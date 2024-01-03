03/01/2024





Sean Dyche has confirmed the prevailing consensus that Everton are unlikely to be involved in much, if any, transfer activity this month.

The Blues had a summer of tight wheeling and dealing that involved an initial outlay of just £3m as they worked within the constraints of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules and battled cash-flow problems while Farhad Moshiri prepared to sell his majority stake.

It saw Everton raise close to £50m in sales but that left Dyche with a slender squad that has been tested to the limit in recent matches as the gruelling winter schedule has taken its toll.

The team is particularly light on defensive midfield options but whereas the January transfer window usually offers the possibility of bolstering numbers for the second half of the campaign, Everton have no budget for signings.

Article continues below video content

Any incoming players would have to be loans or free-agent acquisitions, that is unless Kevin Thelwell can raise additional funds through further sales.

“To do any deals, the club has to be in a situation to do the deals,” Dyche explained in his press conference ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. “Kev certainly had to work hard to construct deals that could work in the summer.

“We managed to do that, we managed to rebalance the squad; we had to lose to some players as well.

“The situation [now] is similar but different. You never know with the twists and turns of football how deals present themselves but at this moment in time it’s very likely to be quiet.”

On the prospect of players leaving this month, particularly those being eyed by other clubs like Jarrad Branthwaite, the manager said:

"That would be down to the powers that be. The squad is showing signs of progress so you don't want to take that to pieces, certainly not mid-season, but the club might view that differently."

Contrary to media speculation, likey driven by agent talk, Everton have not made any contact with the representatives of former Manchester United player, Jesse Lingard, who is a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest last summer.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb