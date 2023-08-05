Season › 2023-24 › News Calvert-Lewin penalty secures very competitive win for Everton Michael Kenrick 05/08/2023 133comments | Jump to last Everton 1 - 0 Sporting CP Everton's final pre-season friendly takes place at Goodison Park this afternoon with European opposition, Sporting CP, from Portugal: kick-off 3 pm BST. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is declared fit enough to start! Demarai Gray is not expected to take part as he continues to negotiate a protracted move away to Fulham – next weeks visitors when the new Premier League season kicks off. While potential new signing Youssef Chermiti, Sporting's 19-year-old striker, is in a similar position with his protracted move to Everton meaning he is unlikely to play for either side today. Article continues below video content Other absentees include Seamus Coleman and Dele Alli who are each recovering from surgery last season. While Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains mysteriously invisible. Both Dwight McNeil and Arnaut Danjuma have sustained injuries which also keep them out of this game. A rather damp Goodison Park saw Iwobi kick things off for the Blues and they looked pretty bright with a number of decent forays and corners in the first 5 minutes. Gyökeres cut down the right for Sporting and crossed for a perfect set-up that Gonzales squandered somewhat, scooping his shot at an open goal a foot over the bar. Another attack had the nerves jangling as the Everton defence were too easily opened up. Everton deserved a goal when Young fed Iwobi in space and his cross was wellied by Doucouré, parried up in the air to Calvert-Lewin who had the whole goal to aim at but let it bounce off his head and straight to the keeper. Sporting went up the other end and almost scored, Gyökeres's shot being well stopped by Pickford. And Everton went back up the Park End but Onana's cross was easy for the Sporting keeper to gather. Gueye later had to have his usual utterly useless shot — well off target. Just before the break, Doucouré's shot was blocked by the hand of a defender going to ground and Calvert-Lewin executed the penalty kick superbly to give Everton the lead at half-time. Sean Dyche made a couple of changes for the second half. Maupay was soon in action, heading a cross high and wide of goal that might have been converted by Garner running in behind him. Onana had a good overlap down the left but was pushed a bit painfully onto the cinder path while Maupay and then Garner each had a little set-to with their respective markers from the visiting side. All a little bit unsavoury… A great piece of play followed a poor Garner free-kick, the ball getting worked to Onana who smacked a tremendous shot onto the face of the post with the keeper well beaten. Maupay was then booked for catching the player when he challenged for and won the ball. Onana was next to be booked for a poor tackle from behind, scything through his man. Pickford was very grateful when a clever shot hit the top of his post and bounced back kindly to him. Gyökeres floored Tarkowski with a crunching challenge that did for his left knee in a cruel incident near the end, and there were lots of concerned Everton staff as he finally walked off gingerly after extensive treatment, to be replaced by Michael Keane. Keane played a nice through-ball to Maupay but it wasn't the right side for him to pick it up. Everton had to withstand a couple of tricky corners in added time, and a tremendous rising strike that Pickford may have got his fingertip to. So ended a pretty strongly competitive game that signalled an undefeated pre-season campaign for Everton – as long as Tarkowski is not injured. Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski (88' Keane), Godfrey (46' Branthwaite), Young (65' Mykolenko), Iwobi, Onana [Y:78'], Doucoure (79' Gomes), Gana (74' Dobbin), Garner, Calvert-Lewin (46' Maupay [Y:75']).

Subs: Virginia, Lonergan, Hunt, Onyango.

Attendance: 28,322

Live Forum

Reader Comments (133)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

Michael Kenrick
1
Posted 05/08/2023 at 11:09:25

Get Down To Goodison Park!

But, if you can't make it to the Old Lady this afternoon, there's always live streaming online…However, the online streaming looks even more challenging than usual (I say that based on the anecdotal experience of other posters – I've never had a problem but it's all about being logged in properly at the official website Live Portal). This time, it comes with a warning:* Due to Article 48 and broadcasting rights, the free live stream will be available to viewers outside the United Kingdom, Portugal, South Africa, Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome and Principe, and Equatorial Guinea (PALOP) only. Somehow, its availability is linked with the new sponsorship by KICK, but I've no idea what Article 48 is or says. Everton... we never shone so brightly, Everton… The Spirit of the Blues Mark Andersson 2 Posted 05/08/2023 at 11:23:58 Good luck to all the crazy bluenose fans that turn up expecting an entertaining game... Brent Stephens 3 Posted 05/08/2023 at 11:31:08 Mark: "Good luck to all the crazy blue nose fans that turn up expecting an entertaining game."Mark, I'll be turning up not necessarily expecting an entertaining game, because that's not what it's all about today as I see it. What I think it is about, and I'll be watching, is who plays, in what positions, using what formations and tactics, with what levels of fitness, with what in-game changes etc (and especially what new goal celebrations, most importantly!). This isn't the new season – it's all about preparation for the new season.I might not like the look of what chef is doing in the kitchen, but I'm more likely to enjoy the dish once served up. Tony Abrahams 4 Posted 05/08/2023 at 11:38:20 The season is getting closer now and, once Monday comes you, will be able to really smell it.But pre-season is all about preparation and hopefully Dyche has got us prepared for a much better season than the last two. I'm sure he will, even if I still expect quite a few changes before the transfer window closes shut. Alex Gray 5 Posted 05/08/2023 at 11:38:41 Looks to be no Danjuma or McNeil due to injury with Gray seemingly out of the door soon considering he's not turned up to training all week. Worrying lack of wingers. I'm guessing Dobbin and Iwobi on the flanks. Be interesting to see if Dom starts today! My guess at the team will be the following:PickfordPatterson Tarkowski Branthwaite YoungGarner GanaDoucouréIwobi Dobbin (wings)Calvert-LewinBench: Virginia, Keane, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Onana, Alli, Onyango, Maupay, Kouyate (I'm not sure of how many players are allowed on the bench in pre-season friendlies?) I don't expect a classic today by any means but I'm hoping for Dele Alli to get a runout and Dom to get about 60-75 minutes under his belt so that he's close to ready for Fulham. Onana or Keane could also start, I'm guessing. Dave Abrahams 6 Posted 05/08/2023 at 12:30:49 The complete absence of information about what is going on with the players' fitness is disgraceful, especially about one of the most important players the club has, McNeil. It's like he doesn't exist, not a word since his injury 7 days ago.As for today's game, I was hoping to see the two summer signings plus a couple more but it looks like we will only be seeing Young. Two or three more signings like Young would be a big help to get us through another worrying season.Today's Echo pays tribute to the biggest asset the club has got – the supporters. These are the the reporter's words:Unfortunately the reporter, Joe Thomas, doesn't condemn those running the club apparently from home, if at all. Brian Wilkinson 7 Posted 05/08/2023 at 12:56:28 Dave, I told Jim two weeks ago Branthwaite will be leaving Everton due to information I had from a good source.Whether it still is the case or not who knows, but do not be suprised if he leaves in this transfer window, that's as much as I can say. David West 8 Posted 05/08/2023 at 13:03:59 Dave @6. I'm not worried about the info on injuries. If they have no chance of making the Fulham game, then why let the opposition know? Keep them guessing. Yes, we would like to know… but, if they are fit they play, I just don't see the point in saying Calvert-Lewin, McNeil and Danjuma are or are not going to play until the teamsheets handed in. Just gives the other side time to plan a strategy. Dave Abrahams 9 Posted 05/08/2023 at 13:15:35 Brian (7), Well, I think there will be movements in and out before the window closes. It would have been better if the signings are ready to play in the easy games, on paper, at the beginning of the season, and I do understand that we are in a difficult situation when it comes to bringing players in.David (8), Fair enough, still frustrating though. Bill Fairfield 10 Posted 05/08/2023 at 13:35:47 Final pre-season game and no sign of any meaningful improvement to the squad. Transfer dealings as usual, at a snail's pace. Is there any hope of anything positive soon? I hope so. COYB. Peter Thistle 11 Posted 05/08/2023 at 13:57:35 Hope Dobbin gets the nod ahead of Whathisname, the fella who is shite. John Raftery 12 Posted 05/08/2023 at 14:02:28 I'm feeling positive. The fitness work has been done. Now it's about cohesion and building understanding and confidence. McNeil's injury is a blow but an opportunity for another player to come through. I'm looking forward to seeing Young and Danjuma. Martin Farrington 13 Posted 05/08/2023 at 14:09:33 It's Everton. For the last three decades, there has been no information worthy of note released by you-know-who to us, The Despised.As for transfers… sigh. I'm no mathematician (so I'm similar to Moshiri there, then) but money from player sales (even before the mess Dumb and Dumber have put us in now) – I never saw equal amounts from sales going back into purchases.The sales were always crap and never the true amount stated. Dependant upon ludicrous caveats such as winning leagues and trophies. Or landing on Mars. (Joke!) Whilst we paid massively over the odds for a lesser quality duffer.And here we are again. I am allowed the privilege to detest those in charge. But the team and the club are my blood and I bloody love them. Michael Lynch 14 Posted 05/08/2023 at 14:11:27 Last run-out before the season starts and the only new face is a 38-year-old who came in on a free, and Kenwright and Moshiri are still in charge.Really looking forward to the massive changes Sean Dyche asked for after the Bournemouth game. Ian McDowell 15 Posted 05/08/2023 at 14:19:11 One week before the season starts, and that's the bench! Embarrassing… Ian Jones 16 Posted 05/08/2023 at 14:22:24 Let's keep positive for the new season and see what it brings. I personally, I think we'll be good enough for a Top 10 position. Kevin Molloy 17 Posted 05/08/2023 at 14:25:41 A fter a TWO YEAR wait, finally our wingers have someone to aim at!(what's that, all three wingers out?)as you were sporting manager's final words 'just let them have the ball'Dyche 'don't let them have the ball'. Kim Vivian 18 Posted 05/08/2023 at 14:26:14 As usual, I will be looking for any links to this game chaps.Everton live portal..."SOMETHING HAS GONE WRONGThis video is unavailable in your region"Article 48 interference I assume. Alex Gray 19 Posted 05/08/2023 at 14:34:46 I'm disappointed that Branthwaite isn't starting to be honest. Regarding the bench when Mcneil, Danjuma and Chermiti are on it things look a bit healthier but we all know we need more. Nick Page 20 Posted 05/08/2023 at 14:42:09 Fuck off KenwrightForza Everton Robert Tressell 21 Posted 05/08/2023 at 14:43:30 Agreed, Alex - and surely we could have given Dobbin another run-out too at the expense of one of four central midfielders?Oh well, it will be good to see whether Godfrey can return to his pre-Covid best with us this season. Robert Tressell 22 Posted 05/08/2023 at 14:43:30 Agreed, Alex - and surely we could have given Dobbin another run-out too at the expense of one of four central midfielders?Oh well, it will be good to see whether Godfrey can return to his pre-Covid best with us this season. Robert Tressell 23 Posted 05/08/2023 at 14:43:31 Agreed, Alex - and surely we could have given Dobbin another run-out too at the expense of one of four central midfielders?Oh well, it will be good to see whether Godfrey can return to his pre-Covid best with us this season. Robert Tressell 24 Posted 05/08/2023 at 14:43:31 Agreed, Alex - and surely we could have given Dobbin another run-out too at the expense of one of four central midfielders?Oh well, it will be good to see whether Godfrey can return to his pre-Covid best with us this season. Jeff Armstrong 25 Posted 05/08/2023 at 14:45:57 Branthwaite should be starting on the left of Tarkowski, Godfrey is not a starter anywhere in the back four. Kim Vivian 26 Posted 05/08/2023 at 14:48:33 Article 48 is to do with the 3.00pm UK broadcasting blackout evidently. Gary Fenton 27 Posted 05/08/2023 at 14:49:31 Looking forward to seeing the changes in the teams play this season but not holding my breath.COYB Jack Convery 28 Posted 05/08/2023 at 14:54:24 One new face for a team that nearly got relegated - cheers Dumb and Dumber. If Branthwaite can't get in ahead of Godfrey I despair. PSV desperately wanted Branthwaite - would they even consider Godfrey ! Jay Harris 29 Posted 05/08/2023 at 14:55:52 I too am disappointed Godfrey is starting ahead of Branthwaite.If Jarrad does not get any minutes today, that's a sure sign he is on his way. Kim Vivian 30 Posted 05/08/2023 at 14:56:39 Michael - are you going to open up the LF for this game? Michael Kenrick 31 Posted 05/08/2023 at 14:58:02 Just thinking about doing that, Kim.Give us a mo...… and there ya go! Jamie Crowley 32 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:01:26 The McNeil and Danjuma injuries are very concerning. We can't be injury riddled this season, we simply must stay healthy.If we encounter a rash of injuries, relegation is certainly a possibility. If we stay healthy we'll be comfortably safe.Season in a nutshell in my opinion. Ian Bennett 33 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:03:17 On YouTube with Portuguese commentary Tony Everan 34 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:03:49 Big opportunity for Godfrey to show he can handle the centre-back berth. I expected Branthwaite to start today, maybe they'll get a half each. Jamie Crowley 35 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:06:16 If Branthwaite isn't starting, is it possible there's a transfer in his future and we're keeping him on the bench to not sustain injury and scupper a move? Mike Hayes 36 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:12:25 Two GKs on bench - why not put all 3 in and hope for the best 🤷🤡🤡 Martin Farrington 37 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:15:16 We have started brightly. A couple of corners come to nothing.Sporting now coming into the game with corners. No shots yet.DcL a lil bit rusty. Sporting break down right. Striker unmarked 12 yards out and hits it over the bar Martin Farrington 38 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:17:30 DcL puts Iwobi in on right of box. He shoots and nearly hits corner flag.We get opened up down the left. Again ball comes in to far area if box.Unmarked player closed by Pickford and young Jack Convery 39 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:18:02 For those not planning to see Sporting live in the flesh, this is not a fixture you will be able to view online. Due to the game taking place on a Saturday afternoon at 3pm, traditional blackout rules seen on a weekly basis in the Premier League and EFL will apply.The blackout rule has been in place since the 1960s and prevents matches from being televised in the UK between 2:45pm and 5:15pm.In todays Echo. Martin Farrington 40 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:19:45 We are losing possession too easy. Sporting on top. Bright start now reduced to defending. Alex Gray 41 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:19:46 Should be 2-0 sporting already. Gyokores tearing us apart currently. We're keeping hold of the ball well but whenever we get into the final third we instantly lose it. Same old really. Martin Farrington 42 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:22:36 Its become lively.Onana and Iwobi link well down left but onana over runs it and falls over.Gueye in hard. Game paused Martin Farrington 44 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:27:51 We are passing out from back which doesnt get us far.Sporting press. We get out with a long ball from edge of box but it doesnt stick up front.We lose possession.Sporting fast attack. We have enough cover.Onana and Godfrey give niggling fouls away.We have not looked like scoring in last 10 mins. Sporting look fit and sharp.They have had two clear chances.Our midfield of concern. A free kick for us is wasted and Sporting keep the ball Martin Farrington 45 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:32:02 The coventry guy is mom so far. He is a player.We try to play and link up going forward. Final pass misplaced.Again we are exposed on a flank.This time the left but Cattermo ? doesnt shoot from corner of box and is shut out.Iwobi sprints out and over hits.We get ball back in our half.Onana breaks out.Iwobi cross blocked and drom corner sporting come at us Jeff Armstrong 46 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:32:15 Gyorkeres showing far more than DCL. Martin Farrington 49 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:38:22 We are just a bit out of shape as a team whereas Sporting look honed. Coventry guy through. Passes to RS guy who from 8 yds out passez to PickyWe break finally iwobi gets his cross overDocoure volleys from 10 yds keeper saves. Dcl 4 yfs out heads at keeper who parries n catchesSporting break and cross. Godfrey beaten again and pickford great save. Sp corner they head at goal garner clears Martin Farrington 50 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:38:53 We break. Onana poor cross Alex Gray 51 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:39:32 Should be 1-0. Best chance of the game. Iwobi cross to Docoure who volleys it straight into the keeper who palms it out to Dom from three yards out who heads it straight back to the keeper. Better build up play though. Martin Farrington 52 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:40:16 We were nearly thru. Dcl holds up play. But its too slow. Gana shoots. Watch out crowd Martin Farrington 54 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:44:39 We are missing that final something in the last 3rd still but dcl makes us look better. Iwobi cant cross and nothing from our right.Sp looking to win their league this year. We are a bit leggy.Sp have v.fast players with skill.Thankfully they are not executing their chances. Iwobi has control of our left but cant beat their defender for speed. A cross by Patterson is over hit.We win vack poss. Iwobi. Crosses. Offside dcl Martin Farrington 55 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:47:45 Cov guy slips tark who recovers. Foul for us. Dcl takes control of ling hit. Passing about to get Iwobi in position left flag. Cross goes out if play Martin Farrington 56 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:48:19 Penalty for us Martin Farrington 57 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:49:26 Dcl crosses to duke. He shoots. Blocked by def who handles when sliding.Dcl to take1-0 Martin Farrington 58 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:50:21 Hits it to his right above keeper Tony Everan 61 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:55:44 Massive to have DCL back, the team looks like it has a purpose when we have a proper striker on the pitch.He's a bit rusty and the final balls in could have been a lot better. But still we look a different outfit with DCL. Highlights the importance of the back up / challenger signing.Onana a touch of class that half, I hope we don't sell him, he's improving. Martin Farrington 62 Posted 05/08/2023 at 15:56:15 Half timeSp Lisb look good and carve us too easy. Could be 2 up.We should have had one prior to penalty. Onana speeds down left into box and Onana ends up in hoarding and still down.Handbags out with garner maupay and sp.players Martin Farrington 74 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:21:04 Onana back on.Throws a couple of limps in and is ok now Martin Farrington 75 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:24:45 Sp have no threat and pickford collects cross but hoofs it long to midget maupay. Sp 6'4" dood wins headers easily as no comp.Corner for sp from nothing Jordan catches hits it long to wing.Our throw Colin Malone 76 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:28:40 I would bring on Gomes for Doucoure Martin Farrington 77 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:28:47 We try down right garners crosses blocked. Onana takes it off ganas toe.No way idrissa allowed to shoot.Game scrappy. Not much to report.Mykolenko for Young Martin Farrington 78 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:30:52 Patterson comes inside but gets lost in his own head and passes to themSp on att and cattermo cruises inside right edge of box and misses over and just wide Martin Farrington 79 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:32:06 Sp subs.4 on 4 off Martin Farrington 80 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:33:54 Sp have come alive a bit again. Sp break down their left and cross.Pick catches.We break but final ball fails. Sp again left. But go back. Martin Farrington 81 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:35:36 Branthwaite doing well. Looks like a player at the back.Goid passing down right leading to corner Martin Farrington 82 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:36:53 Corner poor from Garner. Handball outside rt corner of box 10 yds outCrowd 28.3k Martin Farrington 83 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:38:25 Poor free kick leads to left and Onana from 20 yds out on our left hits post.Gana off Dobbin on Martin Farrington 84 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:40:18 Sp break. Branthwaite tidies up. Hoof from jord leading to maupay sliding in after not winning header.Never a foul but maupay booked Martin Farrington 85 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:41:27 Sp look goid in our box but we clear. Onana mid our half slides in taking out player n gets booked Martin Farrington 86 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:42:25 Final pass again lets us down as we look to go right.Gomez for duke. 79 mins gone Martin Farrington 87 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:44:47 Jeez. that was closeSp beat Dobbin in their half. Quick passes in our box and Off dobbin which leads to their player hitting side netting Martin Farrington 88 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:47:11 10 mins left.Sp look more likely. Again intricate passing. Edge of our boxSp hit angleThey have energy to burn Martin Farrington 89 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:48:58 We are now a bit pedestrian.Onana fouled by sp inside their half.Sp fans are louder than us.Tarks gone down.Left knee gone after challange Martin Farrington 90 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:50:40 He is stamping right footHe is in pain but knee is bendingHe is sitting upHopefully it is a horrible inside knee bone knockHe is up and limping offKeane on Alex Gray 91 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:51:42 Tarky off injured. Martin Farrington 92 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:54:22 Well. Guess what.Up front with Maupay. No outlet.We don't adapt. Midfielders not really pushing up1 shot from outside box.They control game. Again get into our box on right. Corner.In it comes we clear but its a corner4 mins they come back at us as no player up front.Corner Martin Farrington 93 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:55:50 Defended well. Corner.Gomes miscontrols and gifts sp from 12 yds out excellent save.World class keeper.Corner Martin Farrington 94 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:58:03 Sp break Sp in our box. Its last ditch stuff.Outlet dobbin but easily beaten. We are hanging onMaupay up front. Loses ball. Chased it. Foul to spSp beat dobbin n myk. Corner Martin Farrington 95 Posted 05/08/2023 at 16:58:55 Short corner and final whistle. Phew. Well done lads. Tony Everan 96 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:04:01 An excellent work out against a decent team, became a bit scrappy in the second half with the substitutions. We looked miles better with DCL, just hope Tarks is ok. Attacking wise we are threadbare , and need McNeil and Danjuma back for next week. Michael Lynch 97 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:04:32 Much the same as last season, but with a slightly weaker squad at the moment. There has to be three or four incoming, surely? Especially when Gray goes. The squad looks paper thin. George Cumiskey 98 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:04:59 Caught the second half we looked awful, I don't think there'll be many worse teams than us next season. Alex Gray 99 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:05:36 Overall a good run out as long as Tarky is fit for next week.Onana head and shoulders the best player on the pitch. Branthwaite must be starting and apart from a little spell at the end and the firs ten minutes we shut Sporting out and looked comfortable. Maupay dropped deep to pass a few times forgetting that once again he's meant to be a striker. Zero threat and likes to wrestle more than play football. Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 100 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:05:42 And not only undefeated Michael, we never conceeded! Barry Hesketh 102 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:11:41 I believe that Onana was Senegalese born and he plays for Belgium, but who am I to argue with the Echo.A free-flowing move from Everton ends with Onana's curling effort rattling the woodwork. Fantastic from the Frenchman. I thought it was pretty tasty for a pre-season game, Onana could be a star, if he can perform consistently week in week out. Patterson is not a full-back, I don't know what he is, but he ain't a defender. Iwobi went missing in the second-half, although he could have been doing a job off the ball for the team. I hope Tarks is okay by next week, we can't be starting the campaign without him in the defence, we still conceded too many opportunities in and around the box, and that trait for panic defending still exists. My player of the game, was Garner, he goes about his business quietly but effectively. Enjoy, the next seven days of relative peace and quiet, before we have another nervous season ahead of us, unless we can find some quality in the attacking third. Andrew Keatley 103 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:12:20 The Maupay situation is truly bizarre. There are probably teams and formations in which he can contribute something positive but he is a complete liability in our current set-up. I’m not sure how we can effectively move him out of the club for a moderate fee but it really does just feel like he needs to go. Kevin Molloy 104 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:20:44 Dyche has done a number on this sorry sack of shit we've been rooting for, and they look a lot better. I think we're actually going to have a relatively peaceful season. John Catto 105 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:20:46 If only we had a playmaker. Someone who could beat a man with skill or a pass Peter Hodgson 106 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:21:17 A much improved performance on last week. I don't get the moans about Maupay tracking back. When it was necessary its okay. Okay I'm not thrilled with his wrestling though. Not necessary.Good to see DCL confidently scoring the pen. He looked good in his time on the pitch. It is what we have been hoping for from Onana. He was excellent. Hope it was good for him too because it is what we want from him and will stand him in good stead for the new season. The only bad thing about the whole match was Tarks getting injured towards the end. Hope it is nothing serious, fingers and toes crossed. I'm looking a bit brighter about the new season after that one. COYB. Paul Tran 107 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:24:58 Maupay isn't, and will never be, a lone striker. He needs someone upfront with him to be the 9 or 10 goal a season striker he was at Brighton. A classic piece of expensive, square peg round hole recruitment by Everton. George Cumiskey 108 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:25:26 John Catto, spot on mate. Billy Shears 109 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:28:39 Unbeaten in pre-season!... let's keep it going eh Blues, starting next week with a solid win versus Fulham,we need a good start this season and I believe we can achieve it too. Ian Edwards 110 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:31:52 107. Agreed Paul. Dyche needs to be brave and play a second striker and drop one of the DMs. Gueye/Onana/Doucoure. Preferably Gueye who is dreadful. Neil Gribbin 111 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:32:39 Just out of the game….not bad, certainly not brilliant. Tarkowski hopefully fit for next week. Branthwaite looks decent. We need to get Garner on the ball more Ben King 112 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:35:08 Ian #110Would you really drop Doucouré? Honestly?We don’t have many goal scorers on the pitch but Doucs is one of them and his goals very vital last season C’mon mate, are you really suggesting that he’s a contender to make way?? Jeff Armstrong 113 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:44:28 Ian has a point, Maupay did well at both Brentford and Brighton playing in a two, he’s probably as pissed off as the rest of us at his performances in a blue shirt, he can only work with what he’s been given, i.e, nobody !Everyone slags off Maupay being picked for the squad, who else is there?Its not like anyone else has set the world on fire up top at Everton lately and Maupay is keeping them out the team, far from it, DCL wouldn’t have got many goals these last 2 seasons if fit, as we do not create chances for forwards, our midfield is creatively dire.We desperately need a midfield playmaker. Billy Shears 114 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:46:01 John #105...Like Harrison from Leeds !?... would do for me, plus we still need a decent Striker still! Frank Thomas 115 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:51:41 Fail to prepare, prepare to fail, is the comment we all say of Everton's recruitment policy every year.2023 no exception.Everybody in the league knows we need a reliable striker the situation with Chermiti is a perfect example. He has missed all of the preseason games. The crucial opportunity for him to blend in with his team mates has been missed for a £!.7M amount ??? We have paid Gbamin millions for a handful of games, £5M to a player under suspicion from the police due to his own actions who played no games for that money and millions to other players and managers for not performing.How difficult is it to negotiate with this player, example he says he wants 60K pw how many goals do you think you will score, he states 15? fine we will pay you 50K pw and increase that to 60k pw for the whole season when you score 15 goals or if we qualify for Europe that figure increases to 70k pw. Then we have a tiger who actually earns more if he scores more and the team plays better.Have a look at our first 6 games we should be able to get 8 points, less than 3 and we are in trouble. David West 116 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:54:40 I'd say one of the 3 cm would lose their place if we find a creative midfield player. Onana showed a couple of times today when he bursts forward he's dangerous, he just needs to do it more take the shackles off him make him the advancing mf player.I feel for Garner, I would of liked to see how he and Onana could play in front of either dacoure /gana. Versatility can be a bad thing for a young player trying to establish themselves. We don't really have the players for 442 at the moment. 433/451 seems like the obvious choice. We are missing that one player who knits it all together, it could be Garner if given his chance in the middle. Only really danjuma and Mcneil missing from the first 11. I'd say we need another wide man, striker and creator. Kieran Kinsella 117 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:55:35 Patterson doesn’t convince me. I know he’s young but my so is my dog and despite my best efforts I see no evidence he will become a top player. Overall Kenny was better.As for Maupay? He did OK at Brighton but they’d create about 30, along the ground decent goal scoring openings per game. He’s miss nine, get one and on paper seem OK. But as a target man chasing crosses and maybe getting one clear shot per game he is always going to struggle. Barry Hesketh 118 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:56:42 We missed McNeil today and it looks like we'll be without him next week too, better news on Tarks and the new guy according to Dyche. Sean Dyche has provided injury updates on James Tarkowski, Arnaut Danjuma and Dwight McNeil following Everton's 1-0 pre-season friendly win over Sporting CP at Goodison Park on Saturday.The Blues boss said he was hopeful defender Tarkowski, who was forced off late on against the Portuguese giants, sustained "just a knock" and the Club was "being ultra careful" ahead of next weekend's Premier League opener against Fulham.Danjuma - who joined the Blues on loan this summer from Villarreal - missed the match against Sporting but Dyche confirmed the forward had picked up a minor knock and is "hopeful he will be back on grass next week".Fellow winger McNeil went off late on against Stoke City last weekend, with Dyche admitting the ex-Burnley man was "facing a little period out so we’ll have to see how that settles down". Source Everton OS Michael Lynch 119 Posted 05/08/2023 at 17:58:10 Dyche has said that Dwight McNeil is "facing a little period out so we’ll have to see how that settles down".Tarks he hopes is just a knock and they're being ultra-cautious, while Danjuma should be "back on grass" next week, which either means full training or smoking as much gear as he can get hold of to stop him breaking down at the thought of a full season at Everton. Brian Wilkinson 120 Posted 05/08/2023 at 18:08:36 Branthwaite looks quality, I hope and prey we keep hold of the lad, but again from what I know, he will be sold in this window, unless something drastic changes. Jeff Armstrong 121 Posted 05/08/2023 at 18:26:55 Branthwaite is a saleable asset, he wants to leave, he will be sold this window.Keane,Godfrey and Tarkowski will be our central defenders to start the season. Gary Brown 122 Posted 05/08/2023 at 18:32:11 “He wants to leave” <- decades of Bullshit bills press releases, and some of our fans Lao it up still. Jeff Armstrong 123 Posted 05/08/2023 at 18:35:03 Why would you not want to leave? Barry Hesketh 124 Posted 05/08/2023 at 18:42:26 Speaking after the win over Sporting, Dyche said of McNeil: “It's not going to be days. It's going to be weeks rather than days. We're waiting on a weekly update if you like. So, yeah, we'll see how long it takes. He's just hurt his ankle ligaments.” Source: Echo Andy Crooks 125 Posted 05/08/2023 at 18:42:33 Martin F, were you an unofficial commentator? Well done. Rob Halligan 126 Posted 05/08/2023 at 18:42:36 Jeff # 121…..don’t know where you’re getting this shit from, but Branthwaite does definitely not want to leave. Brian Wilkinson 127 Posted 05/08/2023 at 18:46:04 Watch this space Rob. Brent Stephens 128 Posted 05/08/2023 at 18:47:10 Jeff #121 "Branthwaite is a saleable asset, he wants to leave".And your source is...? Graham Fylde 129 Posted 05/08/2023 at 18:48:54 Brian #120 - he does look quality I agree. What is it you know that makes you believe he'll be leaving? Rob Halligan 130 Posted 05/08/2023 at 18:49:06 Brian, no need mate. I’ve got a very reliable source that says Branthwaite does not want to leave Everton. Jeff Armstrong 131 Posted 05/08/2023 at 18:50:46 Rob126, I’ve heard more than once that he wants to leave, Man U interested and he said himself that he was more than happy to stay away at PSV for another spell, don’t think its shit.He’s not exactly been given a chance to make the left sided central defensive position his own either has he, didn’t start today with Godfrey picked ahead of him in what was Dyche’s strongest available 11, He’s going.My source Brent? Nobody, just reading between the lines, probably wrong.Rob obviously has better intel. Barry Hesketh 132 Posted 05/08/2023 at 18:51:26 Given Everton's financial position, it's likely we'll cash in on someone, Branthwaite will likely be the most profitable sale as far as the books are concerned. Sell him for £25m and it goes straight in the profit column, buy Maguire or someone else for same price and that fee is amortised over the period of the contract. Not what I would like to see, but I feel it is inevitable it will happen, nothing to do with what a player may or may not want. Rob Halligan 133 Posted 05/08/2023 at 18:55:14 Well Jeff, my source is a close friend of mine, who just happens to be a very close friend of Branthwaites dad, and I can tell you now, Branthwaite is going nowhere. Andy Crooks 134 Posted 05/08/2023 at 18:56:31 Ian 110, in my view we do not have the midfield to play two strikers. If you are suggesting DCL and Maupay as a 1970's type little and large duo then I predict we will score more goals and see some hugely entertaining ( for the neutral) 7-3 defeats. It will never happen, rightly, under Dyche. Maupay was a panic, utterly ludicrous buy and will never fit into a team with any aspiration. That's why he's ours. Stuart Sharp 135 Posted 05/08/2023 at 18:58:46 Kieran 117 - I get where your coming from about Patterson being unconvincing, but no way on earth was Kenny better. I just don't see that. Patterson's run of games before his injury last season showed lots of promise.A few positives to cling to today. Garner getting better, Onana getting forward more, Branthwaite looking super solid. But we still rarely look like scoring. We create so little of note. Christy Ring 136 Posted 05/08/2023 at 18:59:24 All Branthwaite wants is first team football at Everton in my opinion, and after his performance today, that's what he'll get. Brian Wilkinson 137 Posted 05/08/2023 at 18:59:41 Graham I cannot say mate due to confidentiality, unless Everton come in with a wage increase that might change his mind from his current £15 grand a week.I have shown Jim Lloyd what I know, there could be another logical reason to it, but if my reasoning is correct, he will be on the move this window. Sam Hoare 138 Posted 05/08/2023 at 19:00:42 Unbeaten in pre-season! When did that last happen?Sporting are a very decent team who beat both Sociedad and Villarreal 3-0 in their last friendlies.Clearly we lack dynamism especially without McNeill and Danjuma but we’ve been hard to score against (partly thanks to some good keeping).Not sure we’ll see lots of goals this season but if we can keep grinding out results (like we have in preseason) we should be ok. Jeff Armstrong
139
Posted 05/08/2023 at 19:01:29

Rob, good to hear, he should've started today at left side to Tarkowski, I think Tarkowski would be even better on his natural right side with JB to his left, but its not really been tried,maybe because Branthwaite was late coming back from international duty.Or he's being soldI still think he is a saleable asset to Kenshite and Dyche whether he wants to stay or not.

Anthony Jones
140
Posted 05/08/2023 at 19:08:09

Garner needs to be central. Best footballer in the side.If we continue with Gana, Onana, Doucoure in the middle we are going to struggle. There isn't enough about them.