Season › 2023-24 › News Dyche expecting quiet January transfer window Lyndon Lloyd 03/01/2024 8comments | Jump to last Sean Dyche has confirmed the prevailing consensus that Everton are unlikely to be involved in much, if any, transfer activity this month. The Blues had a summer of tight wheeling and dealing that involved an initial outlay of just £3m as they worked within the constraints of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules and battled cash-flow problems while Farhad Moshiri prepared to sell his majority stake. It saw Everton raise close to £50m in sales but that left Dyche with a slender squad that has been tested to the limit in recent matches as the gruelling winter schedule has taken its toll. The team is particularly light on defensive midfield options but whereas the January transfer window usually offers the possibility of bolstering numbers for the second half of the campaign, Everton have no budget for signings. Article continues below video content Any incoming players would have to be loans or free-agent acquisitions, that is unless Kevin Thelwell can raise additional funds through further sales. “To do any deals, the club has to be in a situation to do the deals,” Dyche explained in his press conference ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. “Kev certainly had to work hard to construct deals that could work in the summer. “We managed to do that, we managed to rebalance the squad; we had to lose to some players as well. “The situation [now] is similar but different. You never know with the twists and turns of football how deals present themselves but at this moment in time it’s very likely to be quiet.” On the prospect of players leaving this month, particularly those being eyed by other clubs like Jarrad Branthwaite, the manager said: "That would be down to the powers that be. The squad is showing signs of progress so you don't want to take that to pieces, certainly not mid-season, but the club might view that differently." Contrary to media speculation, likey driven by agent talk, Everton have not made any contact with the representatives of former Manchester United player, Jesse Lingard, who is a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest last summer. Reader Comments (8) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Gerry Quinn 1 Posted 03/01/2024 at 19:25:30 Won't expect anything astounding player-wise, but I am not confident at all for the next few games — fingers, legs and whatever else crossed... Mark Taylor 2 Posted 03/01/2024 at 19:41:54 What are we going to talk about in January now that a Riquelme-style arrival is not going to happen? Rob Jones 3 Posted 03/01/2024 at 20:05:54 This is a genuinely new experience for us: Everton Football Club being honest with the fanbase.We have no money, and for a change, rather than bullshitting us, they're being direct. The squad is sufficient to keep us up. Let's not sell on the cheap this month, unless we're getting shot of Dele (who'd take him?) or replacing Danjuma with a better person for our needs (on loan). Mark Andersson 4 Posted 03/01/2024 at 21:36:25 No surprise, we are in for another nail bite till the end of the season.. the nightmare continues... Derek Knox 5 Posted 03/01/2024 at 21:45:09 Mark @ 4, This is what is so frustrating, we the fans are the ones doing the nail-biting. The ones who got us into this situation, probably don't even bat an eyelid! Michael Connelly 6 Posted 03/01/2024 at 22:16:14 There's probably 1 or 2 they're interested in, but sensible from the club to dial down the hysteria. And no harm to make vendors think we have little to spend, whether it's true or not. Mike Gaynes 7 Posted 03/01/2024 at 22:35:51 Barring a massive blitz of injuries, we've already got enough depth in the squad to stay up and then some. There are players who have barely seen the pitch. Seamus, Beto, Godfrey, Chermiti, Danjuma, Dobbin, Gomes and Keane all have plenty of minutes to contribute. And we were never gonna get anybody better in the window.We're in a bit of a slump now, which was to be expected, but we'll weather it and be just fine. Stu Darlington 8 Posted 03/01/2024 at 23:11:05 Agree Mike,with the exception of Seamus,we just have to see these players deliver on the pitch.Not convinced about Keane,but as you say they all need minutes on the pitch to prove themselves.Thats easy to say but difficult to do with the pressure on the team to deliver results and the contribution of most of those above is likely to be a gamble.In a successful team with no pressure,it's easier to blood developing players,not so easy when results are paramount.So free transfers or sensible loans look favourite to me,if there is to be any activity at all