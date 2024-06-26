26/06/2024

Jordan Pickford recorded his 11th clean sheet at a major tournament as England slogged their way to a goalless draw with Slovenia in their final Group C game at Euro 2024.

The Everton goalkeeper moved clear of Peter Shilton to claim the record for most tournament games for the Three Lions without conceding — although, in truth, he was largely untroubled as neither side impressed in a drab game in Cologne.

Gareth Southgate was met with boos and the odd empty plastic cup lobbed in his direction as he and his players applauded England's vocal but ultimately disappointed fans despite guiding the nation through to the knockout phase as group winners.

Southgate had made a change in midfield, swapping Conor Gallagher for the much-criticised Trent Alexander-Arnold experiment in central midfield but was prompted to withdaw the Chelsea man in favour of Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo at the halfway stage.

Article continues below video content

Gallagher will feel he should have at least made contact with a teasing delivery from Kieran Trippier that also eluded Harry Kane at the back post while Bakayo Saka finished off a move of rare brilliance from England, only to have the goal chalked off by a clear offside decision against Phil Foden.

The second half was marginally better and Foden put a decent free-kick on target that was comfortably saved by Jan Oblak but England really only looked alive when Cole Palmer was finally handed his first minutes of the tournament late on.

The young forward injected some purpose, creativity and incisiveness and will have made his case for more minutes in the next round.

At the other end, Slovenia, who progressed from third place, managed just three efforts on goal all evening and only one of them on target which made for a comfortable save for Pickford.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb