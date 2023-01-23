The Rumour Mill

Bielsa 'rejects' Everton overtures

| 24/01/2023



Updated Marcelo Bielsa has emerged as an early candidate to replace Frank Lampard as Everton manager, with The Athletic claiming that Farhad Moshiri has already made contact with the former Leeds boss, but the suggestions are that he isn't interested.

The Blues' hierarchy finally sacked Lampard yesterday following yet another defeat to a side struggling at the bottom of the Premier League and the search is now on for what would be the seventh managerial hire since Moshiri came on board almost seven years ago.

Though Bielsa was believed to have been Moshiri's first choice to replace Lampard, reports like the tweet by Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo indicate that he doesn't feel like the Everton job is best for him and has turned it down.

This comes amid suggestions that Bielsa and his backroom staff would cost Everton around £12m a year if he came on board.

Bielsa has been out of management for almost a year since being fired by Leeds with the Yorkshire club hovering above the relegation zone. The eccentric Argentine had led Leeds back to the top flight after a long absence and engineered a top-half finish in the first season following promotion but their form collapsed in 2021-22.

The 67-year-old has a lengthy CV, having managed the Argentina national side, Espanyol and Athletic Bilbao in Spain, Marseille and Lille in France and Lazio in Italy.

Renowned for his attacking style of football based on hard running and supreme fitness, David Ornstein's report in The Athletic suggests that Bielsa is not universally favoured on Everton's Board.

