Two clubs make contact regarding Amadou Onana

| 15/06/2024



Updated Following a suggestion by Alan Myers of Sky Sports that a Champions League club had made an enquiry about Everton's Amadou Onana, the Liverpool Echo claim that Arsenal have made an approach for the Belgian.

Since then, The Times have said that Aston Villa have also made made an enquiry about signing him.

Onana has been linked with the Gunners for a few months now, while the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Chelsea and Newcastle Utd have also been mentioned as possible suitors.

Arsenal or Villa making their move now could be an attempt to steal a march on any competition ahead of Euro 2024 where the midfielder had been hoping to put himself in the shop window.

Everton signed Onana from LOSC Lille for £33m two years ago and are hoping to get between £50m and £60m for him in any deal this summer.

Lille are due 20% of any profit the Blues make on the player.

