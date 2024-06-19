18/06/2024

The guys chat about the possibility of an imminent takeover by the Friedrick Group, the pros and cons of resisting all advances from Manchester United for Jarrad Branthwaite, our preferred opponents for the last ever top-flight match at Goodison Park, and Euro 2024 so far.

