see in a relegation fight? When Leeds sacked him, they were haemorrhaging goals and he refused to change. Or defend. Plus our players just aren't fit enough. Think it would be a huge gamble.I'm comfortable with bringing in Dyche and putting up with a well-organised, difficult to beat team who usually play unattractive football. Needs must. Plus none of us really know what he'd do with a slightly different club/squad to Burnley. See (also once relegated) Howe for details. Pat McKinlay 54 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:35:30 Breaking NewsEverton have offered the managers job to a lifer in Walton nick He said he would rather stay were he was. Andrew James 55 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:37:21 Ian @ 50Exactly how many games did you see under Roberto Martinez?Yes, he did well in the first season but the writing was on the wall towards the end of that campaign. I went to Fulham and Saints away. We dicked around against an extremely poor Fulham side who knew they were going down but were close to throwing away our lead. At St Marys we scored two own goals and then Pochettino had RM on toast. They defended deep and we had absolutely nothing. In his second season we did well in Europe before getting humiliated and in the league we were erratic and finished eleventh. Third and final season, we finished eleventh and got embarrassed many times including capitulation against the RS. Yes, we went to two semis and were unlucky in both regarding officiating. But there were reportedly arguments in the dressing room at half time against Man United as the players wanted to change the tactics and make a fist of it. At that point, when Moyes had us in the top half for most of his tenure, finishing eleventh two seasons on the bounce when we had one of the best strikers in the league was just not good enough and Martinez had to go. I'd respect the point more if he had won something with some of the best players in Europe in three international tournaments. But he didn't. Peter Carpenter 56 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:37:43 Dyche's Burnley came to Goodison and identified Richarlison as the main threat. One of their players flattened him within 45 seconds of kick off. Maybe we need that kind of ruthlessness to have a chance. Kieran Kinsella 57 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:38:20 Ian" the Manager that ensured our highest finish (except 2004/05) since 1987."False. We finished 4th in 1988. Colin Harvey also got us to a few cup finals (FA and that fake one when we were banned from Europe). So let's bring him back. Iain Johnston 59 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:42:20 He walked on Marseille due to the clubs instability. He'd last a week with our lot. Mark Frere 60 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:45:44 Kenny, Bielsa doesn't have everyone rushing forward and leaving the back door open. Leeds actually had one of the best defensive records in his 2 years in the Championship. He improves players and is great at developing youth. He achieved what he did at Leeds with a small budget and a limited standard of players.Pep Guardiola and Pochettino are deciples of his. Dyche would be a safe/pragmatic appointment I certainly wouldn't be against it. But, after years of watching slow ponderous, lethargic footy, I crave for someone like Bielsa.Maybe Big Dunc for the rest of this season to put a bit of fire in the belly of the players for the remainder of this season, then Bielsa to take charge next season... hopefully in the PL. Laurie Hartley 61 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:47:34 I recall that the majority on TW didn’t want Pereira so then Frank was hired - dejavu. I hope Moshiri can get Bielsa to come because I think he is exactly what we need. This is a man that has said - “I do it because in football the most important element are the people who love the shirt, the club,”Pep Guardiola reckons he is a pretty good coach as well.Link David West 62 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:47:55 Not been on for a while. So depressing what our club has become. Do we honestly belive they have the foresight to look or speak to managers before sacking Frank ?? Or are they scrambling round watching sky sports news to see who's top of the betting ? They have there heads so far up their arses, that they probably have no contingency plans in place for if we do go down. That would only happen the day we got relegated. They need to plan for it now !!! The whole house will come crashing down! Looking at the table, it's not an impossible task. I don't think another guy can do any worse. If its Dyche, Bielsa or some other out of work manager we can afford it is achievable!! So it's one last throw of the nutty Iranians unlucky dice to save our league status... Keith Meakin 63 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:48:14 Hamstrings x 11 then Kieran Kinsella 64 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:54:03 Laurie,I think the issue is that we have been through every type of manager, young, old, fat, thin, curly hair, straight, foreign, British, long ball, passer, whisperer, shouter etc etc and have got progressively worse. So with our finances being the worst they've ever been, and the position in the table likewise, it's not rocket science for people to speculate that this might end badly for anyone on the supposed shortlist or indeed any one not on the shortlist. Ian and Dazza have been playing that games for years. Ian Edwards 65 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:56:30 Kieran. Apologies for typo. Two seasons then in 35 years. As for the odd performance under Martinez mentioned by Andrew... well every Manager has a few bad games. He achieved more in my view than any Manager we have had since Royle.I don't give Moyes any credit for the 2009 final due to his cowardly tactics. The only Manager to settle for a 2-1 defeat in a Cup Final. As for his tactics at home against Villareal: The immobile Beattie up front on his own. Shocking. Sam Hoare 66 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:59:20 Bielsa would be interesting!! But would he be interested?Not sure our squad (or board!) are well set up for his approach and it’s probably more likely to go the way of Marseille, Lazio or Lille than Leeds but who knows?A risky shot. But a fun one? Stuart Sharp 67 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:01:07 Mark FI for one am not denying that Bielsa is an excellent coach. If we were in the Championship and brought him in, I'd be excited. But I'm very scared about him trying to do a rescue job. His defensive record in the Championship feels less relevant than his most recent experiences in the PL. And the endorsements from Guardiola don't necessarily make him a good fit here in the loony bin. If he comes and rescues us, I'd be delighted if proven wrong. And it would be a hell of a ride. Kieran Kinsella 68 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:01:18 SamI was thinking the same but someone mentioned him sitting on a comode and it's a horrible image I can't get out of my mind. Mark Frere 69 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:04:54 Ian@50. The difference is, is that Martinez inherited a decent squad that was regularly challenging around the top 6. To his credit, he promoted Barkley and Stones to the first team. Barry, McCarthty and Lukaku were also brought in. It initially worked as we had better players and we were still a fit well organised unit. But it became clear Martinez's methods were unsound as there was a clear decline in the fitness levels of the players and we started leaking goals for fun.The football became slow and ponderous... it was possession without any purpose. He didn't think it was important to practice set pieces. He destroyed everything decent that Moyes had built - not that I was a massive fan of Moyes either. Robert Tressell 70 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:06:26 Whichever manager is appointed; there will be serious flaws:1. Bielsa, mad + defensive issues 2. Rooney, inexperienced 3. Dyche, ginger goatee and silly voiceAll will be on a hiding to nothing with this squad.On the plus side, they may just generate enough oomph to get us out of trouble.Stuart @67, perhaps the club are thinking Bielsa is the man for a promotion campaign - hence his appointment at this stage. Kieran Kinsella 71 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:10:38 RobertI was saying we've had every type of manager but have we ever had a bald one (I mean totally not comb overs) or one with a goatee? Something new to try I guess. Darren Hind 72 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:16:02 Harvey got us to a few cup finals ???My first thought was; If you are going to get pedantic and try to look clever, It helps if you know what youre talking about so you'll avoid making a a complete Cheshire cat of yourself.The I looked at the poster who - in his own words. Has been doing it for years. Darren Arnold 73 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:18:35 Kieran - Martinez, maybe? I know he's bald now, but I also remember him not having much on top at the end of his time with us (unsurprisingly). Tony Everan 74 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:20:25 The club needs the managerial equivalent of a defibrillator. Of all the names mentioned Bielsa fits the bill for that. A few of our coasting players may have palpitations though with his famed fitness regime. Stuart Sharp 75 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:23:05 Robert - yes, it did occur to me when I wrote 'if we were in the Championship' that some might argue we already are... Steve Ferns 77 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:23:58 I believe I was the first to tout Bielsa on this site, back in 2014, instead of Martinez. Love the guy. Absolutely amazing coach. A real pioneer who changed football. Sadly, the biggest marks are made by his disciples than him (Pep Guardiola for one).Bielsa of 2014, at 58 years old, would have been great. The guy is now 67. He’s a high energy man. The energy is diminished with age. He’s not the same guy he was.Since Bilbao he has managed Marseille. It was the familiar Bielsa story, out of the traps and leading the league, only to run out of steam and fall short and he left. Ended in disappointment but the fans enjoyed the ride.Next on to lazio. He did his usual due diligence and demanded two particular signings to fix the problems he saw. He resigned in the pre-match press conference before a ball was kicked and said that the board had failed to sign the players and so had breached their agreement. He told the press so the fans knew why he walked away.Then we come to Lille. I may get it a little wrong here, but basically they were a CL team or thereabouts. Bielsa had them bottom. He was sacked and in came Galtier and he put them back where they should be and then won the league with pretty much the same team, making Bielsa look done.For me, I saw the old Bielsa at Leeds. I think he did a good job.There’s been a lot more bad than good in the last 9 years. He’s not the same Bielsa for me. The energy is fading. He can’t do what he used to do.Also, Bielsa doesn’t take jobs without doing due diligence. This is watching every game for the last 3 years or more. Properly watching it, analysing it. Analysing every player. Then he analyses the opposition. Then he meets his employers and agrees a course of action and makes a list of demands.This due diligence takes months. Either we’ve had this going on in background, or it’s not happening, or it’s just paper talk. If Bielsa hasn’t done his normal due diligence then he’s not the Bielsa of old.As for defensive frailties, no that’s a fallacy. Bielsa teaches his teams to defend from the front, high up the pitch, and it takes some getting used to. His teams can defend, it’s just it looks bad when it’s not working. As for Leeds, don’t forget most of the players he was using were kids from the youth setup and it international superstars. Bielsa doesn’t suffer fools and would bounce half of our squad out and use kids if they don’t do what he demands. Anyway, love the guy, but it’s too late for Bielsa at Everton. Colin Glassar 78 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:26:22 Moshiri is a puppet. He’ll do whatever his boss tells him to do. I curse the day that man walked into Goodison. And before you start, I was over the moon when he joined. Paul Tran 79 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:27:33 Agreed Steve, good to hear/read you again. How's things? Kieran Kinsella 80 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:27:40 Dazza1989 Fa cup and full member cup. Maybe that was before you supported Everton but that equals two under Colin. Wrong as usual aren’t you buddy boy. Mal van Schaick 81 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:28:03 So, Moshiri has nothing to do with Lampards sacking but contacts Bielsa. Whose job will it be to sack Bielsa when that time comes? Words fail me about Moshiri, but coward comes to mind. Darren Hind 82 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:29:13 Oh I see In Kinsella speak two is the new few. I havent laughed so much since he came on telling us he had a twenty year long affection for sheffield Wednesday and always looked out for their results because their forward once caught a ball while our Goalie was on the floor. Nobody had the heart to tell him Paulo Di Canio was playing for West Ham at the time Steve Ferns 83 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:29:46 Ok mate. Busy with life and work. Just want the Everton I have known all my life to survive a few more years so I can take my son. Very worried we go down and end up like Bury. Robert Tressell 84 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:31:42 Kieran, Bob Mortimer did an interesting animation of Dyche and his disc beard (apparently he shaves around a can of tuna). Available on YouTube... Tony Everan 85 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:32:16 Steve F, Hope you are well. No Bielsa recommendation , of those available who do you think should be considered for the job ? Kieran Kinsella 86 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:33:33 Darren It’s called English. Definition few is a small number greater than one Stuart Sharp 87 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:33:38 So Steve, have you been reading the madness on here since you used to post regularly, or has the current car crash situation drawn you back in? Darren Hind 88 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:35:08 Steve FYou did indeed. I remember it Bill Gienapp 89 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:35:20 As Steve notes, the job he did at Leeds kind of obscures what a disaster his last few stops had been. If things go pear-shaped with him, it will be swift and ugly.Anyway, like many, I'm just feeling beaten down by the whole situation, and emotionally checked out. A good appointment, coupled with Danjuma and another attacker or two, could save our season, but there's little reason to be optimistic at the moment. Kieran Kinsella 90 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:35:30 You must have a sad life if your best laugh came from a ToffeeWeb post but then we knew that Raymond Fox 91 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:36:16 Dyche is the obvious choice for me, but its the last throw of the dice.Theres one big problem though our players have had 20 games to prove they can score goals and we are still waiting.We can hardly do worse than we have been and theres still an outside chance of surviving because theres 6 other teams almost as bad as we are.That said though if we go down we are destined for a very troubled future. Steve Ferns 92 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:37:29 Tony, I haven’t changed. I want a pure coach working under a DoF with no desire to buy players. Someone young and hungry with ideas. Sadly, Silva didn’t get time to build here. But just because he failed doesn’t mean he should be the only coach of his type we hire.Ever since Silva left, I’ve only wanted Marcelo Gallardo. He’s out of contract and waiting by the phone. We just need to offer him everything we can to convince him to give us a go. I’m sure he’s itching to get back into coaching.Stuart, Ryan told me to jump in. Stuart Sharp 93 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:39:02 Meanwhile, the club have finally announced that Lampard has been sacked. Just in case there was an Evertonian on earth who didn't know. I do love the PR machine at our club. Colin Glassar 94 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:42:58 Steve Ferns, you’ve been proven right about Silva so I hope you’re proved right about Bielsa. I’m not convinced he’s a long term solution but he might give the players the jolt they need. Steve Ferns 95 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:49:55 Colin, at 67 he couldn’t be a long term solution! Don’t think he can give the players the jolt they need without a pre-season and without doing his homework. I just don’t see Bielsa coming here unless he’s done that homework. And if he does, then he is not Bielsa. A Dwyer 96 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:53:38 Please please tell me this is a wind up, this will 100% result in relegation. Dyche is cleary the ONLY option. Andrew James 97 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:55:43 Mr Ferns,I am delighted to see you posting once again. For me you were an interesting poster and your opinions about a certain Silva have turned out to be rather wise.I wish you and your family well as I seem to recall you had a bereavement a few years back.You have been missed by the way! Jack Convery 98 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:06:48 If Bielsa does come and does all his due diligence etc etc. When he sits down with Moshiri and Thelwell he'ss say - I like the goalkeeper, we'll keep him. You can sell the rest at a car boot. Here's my list of 23 players. that will be required to stay up. Tom Bowers 99 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:14:45 It's a job nobody wants after the revolving door mentality since Moyes went.I think the job will be on a temporary basis and will be reviewed after the next 18 games.I think Franck did a decent job at Brentford but we cannot be confident about anybody they bring in when there is no decent money to buy some class offensive players.It's easy to lay all the blame at the manager (managers) who have come and gone but there was obviously a disconnect between the board members and the managers.There have been some very poor acquisitions and one wonders who is responsible for that over the last few years.Obviously any manager who is out of work at the moment may jump at the chance if offered but with the Gunners and RS coming up he has little chance of turning the tide just yet. Paul Hewitt 100 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:16:08 See the WBA boss is being mentioned. Think that would be a good appointment, young exciting manager, doing an excellent job. A Dwyer 101 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:18:38 Dyche on a 18 month deal with an option of another 1 if targets are met.We have to realise where we are at, be willing to go back to basics and get points as soon as possible.Once we are safe [or down] start changing things, after that we can see if we have improved or not and go from there.This is a big reality check for us as fans and as a club. Colin Glassar 102 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:19:56 Steve F, I jumped the gun there a bit ie I didn’t read all your post (77) so I presumed you were backing the appointment of Bielsa. If his prep work is so thorough then he won’t be ready until the summer at least.I honestly don’t know who I’d want as Everton manager. Many names out there but none of them really convince me.Gallardo - great in South America but can he do it here?Bielsa - Past his best?Dyche - Six month contract and take it from there (if we stay up)?Rooney - Sentimental choice but is he any better than Lampard?Postelogou(?) - Celtic manager sounds like a very interesting option but no one on our board can pronounce his name so he’s out. Shane Corcoran 103 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:33:10 Mark #47, the ability to listen to Carragher tonight and be able to criticise him for saying he’s an ex Everton fan is incredible even for this site. He stood up to the other two and reflects what most of us say and you pick that bit out. Andy Crooks 104 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:42:59 Good to see you back, Steve. Fear not, your brilliant lad will see good times at BMD. I know you didn't think much of Frank but what are your thoughts on Dyche. I think it is six months too late for Gallardo because survival at any cost is what we need now.If we do indeed go down and decide on a rebuild then Gallardo and a fresh approach could be the answer.Problem is, if Dyche comes he either saves us or is tasked with getting us out of the championship. Barry Jones 105 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:56:00 As Andy alluded to in an earlier post, do we attack our way out of this or dig in? I go for option 1, which means Bielsa over Dyche any day of the week. I think most of us could accept the bitter pill of relegation if we really go for it in the remaining games and stay on the front foot. We may even stay up.Ian Edwards, you have lost all credibility with me in your assessment of Martinez. Martinez inherited a very solid team from Moyes. He let them off the leash a bit more than Moyes and hence the initial success. After that, when it was truly his team, it all went downhill. Barry Jones 106 Posted 23/01/2023 at 00:02:14 I don't want to see Coleman and Mykolenko in the squad from here on in. We need attacking wing backs who can create something and also put in a shift defensively. It may be a gamble but we have no choice. We have to get bodies forward. Fifteen goals in 20 games is pathetic. Thats not just because we don't have a goalscorer. Its because we are creating nothing from open play. Alec Gaston 107 Posted 23/01/2023 at 00:03:27 Bielsa seems to the mosts aligned with NSNO - if he came it wouldn’t surprise me if Moshiri sacks the board - and keeps Thelwell - my boss is a Leeds season ticket holder he said Bielsa will work with a DOF but no player will be bought without him signing off- if you break his contract he walks Alec Gaston 108 Posted 24/01/2023 at 00:06:42 Spot in Barry 106 A Dwyer 109 Posted 24/01/2023 at 00:13:45 Barry 106 Agreed but who at the club is an attacking wingback ?Maybe young Mills, but who else ?It's frightening how much this squad lacks goals and creativity, I honestly don't know where that comes from except to throw two big lads up top and get balls into the box.The full backs don't score, the 3 midfielders don't score and the wide men don't score, so best to get DCL mad Simms into the box and pump the balls in.I'd also consider bringing back both Cannon and Nkuku [the latter for his crossing ability]. Mark McDonald 110 Posted 24/01/2023 at 00:19:40 Welcome back Steve #77. I, too, have been a Bielsa fan since he coached Chile in 2007.Ever since then whenever a coaching vacancy became available at Everton as we all kniw, there have been numerous! I would have liked him to have gone for it.As previously mentioned he is too principled and has too much integrity somethings our current board sadly lacks. Barry Jones 111 Posted 24/01/2023 at 00:32:13 A Dwyer 109#I would start with Iwobi and McNeil wide, simply because they don't concede possession as much as Gordon and Gray. Gray can score wonder goals and make something out of nothing, but he also coughs the ball up often and easily. That makes life hard for the players around him who want to commit to go forward. I would play 3 5 2. I would have Onana, Garner and Davies in the middle and have them work their socks off. I know that it lacks some creativity but these three are not afraid to commit to get in the box, which we desperately need and they can also defend. The creativity can also come from the width. We haven't tried a formation like this, its worth a shot with the players we have at our disposal. I I like Lampard, but he has been devoid of ideas. Don Alexander 112 Posted 24/01/2023 at 00:39:10 We have an alleged owner and board who for years now have embarked on a search for their next alleged manager by stepping into the world-wide world of cynical football by presenting themselves, regardless of whether they realise it, which I'm still sure the numb-nuts' don't, as eminently fuckable morons spread-eagling themselves right over the barrel of total incompetence they've unwittingly created.Job description - Name the length and salary of your desired contract, join us, never criticise the cancer ruining us, never succeed in improving the utterly lamentable quality of play, keep referring to our great history and then quietly fuck off as a millionaire nobody.I voted "no confidence" in the boardroom morons and Moshiri. Is that it though? Or are now going to increase the heat on all of them by repeating the ground-protest every single match?There'll be a queue a mile long. Dave Lynch 113 Posted 24/01/2023 at 00:43:15 The above posters who know whats wrong with the way we play and how to fix it...do me a favour lads.Send in your football management CV to Everton and don't forget to include your UEFA coaching qualifications, who knows you might get an interview. Barry Jones 114 Posted 24/01/2023 at 00:47:11 We have a board and an ownership with no idea of how to manage a football club. A fabulous example mentioned earlier is how Brighton have been scouting new managers for over 18 months in the eventuality of losing Potter. Its obvious from the list of candidates that we have that we are reactive and not proactive. This alone, proves that the club is a shambles compared to others in the top flight. A Dwyer 115 Posted 24/01/2023 at 00:50:16 Barry I'm not sure I agree with your formation but I do agree with the 2 forwards.Mcnael and Iwobi at wing back would be asking a lot of any 3 center halfs at us, imo we would struggle.I certainly wouldn't completely dismiss your idea, but 4-4-2 would be my preference, back to basics with 2 solid lines of 4 and 2 lads upfront who make it hard for defenders to walk around with the ball and pass out without any pressure. Barry Jones 116 Posted 24/01/2023 at 00:57:11 Dave Lynch, this is football, not astro physics. Just because you sit their numbly, devoid of ideas and in deference to highly paid over rated coaches, that does not apply to all of us. I played under qualified UEFA coaches. Some are superb and some are wanting. Also, we are all entitled to our opinions of how we can get out of this mess. What are you offering? Kieran Kinsella 117 Posted 24/01/2023 at 00:57:50 My track record of backing manager prospects is worst than Moshiri’s. I had high hopes for Walker, Smith, HKII, HKIII and Frank. I thought Carlo would do OK and the rest would suck. Actually I guess on the latter point I was on the mark although I’d say our board add a handicap of 10-15 points to each one. I think Frank and Silva could’ve been mid table in their last seasons. Carlo maybe top 7, even Rafa a respectable 15th. Whoever gets the job is starting with a handicap both in terms of thdd we status quo and the little that remains of the window. I’m just hoping to God there’s some fucking genius miracle worker out there that we snag. Laurie Hartley 118 Posted 24/01/2023 at 01:08:09 Good to see you back Steve Ferns - I wish Phil Walling would come back also.I recall you got some hammer on here for your admirable and unwavering support of Marco de Silva. I think I told you to let him go because he would let you down. There was nothing vindictive in it - it was just the way I felt at the time. He is certainly doing a good job at Fulham.Bielsa seems a very driven character to me - I can't see age changing that in him. I also wouldn't be surprised if he could give us an assessment of any current premier league squad. So I doubt very much he is too old and I don't think he is ready to hang his boots up just yet.However, from what I have read about him the owner will have to be scrupulously honest with him about transfer funds otherwise his track record suggest he will be off at the first sign of duplicity.Rooney - definitely not for me - hasn't got the track record.Dyche - doesn't fill me with enthusiasm.Pearson has been suggested - in all honesty I am not quite sure why but I am willing to listen to an explanation.Up to now it's Bielsa for me but he would have us bemused at first I think because we appear to have the sort of players he seems to like working with but many of whom are not favourites on here. For example:-Davies, Holgate, Godfrey, Doucoure, Mykolenko, Patterson, Gueye. Dave Lynch 119 Posted 24/01/2023 at 01:17:30 Barry@116.As far as Everton are concerned I offer nothing but my unconditional support, love and hard earned cash.The same as you probably...because other than that all you are offering is opinion.Your/my opinion on how we "should" play counts for fuck all, the new manager will do things their way.I'm not apologising for this statement but none of us have a fucking clue about managing a bunch of underperforming footballers, the fact you played under some UEFA coaches counts for nothing, I'm a nurse and have worked as a theatre nurse...that doesn't make me a brain surgeon. Tom Bowers 120 Posted 24/01/2023 at 02:23:26 The formation of two wingbacks and three centre backs has been a bad set up for Everton.Patterson looks decent but Coleman is past his best. He and Bainsy gave us a great attacking option way back when but that is long gone.Mykolenko crosses well but is haphazard.Everton have had some promising young fullbacks over the last few years but have overlooked them for some reason.Robinson now with Fulham is a better attacking option and has speed but Everton didn't want him.Coady hasn't brought stability to the back line and obviously Wolves don't want him back having now signed Dawson.Everton really miss a Jagielka kind of sweeper at the back to compensate for the mistakes being made by the players we have been sending out.I has said after last season that Everton needed to dump some dross during last Summer but they have held on to most of it and actually added to it hence the current position. Jay Harris 121 Posted 24/01/2023 at 05:03:16 Steve Ferns good to have you back. I have missed your well informed posts.My opimion for what its worth"Dyche - A pub team manager with alehouse football.Rooney - would usually be in the alehouse or a brothel and doesnt have the experience or intellect.Bielsa - would certainly produce front foot football but are the players ready for him and could the board handle it.Dunc - Would get us a few points in the first few games but doesnt have the tactical experience we need to survive.Marcel Gallardo - All day long but would he need time which we havent got to familiarise himself with the PremSome off the wall:-Diego Martinez Penas - Villareal, voted the best up and coming manager in Spain now at Espanyol.Julien Stephan - Took Rennes to great heights and is now doing well at StrasbourgRúben Amorim _ Doing exceptionally well in Portugal and the Portugese do make good coaches but may be a bit young yet. Ajay Gopal 122 Posted 24/01/2023 at 06:14:53 Steve (67), good to have you back. You were right about Marco Silva, but probably the Everton job was a bit too early for him, and the supporters and Moshiri should have shown more patience with him?It feels strange to see the likes of Fulham, Brentford, Brighton doing so much better than us. We all know our recruitment has been lousy, but I would attribute a lot of it to bad luck -for example, injuries to Bolasie, Gbamin, Gomes, and the recurring issues with Delph, Mina, Godfrey, Calvert-Lewin plus of course, the expensive duds that many players turned out to be - Moise Kean, Allan, Bernard, James, etc.We all know that we need stability in management, but none of the appointments that Moshiri has made have worked out for us, and you can't entirely blame him because he has always reacted to a bad run of results.We need a huge change in fortune - in appointing a manager who can coach these players to perform better than they are now, is a good tactician, a strong character that gets the immediate respect of the players and can play a brand of football that gets the fans excited. My heart says Bielsa should be our next manager, but my head says someone safer like Dyche. My gut feeling is that the young core of the team can be coached to perform much better than they are right now and they could bloom under someone like Bielsa - Godfrey, Mykolenko, Holgate, Patterson, Davies, Garner, McNeill, Gordon, Onana, Iwobi, Gray, Simms, Calvert-Lewin, Vinagre, Maupay., even Danjuma if he joins us.Would it help if we the fans kind of accept that this is a period of rebuilding with a strong possibility that we go down this year, but we will come back stronger? I am definitely not advocating that we accept relegation, but maybe if we understand what the manager is trying to do with the players, then the players don't play under pressure with the headless chicken desperation that usually results in a bad outcome. Just a thought. Danny O’Neill 124 Posted 24/01/2023 at 06:43:32 What I find concerning is that there is talk of Moshiri contacting individuals directly if those rumours are to be believed.I thought this decision was going to be left to the Director of Football?I was always led to learn from lessons and previous mistakes.Take note Mr Moshiri. I know it's your investment, but leave it to people who know what they're doing.And yes, I know he won't be reading this, so I don't know why I'm talking to him!! Billy Roberts 125 Posted 24/01/2023 at 06:44:47 Dave Lynch @119Clearly not a brain surgeon, coming on a football forum/ website to moan about fans offering opinion about. football. Sean Roe 126 Posted 24/01/2023 at 06:45:29 Just what you need when you're fighting relegation with players whose skill set doesn't include one ounce of attacking intent, a manager that does nothing but attack and ships goals like there is no tomorrow, you couldn't make it up! James Stewart 127 Posted 24/01/2023 at 06:46:24 Would love this, Bielsa is a class act and just what we need. Larry O'Hara 128 Posted 24/01/2023 at 06:57:27 James (127)—you are being ironic I hope? Terry Farrell 129 Posted 24/01/2023 at 07:12:23 Ajay spot on. Bielsa is 67 so no absolutely not. I liked Frank but he reminded me of Southgate stuck in glue when he needed to make changes and refused to. Last Saturday a prime example. Need to take our time on this appointment and hope Baines and Tait give the squad a lift in the meantime. Dean Williams 130 Posted 24/01/2023 at 07:42:42 May have well as took Bobby brown shoes back. Neither can set up a team to defend. Michael Barrett 131 Posted 24/01/2023 at 07:58:12 Bielsa..🤣 and so the madness repeats again and again. Jeff Armstrong 132 Posted 24/01/2023 at 08:08:09 Warming to Bielsa after reading this. https://twitter.com/grandoldteam/status/1617629837975511040?s=46&t=b-MfCS79yIgebTgm9HQ83A Kunal Desai 133 Posted 24/01/2023 at 08:18:45 We need someone who is pragmatic, grind out wins and if not then look to take a point. We need 6 wins and a few draws. Bielsa played gung ho football which included the likes of Raphina and Rodrigo, forward players in that side which are a huge improvement on what we have yet still couldn't win matches. What chance does he have on winning games 3-2/4-3 with the likes of DCL/Gray and Gordon. None. Derek Knox 134 Posted 24/01/2023 at 08:26:11 Danny @ 124, I am with you on that one, I put on another post, that these appointments have to be advertised (or seen to be) none of this picking up the phone " hey mate fancy a job ?" Mind you, this Moshiri doesn't seem to think logically, or that the rules apply to him either. My only reservation over Bielsa is his defensive organisation or rather apparent lack of it. He certainly would make us good to watch again.He emphasis fitness and a few of ours may be blowing for tugs, coming out of the tunnel. :-) Marc Hints 135 Posted 24/01/2023 at 08:30:10 Jeff#132Lots and lots of Leeds fans are saying the same on Twitter, he is very highly reguarded and would be perfect fit for Everton FC Peter Neilson 136 Posted 24/01/2023 at 08:36:33 Post deleted. Steve F had said it already! Marc Hints 137 Posted 24/01/2023 at 08:40:28 Does make me laugh though when Leeds fans say he doesn't have a plan B, just get better at Plan A. Has Everton got a plan A let alone Plan B? David West 138 Posted 24/01/2023 at 08:47:28 Some on here belive a manager is going to have time to implement real change in what 18 games ??? Half these players have had champions league winning coaches with pre season planning and training and still been no good !! Imo it's time for Dyche!! Give him short term deal with options for longer. If by some miracle we stay up then next year won't be too different. Pickford will go. Gordon will go. Dcl if anyone would pay. Rooney, big dunk do one !!! Fat Sam on radio saying how bad recruitment has been !!! And should of spent better. He's part of it !!! Blew millions !! Get Dyche and try and kick f@ck out of every team till end of the season. Mark Murphy 139 Posted 24/01/2023 at 08:47:35 Is this the same Bielsa who turned up at “Frank Lampard Derby” training ground with a pair of binoculars and a laser watch?? David West 140 Posted 24/01/2023 at 08:49:42 Leeds fans prob saying get him to keep them safe. Like Moyes saying keep Frank! John Cook 141 Posted 24/01/2023 at 08:51:44 Hi Mark,I remember that.At least he was casing the opposition and not strolling around a golf course like Koeman. Mark Ryan 142 Posted 24/01/2023 at 08:52:22 The club seem to have nobody lined up. Where is their planning ?People like Steven Schumacher should already be in their sights. Are they even monitoring the likes of him ?Steve was born in Liverpool, knows the club. Everton youth, England U19's. He's doing an amazing job at Plymouth. Personally I would be seriously considering him now but I expect the club haven't even looked in his direction. Their radar hasn't even bleeped where he is concerned.I'm not saying the next manager has to be an Evertonian, far from it but I was talking to a Pilgrim pal who is ex Navy and he said he's doing a great job at their club Derek Knox 143 Posted 24/01/2023 at 08:55:18 Mark @ 139, he got a bit confused, blamed his interpreter, thought it was Uttoxeter, someone had given him a tip, that a donkey called Fat Frank was favourite, in the Sack Race ! :-) Steve Carter 144 Posted 24/01/2023 at 08:58:21 Go Australian. Ange Postecoglou, with Tim as his assistant. Christopher Timmins 145 Posted 24/01/2023 at 09:05:25 I would be amazed if this happened. He is a manager who would want to be in charge for pre season training and have them in shape come Match Day 1.We don't appear to have many good options which is only right given the joke of a club that we have been turned into. I very much doubt if the owner actually knows what he should be looking for. None of the previous managers had the same method of playing as the previous one and we are now left with an unmitigated disaster.My only hope was that the DOF would make the call, however, it looks as if that was just wishful thinking. If the DOF is being sidelined in the selection process then he should resign!The protests at the running of the club must continue!Sad times Rob Halligan 146 Posted 24/01/2023 at 09:11:33 “I would be amazed if this happened. He is a manager who would want to be in charge for pre season training and have them in shape come Match Day 1”.Christopher, isn’t that the case with all managers? Andrew Clare 147 Posted 24/01/2023 at 09:14:29 You can bet your bottom dollar that the board will choose the wrong man again.We are doomed with this lot in charge. Brian Hennessy 148 Posted 24/01/2023 at 09:24:48 There is no manager on this planet who can turn us into a successful team under this Board and owner.All we can hope is that we appoint someone who can keep us in the Premier League until new owners come in and those new owners remove Billy the Liar and all who stayed loyal to him. John Williams 149 Posted 24/01/2023 at 09:25:27 Marcelo Bielsa,WRONG- WRONG - WRONG> Kevin Prytherch 150 Posted 24/01/2023 at 09:33:20 Mark Ryan 142 - I was thinking the same thing. Plymouth are top of the league, he’s served as a coach first and not just got a job on reputation. If we do get Biesla - I hope it’s an 18 month contract and we line someone like Schumacher up to replace him. At the very least he’d get players working and weed out the players who are not interested in working for the team - might be a good foundation for the next manager. Barry Cowling 151 Posted 24/01/2023 at 09:44:09 Dysche is thje logical choice, but whoever it is or is not,,, can we please not have any spray painting walls, thank you Anthony Dove 152 Posted 24/01/2023 at 09:46:47 At the time Allardyce was being touted as our next manager I would probably have gone for literally anyone else. I did think though that Dyche in particular would have been a good fit then, with the ability to do the short term firefighting which was required, and then move on to somethingmore expansive.His reputation has dimmed a little after his departure from Burnley but he still ticks a lot of boxes.Apart from his coaching skills he has always spoken sensibly after games, seems a good guy and iswell turned out, all important attributes for an Everton manager.If we do turn to Dyche I would want him to emphasise that the supporters will have to embrace survival football for the rest of the season, but that his ambition is to then progress to the style of football which Everton were famous. James Marshall 153 Posted 24/01/2023 at 09:49:30 We have a fanbase obsessed with history, and a board who go along with the notion that history somehow defines the future. Well, when you have a bunch of traditionalists running the club, which is in some way defined & dictated to them by the supporters of said club, you're going to sit still at best, and most likely fall backwards.Our obsession with history holds us back, on so many levels. Some supporters were living in hope that we could limp to BMD and finally modernise the old dinosaur that is Everton FC but now we don't see that happening anymore. I can even see Everton playing in a new ground but still playing all the same ancient songs, and getting the supporters to sing along like it's all cosy & traditional. What a pile of nonsense.We will go down in my view, regardless of who the manager is - when you look at it, we need to win 7 or 8 of our remaining games and we've so far won 3. It just isn't at all likely if we're honest with ourselves.Bielsa would be a trainwreck - one of our biggest issues, aside from having players who are basically footballing strangers, is that we keep employing managers trying to play football that is beyond the ability of the footballers employed to play it. Bielsa would struggle with this lot because his brand of football is fast, intelligent, crisp passing, movement, intensity and forward thinking. None of those things apply to our players so why on earth does anyone think it would be a good idea is beyond me.I never wanted Lampard but warmed to him as a person over time, and I felt we stayed up out of pure luck more than anything to do with his shrewd judgement last year - his chickens have certainly come home to roost this year and I for one am not surprised one bit - it was all so predictable.Sean Dyche is not my favourite manager, although I quite enjoy his interviews so that's a small crumb of comfort and about all we have to look forward to following this shambles of a football club. We're screwed basically, and won't have a huge amount of options (who would want the job now?!?). I'd be surprised if Dyche was even interested to be honest and who could blame him?Moshiri speaking to Bielsa doesn't really mean shit - I've spoken to my girlfriend about the managerial situation at Everton, it doesn't mean she's up for taking over. Christopher Timmins 154 Posted 24/01/2023 at 10:02:14 Rob # 146His idea of having a team physically ready for action on day 1 is up a notch on what other managers expectations. When he took the Leeds job it was before pre season. His last year at Leeds was not a good one, they were in the bottom half from early part of the season. He had major injuries at the back and was without his main man in mid field and up top.His age is against him and his style of play bears no relation to that of our past two managers, his teams play on the front foot.I have advocated that the DOF should select the next manager but to be honest I don't know what style of play he prefers. Derek Thomas 155 Posted 24/01/2023 at 10:04:21 Steve @ 144; I've touted for Postacoglou (and I think that Bielsa is 4yrs too late) but I think Cahill...if he does see Everton as a potential employment path...is aiming a bit higher than 'assistant'IF ! and it's a very, very big If, there might be Qarari investment then they would look to be putting Cahill in as CEO or even Chairman. Barry Cowling 156 Posted 24/01/2023 at 10:08:13 I must admit when I first heard Bielsa being mentioned I thought it was some kind of wind up. He is 67 and all his teams run out of steam towards the end of the season, and it took him 2 years to turn Leeds round, we don't have the luxury of time Ray Jacques 157 Posted 24/01/2023 at 10:27:28 The club is a basket case so El Loco Bielsa will fit right in.Couldn't give a toss if some of our players couldn't handle the extra effort they would need to put in. Hang the bastards out to dry, don't relate to any of them. Not fit to wear the royal blue never more apt for the spineless fookers.If we go down at least it will be fighting for the cause. Kevin Molloy 158 Posted 24/01/2023 at 10:44:39 Bielsa has told the fool to do one. Jon Harding 159 Posted 24/01/2023 at 10:50:05 When I heard that Bielsa was being discussed yesterday, I dug out my book on the history of Argentinian football by Jonathan Wilson – Angels with Dirty Faces, an excellent read btw.Whilst it would be an interesting appointment, I sadly have to agree with the phoenix from the flames that is Steve Ferns @ 77.A couple of quotes on Bielsa from the book:“doomed always to follow the same paradigm, spreading first bewilderment, then enlightenment and finally exhaustion”“Football played with bielista intensity is fine for those who are technically gifted but when lesser players look to play at that pace, the result is a mess of poor first touches and misplaced passes, too many balls thumped aimlessly forward”But I can’t say I’m too excited about the prospect of Dyche either.And thanks Pat Kelly @ 20 for cheering me up – very funny, “bucket list” indeed! James Lauwervine 160 Posted 24/01/2023 at 10:50:29 All of the supposed candidates for the job seem to be managers who've tried with other premier league teams and have failed and been fired. Are there no up and coming talented managers in the whole world that we can find? Instead it's just Dyche, Bielsa, Santo, Hassenhuttl... same old. Any of those four and it will be another failure. Even if we stay up, next season will be more of the same. I have no faith whatsoever in anything but another mediocre and easy option chosen by the board. Such depressing times to be a blue. Mark Murphy 161 Posted 24/01/2023 at 11:00:40 Well apparantly he’s refused our advances as has Frank at Brentford… Allen Rodgers 162 Posted 24/01/2023 at 11:04:19 Bielsa has obviously been told we have no transfer plans. So it's Dyche then. Dale Rose 163 Posted 24/01/2023 at 11:05:24 Well James Marshalls girlfriend it is then Colin Glassar 164 Posted 24/01/2023 at 11:08:25 Did Moshiri speak to him in English, Spanish, Farsi, French, broken scouse or what? How did they communicate? Danny O’Neill 165 Posted 24/01/2023 at 11:12:11 No way would Thomas Frank leave the comfort of Brentford where he is achieving relative success to join the managerial suicide mission that is Everton and destroy his career. It would be akin to doing a Mike Walker.We're going two ways here. Someone we've never heard of. Up and coming from the lower leagues or the continent.Or the obvious British candidates.The challenge we have is who would anyone credible want to touch this? I can feel a Howard Kendall Mark 3 coming on.Basically, we will have to take what we can get because no one else wants it.Whoever it is, we just need the team focussed on the next match. Marc Hints 166 Posted 24/01/2023 at 11:15:51 Well seems Bielsa and Thomas Frank has rejected Everton Alec Gaston 167 Posted 24/01/2023 at 11:28:44 Bielsa speaks English - just doesn’t do press conferences in case the media misinterpret Kevin Molloy 168 Posted 24/01/2023 at 11:47:13 I don't think it will be Dyche. Our pea brained owner likes a bit more pizzazz I think with his appointments. I think if we are forced to go down the more prosaic route it will be Allardyce. Steve Byles 169 Posted 24/01/2023 at 11:51:44 I’d like Bielsa, if he will take us on. We are down anyway so it’s not his fault whatever happens. Once all the lazy overpaid wasters are gone, he can work with a new squad and get them fit and firing in the championship. He’s the reset we need. Alan Corken 170 Posted 24/01/2023 at 11:52:40 Bielsa is just the sort of "head the ball" that would fit right in with Moshiri's freak show. I'm just surprised he hasn't interviewed any bearded ladies - yet! Raymond Fox 171 Posted 24/01/2023 at 11:57:17 If we are to stay up and that looks very difficult I have to say, unless we can magic the couple of players we need. We have to change the dynamic, its no use getting another manager who will play possession football, play out from the back malarkey because our darlings cant do it.Apart from Big Sam who did what he was hired to do by the way, our recent managers have all been tarred with the same brush.We need an emergency manager not some fancy dan, Dyche stands out a mile to me.Give him a well paid short contract and a couple of players he wants if possible.I think its our best shot. Andy Duff 172 Posted 24/01/2023 at 11:57:41 The source of the Bielsa is not interested claim seems to be the bastion of truth Daily Mail. Let me be first to say Welcome to Everton Marcelo Marc Hints 173 Posted 24/01/2023 at 12:00:49 All over Twitter now Alladyce has had initial talks Peter Carpenter 174 Posted 24/01/2023 at 12:02:29 Bielsa said, 'No thanks, I like to be the biggest headcase in all the clubs I work for.' Eric Myles 175 Posted 24/01/2023 at 12:08:19 What's Pulis up to these days?And didn't Kenwright have a hard on for Mark Hughes when Moyes left? Eric Myles 176 Posted 24/01/2023 at 12:11:16 Peter #174, and Allardyce said no thanks, I don't want two relegations on my CV. Derek Knox 177 Posted 24/01/2023 at 12:12:58 Maybe Mosh and Kenwright got mixed up and thought it was Beelzebub. Andy Duff 178 Posted 24/01/2023 at 12:16:14 Same source that said Bielsa not interested said Allardyce was approached. The ever reliable Daily Fail. It was the same article. Makes me laugh how Twitter goes viral a few retweets and we have fans going mad. Michael Lynch 179 Posted 24/01/2023 at 12:18:24 Marcelino? Seems to have suddenly turned up in the bookies' odds. Available, 442, a bit mad, regularly fights with club owners. Sounds good. Colin Glassar 180 Posted 24/01/2023 at 12:19:49 Dyche, Sam, Pulis, McCarthy, Pearson, Moyes etc… for some reason these football purists are attractive to a certain segment of the Everton fan base. Puzzling. Eric Myles 181 Posted 24/01/2023 at 12:20:57 James #160, I remember one time we were in this sh!t before and we employed an up and coming young bloke from Preston North End and he not only saved us but got us into the European Champions League.We need someone of that ilk again (but not him). Trevor Peers 182 Posted 24/01/2023 at 12:22:28 We'll end up with Dyche because no body else has the balls to take the job. I just hope we're not sitting here this time next week without a new manager, that would be criminal this needs sorting out quickly. I realise that would be optimistic and knowing Moshiri and Kenwright this will drag on for another month, which will put us in even more jeopardy if that's possible. Mark Ryan 183 Posted 24/01/2023 at 12:24:56 Sky reporting that Bielsa IS interested Raymond Fox 184 Posted 24/01/2023 at 12:35:42 Yes Colin 180, and there others who are still walking about with their nose in the air imagining that its still 30yrs ago. You know when we had a chance of being successful. Would sooner play 'lovely football' and get beat every week, well count me out. Paul Hewitt 185 Posted 24/01/2023 at 12:37:09 I don't care who it is anymore,were run like a comedy club,by a couple of comedians. Ray Jacques 186 Posted 24/01/2023 at 12:37:52 We need a short term fix to keep us up. Reset yet again in the summer if the dullards can figure out how.Bielsa may give that new manager bounce that gets the wins needed to get away from the bottom. He would get me excited again (sad I know) whereas Dyche and his ilk would just prolong the apathy that has become EFC. Michael Lynch 187 Posted 24/01/2023 at 12:50:08 I hear lots of people saying that Bielsa would give us exciting football, but the flaw in that argument would seem to be that we don't have any exciting footballers. Daniel A Johnson 188 Posted 24/01/2023 at 12:51:45 Problem with Bielsa is his age and his desire to stick around. As a club we are 100% a mess, will he have the appetite for it? I don't think Bielsa will need the stress of it all. Steve Ferns was right when he said he was the right choice 10 years ago not now. Christopher Timmins 189 Posted 24/01/2023 at 12:52:19 Steve # 77I think you have summed it up nicely about the guy, he would have been a very good choice after Moyes but hardly now.It's totally depressing how bad things now are, this is the worst time that I can remember in my life time following the club. Ray Robinson 190 Posted 24/01/2023 at 12:54:19 Michael 187, or the players with suitable motors. Only Iwobi and Gana are up and down the pitch players. It'd be like watching Martinez teams again - 2-0 up and fearing defeat. Andy Duff 191 Posted 24/01/2023 at 13:09:50 I would say Bielsa is still interested. We all know the club likes it's spin. They leak we've approached him. Fans are spilt as can be seen by this article. They then leak he's not interested. Fans now think he's right we needed him next thing you know he's our new manager and fans have bought into him. The fact every single source saying he is not keen stems from a single Daily Mail article is all you need to focus on Michael Barrett 192 Posted 24/01/2023 at 13:51:42 Simon Jordan been offered a place on the board...its trending on Twitter. Barry Hesketh 193 Posted 24/01/2023 at 13:56:44 Michael @192Nothing would surprise me with the current state of the club, shouldn't Talksport give Everton some sponsorship money, after all, the last few years have provided plenty of subject matter for them to discuss. I wonder if Jim White could become the official spokesman for Everton too. Barry Jones 194 Posted 24/01/2023 at 13:59:36 Dave LynchFair enough, we are all entitled to our opinions. I respect your love for the club and the job that you do on a daily basis. James Marshall 195 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:06:02 They'll spin it that Bielsa is interested and they did all they can to get him in to play sparkling football - then employ Dyche under the cover of darkness so that we can't moan about the style of football, or in the case of relegation (which is highly likely either way) they can wash their hands of it.It's all club spin in order to relieve the board of further responsibility. Full of shit the lot of them. Chris Hockenhull 196 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:12:41 Michael (192). He hasn’t. Following a very passionate fan coming on air this morning, the conversation afterwards between White & Jordon continued and White asked him if he would go into Everton etc. Jordon spoke about how he can ruffle feathers throughout the club as it - in his opinion- needs completely restructuring from tea lady to the top. Oddly, he didn’t seem against the idea but it all came from a hypothetical question. ( Personally, I’d have him as I think he’d kick ass there. That would be fun!!) Mark Ryan 197 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:21:09 He made a lot of mistakes at Palace but has he learnt ? it would appear so if you listen to him. He understands FFP inside out and so he would be, IMHO, a good addition to our board. He would outstrip them all in terms of his knowledge of fiscal and footballing matters. He could he a good advisor to Moshiri. Better than Kenwright,Sharp and Baxendale for sure Paul Appleyard 198 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:21:45 @197 LOL! Exactly. We're in an emergency rescue situation. How is Bielsa going to get our current players, who are scoring very few goals, to play rapid, attacking, free flowing, HIGH SCORING football? If he can, I'll be amazed, but delighted. I suppose I would give him 50/50 of keeping us up. After all, we only have to win a game or two more than the teams just ahead of us.If we do get relegated, Bielsa should be a good manager to bounce us back up quickly. All the current squad would depart (pretty much) and Bielsa would be working with an entirely new squad (including more Academy graduates) with parachute money that would be compliant to his high energy tactics.I appreciate that he is getting on a bit, but 67 is not that old, and if he is mentally up for the challenge, then fine.He doesn't come across as someone who would take the gig just as a retirement fund boost. He seems to have a really professional ethic.So, on balance I guess I am game. Just keep him for at least a few years! Winston Williamson 199 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:23:42 I like the idea of Bielsa. We’ve lacked fitness, movement and excitement for ages. It may take a while to implement his style, but at least he has an identifiable style! If it’s not materialising on the pitch, it’s coz the players are pish.I’m not bothered about the language. We just had an Englishman and we were shit. When I go to Goodison, spending a small fortune, I want entertainment, not serious boredom. Brighton would of been good to watch, if it wasn’t against us! I want to be entertained, but I’m resigned to relegation this season. At least Biesla has a history of building and/or rebuilding teams! Barry Jones 200 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:30:07 Apparently, Bielsa is possibly turning us down because the squad is too slow and not capable of playing his style of football. It was noted that the defense seems to be the biggest issue for him. I hope that this can be rectified in the transfer window, but it looks grim. Sean Roe 201 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:30:34 Bielsa 's teams concede two or three goals a game, we haven't got a player in this squad who could score that in a season, I just can't see us outscoring anybody. Michael Barrett 202 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:30:37 Bielsa wont be happening he only takes clubs in pre season an argy reporter on talksport says he has never taken a club half way through a season but if he's skint well erm Marc Hints 203 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:43:34 Just been announcedIn a remarkable u-turn this morning and after refusing to send his registration form to the FA ahead of training today for his new club Everton, Arnaut Danjuma is now in talks with Tottenham. Everton are currently left bewildered with medical, media and agreements all complete Mike Price 204 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:45:39 The other appealing thing about Bielsa from a fiscal point of view, is that he only wants short contracts and then both parties decide if they want to roll it on at season end. Alan Corken 205 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:06:29 Marc Hints 203: I just heard the same report about Danjuma and Tottenham, TBH we have enough wasters as well as headbangers at the club right now, if this is true then we are best off without him. Jay Harris 206 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:10:28 Im surprised Nuno hasnt been mentioned more. I think he would do a better job than Dyche and Wolves don't seem to be any better since he left. Iakovos Iasonidis 207 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:16:13 I remember myself writing here on ToffeeWeb how much I wanted bielsa to be our next manager when Moyes left. That was 10 years ago. Now I don't know, as a lot of others said he needs a preseason to establish his way of playing and to be honest the lazy castrated, no character players we have don't suit his style. They don't suit anyone's style to be honest. Dennis Stevens 208 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:20:22 I can't help thinking that, as with Ancelotti, Bielsa could be a really good choice - if he'd been appointed at the right time! Tony McNulty 209 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:23:34 Lardicio on the radio this morning.He had the effrontery to comment on the money wasted on transfers. After his track record. Gary Johnson 210 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:30:59 Reports Biesla gave us a flat “no”, Danjuma has jibbed us and gone to spurs, and Onana and Gordon haven’t been in training today either. Man, we all KNEW our club was being badly run, but nobody expected it to be this badly run. We are in a world of shit, and anyone thinking we can cherry pick a manager and attract players we need in the next week is deluded. Fans groups need to get to goodison tomorrow night. Lap of chants and pitch forms needed. What a mess. Jim Potter 211 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:49:01 Bielsa? Knowing Moshiri - Bielzebub more like it! You'd need someone accustomed to hellish working conditions and being surrounded by innumerable tortured souls.He wouldn't be sat on his bucket at Goodison, within weeks he'd be voluntarily kicking the bloody bucket just to get out. Mark Ryan 212 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:17:04 Hassenhutl ! someone stop planet Everton, I have to get offFfs please no Ian Edwards 213 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:28:01 What the hell is going on???Damjuma gone. Gordon Going. Onana missing. Bielsa running for the hills. Talk of Allardyce and God forbid Hassenhuttl. Why don't we just turn the lights out and hand the keys to the Premier League Will Mabon 214 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:30:18 Wonder what Sharpie's first team selection will be? Bill Fairfield 215 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:36:06 The rats have started to leave the sinking ship. Kieran Kinsella 216 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:38:17 Sharpie stank the place out as Oldham player manager 25 years ago. Is he even qualified with the licensing etc that has come in since then? Not to mention the fact that he was crap then and has done nothing since but a season at Bangor city. Will Mabon 217 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:42:10 Kieran - his "gets us" licence is fully up to date. Mark Ryan 218 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:49:07 Kenwright " we've had some good times"Saturday night" it's a bad time"No shit Sherlock !!Resign, you useless, ignorant fool of a man Justin Doone 219 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:31:36 Out of all the names mentioned the sensible and probably best option would be Nuno. Premier league experience, tighten the defence, already have the DoF and ex- players etc.I'll through in Massimo Carrera who has a good record but no Premier league experience. Peter Carpenter 220 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:33:38 He'll do, Justin. Just get him in before the whole thing has fallen apart. Barry Hesketh 221 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:38:34 Bielsa likely to cost Everton up to £1m a month if he takes over at Goodison Park. That covers him and all his support staff, who are non-negotiable. Still first choice, but there are concerns at the cost. Hassenhuttl and Dyche still contenders if Bielsa deal collapses. [Source: Rob Dorsett Sky] Richard Nelson 222 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:47:12 ..whats wrong with Tuchel..?..just looked up his win ratio at Borussia Dortmund, PSG & Chelsea, pretty impressive to say the least and he's available..could fancy competing with Klopp, as they both have managed Mainz & Dortmund...hmmm ! Anthony Murphy 223 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:47:45 Everton are like a student doing their revision after the exams. Why are we (they) not prepared - how did we not have a manager lined up with negotiations complete in advance? Soren Moyer 224 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:52:32 If we really want to survive this season, I can regrettably say that our only chance is Fat Sam. I know, I know. Terrible footy and an awful person but we need to focus on getting the points we need to avoid the drop. Relegation will be a disaster for this club.Get him on a rolling 6 months contract till June 2023, then decide what to do next. Its the only option. Jerome Shields 225 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:57:27 No transfer strategy, no Bielsa. David West 226 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:57:42 The board probably shitting themselves over who to appoint fearing a backlash if its dyche, big Sam style ! Worried bielsa is divisive & rubs people up wrong way. So we will end up running to Rooney or dunk last day of transfer window saying we can get 25m for Gordon!!! In the world cup break surely there was scope to find a better replacement? More time to work with players?Asses the squad before this window?We have missed the opportunity to get a decent long term replacement. It's dogs of war needed. Now we are like the last bounties at the bottom of a celebration tub ! No one wants to touch us except some meffy old geezers who no one offered any of the good sweets to. Svein-Roger Jensen 227 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:21:17 Is Nuno Espirito Santo available? Peter Carpenter 228 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:28:51 I always go for the Bounty. Especially the dark chocolate one. What happened to that? Allan Board 229 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:43:17 It would be funny to see Bielsa sitting on a bucket pitch side at Goodison-he'd end up launching it our lazy fuckers after a couple of games! Wow this club is well and truly buggered- thanks Kenwright. David West 230 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:01:44 Peter 228 you are weird ! Ed Prytherch 231 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:03:08 Dyche will get the "Everton don't know how to win" thrown back at him soon after he arrives, If he arrives. Not as bad as "small club" but not good. David West 232 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:03:39 Peter, Did you want Sam Allardyce too? Never trust a man eating a Bounty... Fran Mitchell 233 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:40:51 Ed, he wasn't exactly making an outrageous statement there, we've won 7 games in 30 since (and including) that Burnley fixture. Tony Everan 234 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:18:58 Steve Ferns was commenting last night about Bielsa and whether he has done his homework. It seems he has done some research on Everton and has his demands to give him a chance to succeed.“They report Bielsa has run the rule over the current Toffees squad and determined they lack pace, particularly in defensive areas.”“Without quick players who can effectively close down their opposite number and therefore make Bielsa’s man-to-man system a success, the 67-year-old fears his tenure on Merseyside would be doomed to fail.As such, Bielsa has reportedly told Everton to prioritise signing pacey players in the final week of the window.”At this critical point in time Bielsa could be the person with the force of personality and radical approach to save the club.There’s talk of a million a month to hire him, so give him it every month until June , that’s just over £4m. Then talk again. He needs to get in tomorrow and get those players signed. Maybe that’s why we are having the sales now to be able to give Biesla some financial ammunition to get his own targets in.I am clutching at straws hoping that our board have formulated some sort of plan. Terry Farrell 235 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:45:54 Nuno is a boring 5 across the back merchant and only recruits Portuguese staff and players. No thanks. Ian Edwards 236 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:52:01 Allardyce has just said on his podcast he hasn't been contacted and doesn't expect to. Svein-Roger Jensen 237 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:25:48 Nuno is known for his counter-attacking approach, much like his compatriot and predecessor, Jose Mourinho. He prioritizes having a strong, organized and stout spine, making sure his sides are extremely difficult to break down. Wolves were renowned for keeping it tight and exploding on the counter. 