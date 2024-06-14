Season › 2023-24 › News The Rumour Mill Two clubs make contact regarding Amadou Onana Lyndon Lloyd | 15/06/2024 57comments | Jump to last Updated Following a suggestion by Alan Myers of Sky Sports that a Champions League club had made an enquiry about Everton's Amadou Onana, the Liverpool Echo claim that Arsenal have made an approach for the Belgian. Since then, The Times have said that Aston Villa have also made made an enquiry about signing him. Onana has been linked with the Gunners for a few months now, while the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Chelsea and Newcastle Utd have also been mentioned as possible suitors. Arsenal or Villa making their move now could be an attempt to steal a march on any competition ahead of Euro 2024 where the midfielder had been hoping to put himself in the shop window. Article continues below video content Everton signed Onana from LOSC Lille for £33m two years ago and are hoping to get between £50m and £60m for him in any deal this summer. Lille are due 20% of any profit the Blues make on the player. Reader Comments (57) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Ferry 1 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:20:11 Please please please let this be true. Who knows, we might even be able to hold on to Jarrad. Onana has not impressed me at all and making a healthy profit on him together with today's Friedkin news is relative sunshine for us.I'd prefer a bidding war but will top clubs be doing serious business while the Euros are in full swing? Geoff Trenner 2 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:25:10 Anything over £50M would be brilliant business. Of all our saleable assets he is the one that we would miss least. Apparently (BBC) we have rejected £35M from Man Utd for young Jarrad. Shocked I am! Mark Murphy 3 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:28:14 Good luck to him - Arsenal will suit him.Hope he takes their pens. Si Pulford 4 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:29:16 Onana is the one we could afford to let go most. However…. Why not try keeping our best players for once? Yes, he's raw but watch him for Belgium when he has decent players around him. Different animal. A decent Euros and he'll be worth more than what's being quoted. He's young and playing under so much pressure at Everton that I'm not surprised he's not amazing every game. But he has got unreal potential – I'd rather keep him for a couple of years and sell him for much more than make a £10-15M profit on him and have to give 20% to Lille. Maybe with a new owner we can start changing the mindset from ‘who can we most afford to loose…' to ‘who should we bring in to make them better'? Robert Williams 5 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:30:43 Funny, but I only see Onana as an Arsenal type player. Anything over £45M will be surprising. Mark Murphy 6 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:43:41 Geoff, cue the wide eyed angel faced urchin with the “pleeze by Jarod Branthwate” cardboard sign at OT just before the window slams shut… grrrrr Colin Glassar 7 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:52:33 I like Onana. I know he’s marmite but like Stones, Lukaku and Iwobi (just joking) he’s potentially a great player. Paul Jones 8 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:58:24 Mark @6.I was thinking thinking about the Rooney transfer last night funnily enough.How North West Tonight (a supposedly regional tv segment for our American cousins) devoted so much time to that young Manc during their live broadcast from Old Trafford. Not a single mention was made of all the kids on Merseyside who idolised Rooney or had his name emblazoned on the back of their (now defunct) replica shirts. A completely insulting snub to so many of their (nominal) audience. Never forgive. Never forget. Paul Hewitt 9 Posted 14/06/2024 at 20:09:05 I'd try and get Tierney involved in any deal. Brian Williams 10 Posted 14/06/2024 at 20:12:14 Sell Onana on Monday morning, satisfying PSR rules, send email to Man Utd Monday afternoon telling them to fuck RIGHT off.Sorted. Shaun Parker 11 Posted 14/06/2024 at 21:03:41 I'll take him and drive him there.Big total over-rated waste of space. Be happy to see him move on and feel we will not miss him one bit. Peter Warren 12 Posted 14/06/2024 at 22:28:52 I would like to see Nketiah come here as part of the deal. Anthony Dwyer 13 Posted 15/06/2024 at 01:04:18 Funny how so many want shut of Onana despite his ratings throughout the league and Europe as a whole.Keep him as he has a long contract and his value will only increase next season. Si Pulford 14 Posted 15/06/2024 at 01:18:14 Yeah, fuck him off. He's shit etc. Meanwhile, clubs in much better positions, with much more recent success than Everton, are apparently lining up bids and he's about to start in midfield for a fantastic Belgium side in the Euros at 22. Exactly the kind of player we should sell at minimal profit at the first opportunity to satisfy the bloodlust of the fans that presumably think there's another 22-year-old that's the envy of some of the biggest clubs in Europe that just can't wait to sign for Everton (we were boss in the '80s…) Absolutely classic ToffeeWeb post. Dale Self 15 Posted 15/06/2024 at 01:28:48 Vicious Si 14, I kind of like it. Here is my limited football IQ take: While Anthony makes a really good point about Onana building value, the chemistry is not there IMO and we could shop for a Gana replacement now rather than lose both Gana and Onana at the same time. It is a timing issue for rebuilding the squad. I would like to hear Robert's take now that we may have Friedkin at the helm. Vijay Nair 16 Posted 15/06/2024 at 06:12:39 He has shown flashes of brilliance on the rare occasion, but not consistent enough for a team in our position. Agree with most here... Take the money and run. Hopefully, we make enough to make a tidy profit after PSR and the sell-on clause. Peter Moore 17 Posted 15/06/2024 at 07:52:39 Dyche got his former player Defour to advise and help Onana, didn't he, to try and make him more streetwise for the English game? However, he is yet to find consistency and apply his talent to best effect. He is still young though; if the ownership chance happens soon enough, might we not need to sell? Here's hoping. How to grow and improve if the first thing to be done just before pre-season starts is cut some of the best quality from the squad. PSR is not fit for purpose. It means aspirational clubs with wealthy owners can't break the glass ceiling. It's plain wrong and anti-competitive, it spoils the league and makes it a sham of a competition. Man City are challenging it legally. Villa are challenging it legally. More clubs should stand up and fight to free us from the mess that Richard Masters and his like have made and get top-flight football back as a proper competition in England. It's the national game after all. It's got ruined and we want it back. Robert Tressell 18 Posted 15/06/2024 at 07:53:19 Dale # 15,My take on transfers is that we will continue to sell under Friedkin – just as Roma have done – some very heavy cost cutting. No massive difference; just greater short- to medium-term stability. Derek Thomas 19 Posted 15/06/2024 at 07:59:27 Thank God for that, I feared we might be stuck with the big Galoot until his contract ran down.Make it so, please. Mike Allison 20 Posted 15/06/2024 at 08:34:54 Wasn't this his first season in English football?Surely those giving him the over-the-top criticism don't expect every player to adapt instantly?I expect we'll sell him because we have to, but I think he's going to develop into a really good player over the next couple of years. Mike Gaynes 21 Posted 15/06/2024 at 08:49:42 Peter #12... whaaa???As what, comic relief? Alan J Thompson 22 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:04:03 I thought I'd read somewhere that he turned down a move to Arsenal last Christmas?Not that it means he will do so again. Christy Ring 23 Posted 15/06/2024 at 14:04:33 Would be great business if we could sell him to Arsenal for £50m+, and then tell Man Utd to take a hike, or offer them Keane. Rob Jones 25 Posted 15/06/2024 at 20:27:43 Mike (20), that's far too sensible a notion. It's far smarter to just whinge endlessly about the missed penalty, talk about how he's overrated and shit, a waste of space and oxygen, etc. And then move on to the next whipping boy du jour. Peter Mills 26 Posted 15/06/2024 at 21:33:39 I'm pretty confident we will be watching this guy over the coming years saying “Where was this player when he was with us?” Martin Faulkner 27 Posted 15/06/2024 at 23:57:45 Mike @20,No it's not, he's had 2 seasons with us, played 66 games and hasn't really kicked on from his 1st season. While there's a player in there, we need to start turning profits on player sales and I don't hear any rumours of bids for Keane, Holgate et al. Denis Richardson 28 Posted 16/06/2024 at 09:47:36 I honestly don’t see the fuss with Onana but admittedly have not seen him play for Belgium. Maybe his talent isn’t suited to our current style of play hence other (better) clubs think they can get something else out of him and so will to pay top dollar. Obviously if we need to sell for PSR I’d rather Onana went and not Branthwaite. I'm not sure however how you get a transfer done if a player’s at the Euros. Contracts can be sorted but a medical?We presumably need to sell before 30 June and Man U can smell our desperation with that derisory opening bid of £35m. Nathan Ford 29 Posted 16/06/2024 at 16:35:06 Any deal with Arsenal with Smith-Rowe, Nketiah or Tierney involved makes sense to me. Take 30 mill and any of those 3 players player's and I'd be more than happy. Mark Murphy 30 Posted 16/06/2024 at 17:25:40 I don’t understand why some people get so annoyed with those of us who don’t mind if we sell him for a profit.I’ve never said he’s shit or not good enough - au Cointreau Rodney, I think he’s a good player who’s going to be great.BUT he’s not leaving his all on the pitch for us which is what we need.He’s nursing his stats with safe balls rather than driving us forward, as he probably wool with better sides.God luck to him, not a scapegoat at all for me, just worth a lot more in the coffers than on the pitch. For Is. Mark Taylor 31 Posted 16/06/2024 at 17:30:55 It's not about whipping boys, just that if it's a choice, as I fear it is, between selling Onana for £50m or Jarrod for £35m plus, it's a no brainer. Brian Wilkinson 32 Posted 16/06/2024 at 20:27:58 Sell Onana, keep Branthwaite, then when our accounts are submitted for end of June, then go for players in July, job done.I keep seeing Man Utd not willing to be held to ransom, Tara then. Jack Convery 33 Posted 17/06/2024 at 05:40:16 Fingers crossed he doesn't get injured at the Euros. Keep him on the bench BBS, please. Shaun Parker 34 Posted 17/06/2024 at 18:24:12 I see Onana is wearing a fashionable wrist/hand support all the players seem to wear these days in the Belgium v SVK game.Blooming fagott. Brian Williams 35 Posted 17/06/2024 at 18:29:38 Shaun. Firstly I believe the word is spelt "faggot" but one, either spelling, you shouldn't really be using. Peter Jones 36 Posted 17/06/2024 at 19:03:10 Billy Shears 37 Posted 17/06/2024 at 19:11:48 At least there's a few clubs in for him, hopefully we can start a bidding war for the player.Just get rid,really stood out in Belgium's starting game...NOT. Paul Ferry 38 Posted 17/06/2024 at 19:15:58 Fecking out of. order Shaun Parker and the fact that you can't even spell the word confirms my thoughts about the intelligence of the bravados who use such language.Denis Richardson 28: I honestly don’t see the fuss with Onana but admittedly have not seen him play for Belgium.Denis, did you just watch the Slovakia game? Apart from an excellent header for the first disallowed goal he was quite frankly awful, plodding around, short little passes etc. Bill Watson 39 Posted 17/06/2024 at 19:51:01 I've seen every minute Onana has played for us and in that time he's never dominated a game, not even for 15, 30 or 45 minutes, never mind 9-0.His main strength appears to be getting a foot in to win the ball and then pass it backwards or to the opposition.He's the most expendable of our, so called, star players so if we had to sell one of them I'd sell him. We could get a much cheaper replacement who could kiss the badge and feign injury just as well! Tony Abrahams 40 Posted 17/06/2024 at 19:55:22 I hope you’re correct Peter M, especially if we can sell him this summer and keep Jarod Brainthwaith🤞 Denis Richardson 41 Posted 17/06/2024 at 21:21:27 Paul 38, didn’t watch the game but by all accounts Onana was crap.Again, can’t see what the fuss is with him and top clubs supposedly after him. I’ve get to see his initial £33m fee justified with us. Any profit on sale, or even just our £33m back, would be a good deal imo. Brendan Fox 42 Posted 17/06/2024 at 22:07:12 Onana flatters to deceive given the potential he displayed when he first arrived at the club, since then he has not kicked on and bossed a single match, he's shown glimpses but not enough from what I've seen.If as Onana believes that he's in the shop window looking for a bigger club whilst at the Euro's hopefully he actually puts in better shifts and performances than he did today against Slovakia. Hopefully another team is mug enough and pays £50-60m for him and if that helps satisfy PSR compliance and make a profit at the same time then no loss for what he has offered to date. Tom Bowers 43 Posted 17/06/2024 at 22:49:17 Onana isn't the first big signing to flop at Everton after a bright start. There has to be a reason why this happens to so many Everton signings.If it's not the manager then who is it ?Perhaps some younger players think their position is a shoe-in every week and then realize they have to step up their game but cannot get focused enough to do it after being dropped.They then sulk a bit and want away, mostly for more money after being coerced by their agents and if that doesn't happen quickly then we have to suffer their presence in the squad to justify their wages at Everton. Les Callan 44 Posted 17/06/2024 at 23:07:32 Brendan @42. Onana is in the shop window………..he’s the tailor’s dummy ! Jamie Sweet 45 Posted 17/06/2024 at 23:31:20 Onana has been very smart, trying his best to help Belgium get knocked out in the group stages, which will then leave him 3 days to find a new club. Paul Kossoff 46 Posted 17/06/2024 at 00:06:55 Obama was average at best. He jogged about a bit calling for the ball from about ten yards from it, then proceeded to play it back to the same player. He had one headed chance which as he can't head, he headed it with his shoulder.One good pass into the box showed some vision, one good run with the ball, a couple of dives but nothing as he said, put him in the shop window, maybe as Lyndon said, as a tailors dummy.20% goes to the frogs if he does go, oh and make him put in a transfer request. Rumania put in a good show against Ukraine, and could pose a threat to England if they meet. Paul Kossoff 47 Posted 17/06/2024 at 00:06:56 Obama was average at best. He jogged about a bit calling for the ball from about ten yards from it, then proceeded to play it back to the same player. He had one headed chance which as he can't head, he headed it with his shoulder.One good pass into the box showed some vision, one good run with the ball, a couple of dives but nothing as he said, put him in the shop window, maybe as Lyndon said, as a tailors dummy.20% goes to the frogs if he does go, oh and make him put in a transfer request. Rumania put in a good show against Ukraine, and could pose a threat to England if they meet. Ed Prytherch 48 Posted 18/06/2024 at 00:09:55 Les, One of Lewis's ? Larry O'Hara 49 Posted 18/06/2024 at 00:17:28 Paul (47)—Obama? Wow, thought he was retired….indeed this raises new possibilities: politicians as playersEd Davey: easy—Mo Salah, always divingSunak: nobody will pass to him, looks lost on the right wing: who knows?Farage: on the Right so far up the pitch he’s goal-hanging. Screaming for the ballStarmer: nominally on the Left but hacks down his own players from behind (eg Corbyn) plotting an outrageous lobb to the right side of the netAnd so on…. Phillip Warrington 50 Posted 18/06/2024 at 00:18:49 I think its simpler than that Tom (@43). Since Moyes left, existing players can't put 2 passes together, that's their downfall. How many games do you watch and the first thing you see is how many times missed passes are made when not under pressure. So any decent player gets dragged down hence why we buy players who are decent at other clubs but fall in a heap when they come to Everton. Paul Kossoff 51 Posted 18/06/2024 at 00:30:57 Larry, fig predictive text lol. Plus my eye sight and this fkg tablet. And my bad back, I'm left handed this is a right handed tablet and keeps replacing the letter c with b, what a stupid bunt! Obama was a bunt as well.😀 Larry O'Hara 52 Posted 18/06/2024 at 00:35:06 Paul no problem: I’m left handed too! As for the letter substitution, could indicate keypad wearing out…. Ray Jacques 53 Posted 18/06/2024 at 16:36:01 I wont lose any sleep if this guy leaves Gavin Johnson 54 Posted 18/06/2024 at 16:46:04 £45m and Tierney coming to us would be a fair deal, rather than £50m and £10m add-ons Dave Cashen 55 Posted 18/06/2024 at 17:09:49 Sorry, but I lose any loyalty to a player who bats his eyelids at other clubs. I get all the claims about his potential, but If Arsenal want him want him, then let them have him. He's been less than useless for most of his time here. 50-60 Million ? Well we can only hope whoever will do the negotiating for the Gooners was born yesterday Joe McMahon 56 Posted 18/06/2024 at 17:24:59 Fully agree Dave C, would they also take Deli?🤣 Jay Harris 57 Posted 18/06/2024 at 17:30:45 Thought he wasnt the worst player on the pitch for Belgium in fact DE Bruyne was absolutely rank and subbed off but Onana does not impose himself on games. He is far too passive. Anything over 40m get him moved on. There is a player in there somewhere but not for us. Steve Brown 58 Posted 18/06/2024 at 17:50:01 Arsenal need a number 6, so this might be possible.A good move for all concerned provided the price is right. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb