16/06/2024

Frank D’Arcy, a member of Everton’s 1969-70 title-winning side, has passed away at the age of 77.

Frank played 18 times over his 5-year career with the Toffees, five of them in t)he Championship-winning season of 1969-70.

He was belatedly awarded a League Championship winner's medal in the 1980s after the qualifying rules were changed.

