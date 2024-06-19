Season › 2023-24 › News 🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: 'Oooo... You Look Quite Nice!' 18/06/2024 3comments | Jump to last The guys chat about the possibility of an imminent takeover by the Friedrick Group, the pros and cons of resisting all advances from Manchester United for Jarrad Branthwaite, our preferred opponents for the last ever top-flight match at Goodison Park, and Euro 2024 so far. → Episodes You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app like Overcast using this RSS feed link Reader Comments (3) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Peter Moore 1 Posted 19/06/2024 at 12:44:11 Very good podcast as ever. Lovely but very sad to hear Super Kev's enthusiastic, warm and amusing 40th birthday message. Thanks for sharing that.He made a lasting good impression on me when I had the fortune to meet him, as such a thoroughly decent, humble and genuine man.None of us know the future do we. At least Kevin Campbell achieved and lived great things more than most of us ever could if we lived to be 200 years old. Hoping Super Kev can look down on us and share happier times for blues at the new Waterside majestic stadium in future. 💙 Jack Convery 2 Posted 19/06/2024 at 15:01:51 Thanks for that lads. The Super Kev message was so genuine, just like the man himself. RIP Kevin Campbell. You will not be forgotten. Friedkin does look the business. Let's hope so. I wonder if he could get Roma to buy Beto and Maupay for £35m and loan them both out. Beto to Fenerbache and Maupay to a French team. Andrew Heffernan 3 Posted 20/06/2024 at 05:09:34 There is wrong with money from the Middle East - far too much navel gazing and misinformation about the region and economy sadly misrepresented by poor journalism - what's new, and people with vested interests. Also pleased non Evertonians will potentially take control of the club; we need to move on from 'cosy little Everton' and become completely professional as a sports organisation - former owners have held us back for the past 30 years - I'm actually grateful to Moshiri for recognising the stadium issue and pressing ahead with BM, despite on field failures. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb