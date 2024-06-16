Season › 2023-24 › News Frank D’Arcy, RIP 16/06/2024 6comments | Jump to last Frank D’Arcy, a member of Everton’s 1969-70 title-winning side, has passed away at the age of 77. Frank played 18 times over his 5-year career with the Toffees, five of them in t)he Championship-winning season of 1969-70. He was belatedly awarded a League Championship winner's medal in the 1980s after the qualifying rules were changed. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Peter Mills 1 Posted 16/06/2024 at 22:43:00 Frank played in the 1965 Youth Cup winning team. This was a pretty big deal at the time, there was a large attendance at Goodison for the 2nd leg of the final at Goodison, which we won with a John Hurst penalty. Then he was part of the Championship winning group in 1969-70, selected 5 times as substitute, Harry Catterick obviously trusted him.I sat with Frank at a book launch a few years ago, his family members at the table were clearly, and rightly, very proud of him - my sincere condolences to them. R.I.P. Frank. Jack Convery 2 Posted 17/06/2024 at 01:28:56 RIP Frank D'Arcy. My Uncle Joe said he didn't play much but when he did he never let the side down. Of the 5 games he played 69/70, Everton won 4 and drew 1. My condolences to his family and friends. John Raftery 3 Posted 18/06/2024 at 09:14:59 I saw Frank play in the Central League team more often than in the First Division. In later years when we were blessed with fewer top class defenders he might have been a first team regular. Always a whole hearted player he was someone Harry Catterick, a hard taskmaster, could trust to do a job for the team.I remember Frank McGhee in the Daily Mirror describing Frank as a player with ‘an aristocratic name but a distinctly agricultural approach to defending’. Dave Abrahams 4 Posted 18/06/2024 at 09:48:40 John (3). John, Frank McGhee’s description of Frank D’Arcy was absolutely spot on, hard as nails and no fancy work from Frank but could a job that was needed and never let the team down.I watched him first with Liverpool Boys were I think he was a centre half but he played full back in that youth cup final versus Arsenal when Curwin an England schoolboys international played centre half.Frank went to Tranmere after leaving Everton, then drifted into non league football, he would have done better leaving Everton sooner financially because like a lot of players around that time he finished up working for a living doing manual work until he retired, I was on one job in a shut down at Fords and Frank was a foreman with a cleaning up gang. In todays football Frank would have been a relatively wealthy man at thirty doing the rounds going from club to club. Micky Norman 5 Posted 18/06/2024 at 20:40:31 Very sad news. Frank grew up round the corner from us on Tancred Rd near Anfield. A lot of players visited his house and would always sign autographs for us kids. Frank was a nice guy and was a proud blue even though he rarely made the first team, having Ray Wilson ahead of him and then Keith Newton. Always wore a sharp suit and a smart shirt and tie. RIP Frank. Jerome Shields 6 Posted 19/06/2024 at 17:25:47 A member of my first championship.Remember him from Shoot.The League table with the Everton sticker in black, for some reason and the profiles of all the players.RIP Frank. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb