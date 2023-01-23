Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Marcelino under consideration for Everton post Lyndon Lloyd | 23/01/2023 30comments | Jump to last Everton have reportedly contacted Marcelino about the managerial vacancy caused by the sacking off Frank Lampard. That's according to Marca who stress that the former Athletic Bilbao, Valencia and Villarreal boss is not the only candidate being considered. Speculation in England has put Sean Dyche and Marcelo Bielsa among the front-runners for the position. Reader Comments (30) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Sam Hoare 1 Posted 23/01/2023 at 21:52:04 Like this guy as an option. Organises team well. Tony Everan 2 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:02:40 Pretty good stats at Bilbao. La Liga. 21/22. P 38 W14 D13 L11 40% win rate Average 1.5 points per game , which would do nicely for us this season!This snippet is encouraging about the state of Athletic Bilbao when he joined. “He replaced Gaizka Garitano in January 2021, with Athletic worryingly close to the relegation zone and almost immediately led them to the Spanish Supercup, beating Real Madrid 2-1 in the semifinal and FC Barcelona 3-2 in the final.Athletic then reached the final of the Copa del Rey, but in April lost two finals (the 2020 final was delayed a year due to COVID-19) to Real Sociedad and Barcelona respectively, while the team finished a discreet 10th in La Liga after running out of steam following the two cup defeats.This season saw Athletic reach the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, losing to Valencia, while they again reached the final of the Supercup, before going down to Real Madrid in the final.Meanwhile the club finished eighth in La Liga, just missing out on a place in Europe on the last day of the season.”He is worthy of consideration. A Dwyer 3 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:56:31 Anyone new to the prem had to be given the job before the world cup, now its simply a salvage job, we have Arsenal then the shite, we will be on 22 played with 15 points, we need Sean Dyche to come in and get us 23 points from the remaining games. Gavin Johnson 4 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:04:27 It all seems to be about Bielsa in the mainstream media. I think we would definitely go down with him as he needs a full pre-season to get the players fit enough to run round like lunatics.On Bielsa, I also see that his former assistant Carlos Corberan is also contender in some reports. He's impressive young manager who has dragged West Brom from relegation faves to promotion contenders. He also got Huddersfield to the play off final against Forest last summer. I think we should take a look at this fella...At least over Bielsa. Barry Hesketh 5 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:04:34 Saw this list on twitter of managers who are unattached - not at a club, in case you were ready to go on some dating app - that could be appointed.Mauricio Pochettino Luis Enrique Domenico TedescoRalph Hassenhuttl Pepe BordalasMarcelo GallardoPeter BoszLucien FavreAndre-Villas BoasMarcelinoSean DycheSome of them are probably unlikely to come to Everton, some I don't know much about, I haven't a clue who'll we end up, perhaps only Moshiri really has the answer. Anthony Murphy 6 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:06:24 Dominic King reporting Moshiri has spoke to Allardyce. Feels like our DoF is learning his place just like Brands. Barry Hesketh 7 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:09:27 Anthony @6I know Sam has his admirers among the fan-base, but really? As you say there's little point in having a Director of football, if the owner is going to overrule or not allow him to do his job without interference. Jack Convery 8 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:11:45 If Thelwell is not involved in picking the manager, he should walk. He can take Maupay, Vinagre, McNeill and Gueye with him. Kevin Molloy 9 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:14:06 can you imagine the negotiations between Farhad and Allardyce's agent'My client is aware that you stand to make tens and possibly hundreds of millions by drawing upon Sam's expertise to keep Everton in the top division, and any agreement would need to reflect the commercial realities'. it aint gonna be cheap Barry Hesketh 10 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:15:26 I wonder if all the fans posting that Dyche is the best man for the job in the current climate, are being very savvy, as Moshiri doesn't really like listening to what we want, so I nominate Benitez as my first choice, Sam second and Dyche third. I absolutely don't want Pochettino. A Dwyer 11 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:15:34 Allardyche would just absolutely top the lot, we sacked him after playing dog shit football and wasting £50m+ on Walcot and Tosun, and to add to that he has a backroom staff with bigger numbers than a dinghy in the English channel. He had his chance and rightly or wrongly was fired, going back for him would be madness, plus he's had too much too say in the press since. Gavin Johnson 12 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:16:12 I think Marcelino could be a decent appointment, at least on paper. But he'd need to hit the ground running and can he even speak English?! A Dwyer 13 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:20:39 Barry @10 Poch would be first choice with Tucel as a close 2nd, but we have to be realistic.Dyche is as good as its getting, he can keep a side up, work with a small budget and his teams at least have ago. Barry Hesketh 14 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:34:47 Post 13I understand that Dyche seems like the best fit in the current circumstances, however, one of the reasons we went for Frank last year, was because the Spaniard was playing defensive, pragmatic football, and the team was finding it difficult to score goals, it was initially hoped that Lampard would change that, he didn't, in fact we have been worse. Therefore I fail to see how Dyche with his style of play will help us to win enough matches in a such a short space of time, even if he got 18 draws that probably wouldn't be enough to stay in the division. Perhaps it's unrealistic to find any manager who could turn things around in time and the club should appoint a manager experienced at the Championship level, If I'm totally honest, I don't have a clue what's for the best anymore. A Dwyer 15 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:54:55 I don't overly disagree with a lot of what your saying mate, but if you expect goals from that squad you've not been watching.Look at the back 4/5, and compare it to Moyes team, Baines and Coleman got us around 14/16 goals per season, we won't get many more than that from our current back 4 plus the 3 in midfield, not with any manager.Dyche has had Championship experience, he's won it with Burnley and played great football along the way. When judging him as a defensive manager we have to give him a fair go, his Burnley side/squad has never in all his time had the talent this Everton squad has [and belive me I know its not the best squad but its head and shoulders above any squad in Burnleys premier league history].He tends to play 2 up top, score from set pieces and always stay in games, he's settled in the area, won't need to move home and knows our squad very well. He probably knows our youth squad, and loaned out players also, as he had to be aware of these things as he was always on the lookout for cheap buys and loans for Burnley.Imo he would look at the remaining games in a way others who've not been in the league before wouldn't.Firstly he would look at games he can win, we have Southampton, Wolves Bournemouth, Villa, Forest, Leicester, Brentford, Leeds, and Palace to play again [maybe wrong on 1 or 2], he would be looking at them as key and winnable games. That's 9 games with 27 points available that if you can keep a solid defence you could take a lot of points v them teams as they are pretty average, they would probably give you the win if you could keep a clean sheet.That's the way to climb the ladder, he knowing the league and working with a lesser squad would priorities them games and get us most of the 23/25 points needed.I'm not sure Bielsa looks at football that way, and I have no idea if anyone from another league understands the Premier league the way Dyche does.I have mates who support Burnley and they assure me he played a good brand of football in the championship, but the Premier league he had a net spend of less than £30m over 6 years so he couldn't exactly go toe to toe in this league. Soren Moyer 16 Posted 24/01/2023 at 00:05:01 Now we're talking if true. Loved his playing style since his Yellow Submarine days. Can do a good job for us. For some reason he didn't want to extend his contract with Bilbao when ran out back in July last year.Gavin #4,Totally agree with you on Carlos Corberan. He is a talented coach. Nigel Munford 17 Posted 24/01/2023 at 04:09:00 Doesn’t matter who we get in to manage us, if the same useless imbeciles at the top running the club don’t change then it will just ensure same mistakes are made over and over and over again.12 feckin managers in less that 10 years, must be some sort of record they’re going for.So, until there’s a new owner with fresh investment and a new board of directors that know how to run a football club we’ll be in this ever descending spiral of doom!!!!But who in their right mind would want to invest in Everton right now??? Answers on a postcard. David Bromwell 19 Posted 24/01/2023 at 08:01:01 Had Frank stayed the atmosphere at matches would have been toxic as clearly he and his team had lost any idea how to motivate and organise the players. There is a chance that with a new manager we might see some immediate improvement, however, small and if the manager shows a hint of progress the crowd will get behind him and the team. Potentially we may just get that boost which seems to accompany new managerial appointments.But to achieve any sort of improvement the appointment has to have some sense of credibility, which to me means no looking backwards and absolutely no hint that Allardyche should even be considered. Neil Thomas 20 Posted 24/01/2023 at 09:11:48 Don’t forget it was big Sam who bought in Walcott and that Tosun, so it’s a big NO from me Barry Cowling 21 Posted 24/01/2023 at 09:29:44 Dysche is surely the common sense option, knows the league and the players, a;so the best bet to get us back up. If they go for Bielsa, much as I like the guy, we are going down, he is definately no quick fix, it took him couple years to turn Leeds around and we don't have the players for him, we don't have the time, the championship would be a disaster. But whoever it is, 18 month contract, but knowing this lot they will go for Bielsa and give him 5 years so he would be 72 then Alan McGuffog 22 Posted 24/01/2023 at 10:22:25 Gavin...no probs as most of our players don't understand English Frank Wolfe 23 Posted 24/01/2023 at 11:20:57 Ange John Pickles 24 Posted 24/01/2023 at 11:21:10 Replacing managers, or as it's known at Everton, rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic. Dave Lynch 25 Posted 24/01/2023 at 11:28:39 Just had a text from a mate saying Moshiri is keen on Bielsa... hang on to your hats cos if he gets it there will be fireworks. Colin Glassar 26 Posted 24/01/2023 at 11:35:19 This guy sounds interesting. Same as Posteglou. I’d prefer either of them before Bielsa or Dyche. As others have said, but under this board….. Derek Knox 27 Posted 24/01/2023 at 13:19:53 Colin, I tend to agree but, and there is always a but, he has no experience in the Premiership, which could be vital as whoever is appointed has basically got to hit the ground running with little time for dipping his tootsies in the water first. Got to batter Arsenal again at GP, build confidence and then repeat.Nurse ! Nurse ! John Graham 28 Posted 24/01/2023 at 13:39:33 Great time to be looking for a new manager While we're messing around trying to decide who to get all of the other teams are looking at the transfer market, which is closing soon. Bournemouth have now signed their second player and all the teams around us are looking to improve.Maybe a master plan by the board so we don't spend any of the money we haven't got. Probably a few outgoings though. Rudy Chinchilla 29 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:44:25 I'm very excited about this rumor if true. I've been droning on for years about how Marcelino would be a great fit at Everton (including on this website). In my opinion, he's the most underrated manager in Europe and has been for a number of years. It would be quite the get for us Rudy Chinchilla 30 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:59:38 Soren, the reason he didn't renew is because there was a presidential election at the club. It was pretty clear one of the candidates (I can't recall if the incumbent or the challenger) wanted to bring back Ernesto Valverde, who had coached there before and was highly regarded. Feeling he would not have full support at board level, Marcelino chose to leave at the end of his contract instead of being used as a pawn during the election. Jason Hewly 31 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:25:43 Sean Dyche is a poor man's Moyes. He had 9 years at Burnley and achieved one Europa league placing. He's a limited manager, with even less of an international profile than Lampard. His Burnley team played better after he left. Some of you need to seriously give your heads a wobble.