The Rumour Mill

Marcelino under consideration for Everton post

| 23/01/2023



Everton have reportedly contacted Marcelino about the managerial vacancy caused by the sacking off Frank Lampard.

That's according to Marca who stress that the former Athletic Bilbao, Valencia and Villarreal boss is not the only candidate being considered.

Speculation in England has put Sean Dyche and Marcelo Bielsa among the front-runners for the position.

