Season › 2024-25 › News Two fantastic strikes secure Everton's first away win Michael Kenrick 19/10/2024 129comments | Jump to last Ipswich Town 0 - 2 Everton Everton are back in action this weekend as they travel to Portman Road for the first time in 23 years to take on Ipswich Town, with the match start delayed by 15 minutes due to a turnstile problem. Sean Dyche has had to revert to his old guard favourites for this one as the relentless injury problems limit his selection options with Chermiti, Broja, Iroegbunam, Garner, and Branthwaite either injured or not sufficiently recovered from long-term injury. There's two places on the bench for goalkeepers but none for Jesper Lindstrom, with Everton playing in Spurs colours. The home side kicked off but Davis fell heavily inside 10 seconds and the age was halted. Everton got possession but Mykolenko's punt up the wing was poor. Still Everton worked it forward and Gana won an early corner. McNeil's delivery was good but Doucure needlessly pushed Muric. Ipswich made a quick break, Jack Clarke on the penalty spot, shared his shot for 3 points. Article continues below video content Calvert-Lewin did brilliantly to rob a defender but was of course hopeless in the one-on-one with Muric. Nevertheless, Everton continued to push forward but Mykolenko overhit his cross. Harrison rescued it and Ndiye put it on a plate for McNeil but he wanted an extra touch rather than hitting it first time and a defender took it off his toe. Takowski slid in very strongly on Hutchinson but got the all and was not punished. Tarkowski then complained about Delap pushing him off the pitch. Everon were gifted another corner which flew over Keane and Tarkowski. After good work by McNeil and Harrison, Iliman Ndiaye pounced on a ball that Ipswich were struggling to clear and he fairly belted it into the Ipswich net to give Everton the lead. Everton kept possession well to keep the home side under the cosh. McNeil fed a lovely ball to Calvert-Lewin who got a ho ff but it was never going to beat Muric. Young delivered a brilliant ball straight up to Calvert-Lewin but it was put out for a corner that almost beat Muric. Keane blundered into Huchinson and give away a dangerous free-kick that was blocked before going out for a corner to Ipswich, the first pressure Everton had to withstand. Clarke dribbled in and went to shoot but kicked McNeil's leg... penalty? Hmmm. Ref says Yes — but wasn't this identical to Calvert-Lewin against Newcastle??? Graham Scott invited Micheal Oliver to review it on the monitor ... and amazingly they were consistent!! It was ruled out!!! Calvert-Lewin ran out of space wide left. But Everton had surely had the better of the game so far. However, they seemed to be allowing Ipswich to have more of the ball, Keane giving them a corner, intercepted at the near post. A breakout was the result, with Calvert-Lewin winning a corner at the other end. But nothing came from it and NcNeil shot at Calvert-Lewin for a goal kick. A speculative cross from Harrison saw Burgess head it behind for another Everton corner. It seemed to be cleared but came back to Michael Keane, who, from an impossible angle, smashed it into the roof of the net! Unbelievable strike by the big galloot!!! Everton managed the last few minutes well enough until a mistake by Doucoure leads to Gueye fouling Deelap just outside the dee, Phillips spooning it over the bar as 6 minutes were added on. As Everton worked the ball upfield, Phillips fouled Harrison for a decent free-kick that Young shot goalward — perhaps he should have gone for the near post? Everton saw out the extra time to go off with a very nice two-goal lead. Everton looked to take a degree of control through some unaccustomed high possession numbers as the home side struggled to see much of the ball. Calvert-Lewin tried to counter but his cross to Ducoure was cut out. But Town's passing was poor, giving Everton the ball repeatedly. Doucoure gifted the ball in to Calvert-Lewin's feet and he turned well enough but shot feebly well wide of the near post. Great supply, shockingly poor finishing from the Everton No 9. Ndiaye picked up a loose ball and ran at goal but his shot was saved low down by Muric. Ipswich were almost invited to have a go a couple of times as Everton eschewed the press in favour of waiting for a mistake. It was nearly an hour gone before Ipswich got to their first corner of the second half, but Everton broke and Ndiaye fed a lovely ball to the feet of Calvert-Lewin but what exactly he was trying to do with the ball wasn't clear. He wasn't trying to shoot despite the keeper being flat on his face. Some changes by McKenna seemed to embolden the home side as Everton looked to lock in 3 points, but it led to more nervy moments. Mykolenko did well to win the ball but Everton failed to keep the ball on the counter as Ipswich were given more and more of it and almost invited to attack. Ndiaye was lively and his trickery won Everon another free-kick left of the area, swung in by McNeil and it fell to Dcucoure but he could not fashion a shot. Ipswich countered at speed and Delap fired just inches over Pickford's bar. Stupid play by Everton out from the back saw the easy turnover and Hutchinson fizzed a shot just past the far post. From the corner, Burgess headed into the roof of Pickford'ds net as Ipswich came closer and closer to scoring. Another Ipswich corner and Chaplin fired it straight at Pickford – their first attempt on target as Everton defended deeper and deeper, Mangala on for Ndiaye. A dangerous free-kick was headed clear, the last stages of the game played almost completely in Everton's half. Calvert-Lewin drew a foul on half-way to relieve the pressure. Young then delivered a brilliant ball right onto Calvert-Lewin's head and it bounced off toward the corner flag! Everton got forward but Calvert-Lewin then stood on the ball and lost it, giving Ipswich possession again as the clock ticked toward 90 minutes. Taylor was allowed to advance and test Pickford at the near post with 4 minutes added and Evertin holding on to their 2-goal lead. Hutchinson's cross was headed well over by Taylor, who was then booked for an overly aggressive challenge on Young. Perhaps fittingly, another beautiful ball was played through directly to Calvert-Lewin's feet with only goalkeeper Muric to beat… but there is no need to describe what happened to the last kick of the game! Ipswich Town: Muric, O'Shea (63' H Clarke), Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Phillips (71' Taylor [Y:90']), Burns (63' Chaplin), Hutchinson, J Clarke (71' Szmodics), Delap (79' Hirst). Subs not Used: Walton, Townsend, Ogbene, Broadhead. Everton: Pickford, Young, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gana, Doucoure, Harrison, Ndiaye (81' Mangala), McNeil, Calvert-Lewin. Subs no Used: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Beto, O'Brien, Coleman, Armstrong, Dixon. Referee: Michael OliverVAR: Graham Scott Attendance: 29,862 Live Forum Reader Comments (129) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Derek Powell 1 Posted 19/10/2024 at 13:53:19 3 goalies!!! The twat needs sacking. I just want Dyche gone. Paul Kossoff 2 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:02:19 Tactics for Ipswich, target Young. Don't like Doucoure in defensive midfield, we must have a go at them right from the off. Worry for me, Keane v Delap. Still say a wins on the cards for us, hopefully. Kevin Naylor 3 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:03:44 What a crap line up, going backwards. Annika Herbert 4 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:04:16 Always backed Dyche until now. But I can’t go along with that team selection.Why the hell has he dropped Mangala to the bench? Robert Tressell 5 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:04:25 Why on earth does it matter Derek? Anyway, good to see Ndiaye come through the fitness concern and nice to Patterson on the bench at least. Shame about Branthwaite but we can do this COYB! Christine Foster 6 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:06:40 No Mangala to start, no sign of a "fit" Branthwaite even on the bench, after praising Keane and O'Brien this week I'm not surprised but surely if we don't win today the knives will be out. Puzzling selection in midfield, thought he would go with Gana and Mangala as a defensive pair, something Doucoure is not best at.. Dale Self 7 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:08:04 The phrase "backed him until now" is past its expiration date. We don't care when you changed your mind or feigned support so you could blame him later for things out of his control. Nigel Scowen 8 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:08:37 He has 3 actual right backs on the bench !!! Derek Knox 9 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:10:22 I had a mini-dream last night about this game, which could be more rightly defined as a nightmare. Basically we dominated the game, Keane scored and put us ahead, then near the end he bizarrely scored an an own goal. In the dying seconds he weakly passed back to Pickford which was intercepted by an Ipswich forward, who scored, then the final whistle went ! Hope it was just that, a nightmare, and not reality ! Duncan McDine 10 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:13:30 Duke gets into the team because he can pop up with a goal. It's shame that his all round game is quite poor. Steve Brown 11 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:14:49 Is Lindstrom injured? Andrew Merrick 12 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:15:18 Dyche picks are often head scratchers, two goalies and three rbs on bench is jaw dropping..Roll on Xmas and TFG... Christine Foster 13 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:15:48 Not sure if Branthwaite would be too thrilled.. we should have enough to do the job but Dyche is surrendering midfield and expecting Keane, Young and Tarkowski to mop up.. Unless we go at them we will be on the backfoot all afternoon. If you give them time and space in your own half than it's asking for it. I'd hate to be DCL today..But, it's all opinion.. I hope we shut the door tight and clean them out early on! Dennis Stevens 14 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:16:22 Be fair, Nigel #8 - he would probably have had another goalie instead if he could have done so! Dennis Stevens 15 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:17:49 I was wondering that, Steve #11. Expected to see him on the bench. Jack Convery 16 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:19:06 West Ham imploding at Spurs. Kudos red card now. As they say be careful what you wish for. They wanted rid of Moyes. I wonder what they think now. As for today - we need to win and whatever happens, not lose.Can't believe he's included Doucoure again. Would be nice to see Patto get some minutes today, though more chance of Begovic playing at RB methinks. Dale Self 17 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:19:24 Without Kudus Lopetegui looks like a manager in trouble. Derek Powell 18 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:19:49 2 goalies six defensive players and beto on the bench he's set us up for a draw or defend a one goal win, tactics are dire subs are dire we are the Burnley of old John Wilson 19 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:20:18 Lindstrom not on the bench either. No width. They'll have all the possession, we'll be playing in low block. They will put two players on N'daiye and DCL. We have right backs on the bench, not the pitch. If Pickford is injured, we have two goal keepers. This Dyche has not got a clue and is the luckiest man to be considered a Premier League manager. Andy Crooks 20 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:21:27 Our bench shows exactly where we are now. Good enough to win. 1-0 Everton Dale Self 22 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:24:56 No, the old 451 with Ndiaye makes sense on the road against a quick team that enjoys possession. Duke is better suited to this type of opponent. Keep your Ian Jones 23 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:25:37 Derek, depends which way you look at it, Armstrong and Mangala are midfielders, not necessarily defensive Christine Foster 24 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:27:24 Fingers crossed? Mouth shut? Whiskey handy? Any of the above Dale? Christy Ring 25 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:27:28 He should be starting Mangala and three in midfield, his favourites Doucoure, Keane and Harrison starting again. No Branthwaite who trained this week, no mention of Lindstrom being injured in his press conference, two keepers and three right backs on the bench, shows Dyche's attacking trend? Dale Self 26 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:28:44 If we win those knives are rendered plastic. Colin Glassar 27 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:28:45 Dyche is like Dour Dave but on steroids. This is a team set-up to scratch out a result.Saying that, we should win but if we do it will be despite Dyche’s best efforts.I can’t wait for Friedkin to come in with a massive broom. James Hughes 28 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:31:42 I see we're all full of optimism !Two goalies on the bench because we have a thin squad, I think he couldn't even have a full bench last game. 2-1 to us COYB David Hallwood 29 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:31:56 Got to assume that Lindstrom is injured, or he hasn't been training 'on the graaaaas' this week… Alan J Thompson 30 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:32:44 As most others have said, they wouldn't have been my twenty. We should have a competition to see who comes nearest to guessing who comes on to change strategies if "Plan A" isn't working, I mean, there is a Plan A, isn't there? Fenny Fensta 31 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:32:53 4231 as usual, same old eh. Btw no live forum today ? Paul Tran 32 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:32:56 Kind Of Blue scoots in at Ascot! Now for the real Blues! Geoff Lambert 33 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:33:39 Plenty of plastic on here today. David McMullen 34 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:34:25 Let him have his team selection, let's see if it works, it probably won't, let's hope he makes subs and let's hope we fcuking win. Christine Foster 35 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:35:00 I can understand and even forgive tactically surrendering midfield and going for a 30% possession when you are playing City or Arsenal.. but no win bottom of the league Ipswich? This isn't about injuries, it's a style of football, it's favourite players and stubbornness. Rumor had it Dyche lost the Burnley dressing room for exactly the same reasons, come on Sean, mix it up, surprise us and them by putting some space between us and them! Derek Powell 36 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:37:13 Absolutely dreading December. I cannot see more than 2 possible points out of 21 in the seven games we play just hope the New Year brings change or we are going down. Steve Brown 37 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:37:27 So Garner, Branthwaite, Chermiti, Broja, Tim Iro and Lindstrom must all be injured. Assume Mangala played during the international break so rested. Coleman and Patterson almost ready to start.There is an OK squad there if we could just catch a break with injuries. Christy Ring 38 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:39:34 Dyche just said, he had players back training this week, who should be available next week, Branthwaite most likely is one of the players. If he trained this week without any recurrence of his injury, should he not be in the squad like Coleman? Fenny Fensta 39 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:39:59 To be honest i'd sack Dyche now just for naming 2 goalkeepers on the bench. Wtf is that about ? The man is a complete bell end. Dale Self 40 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:40:03 Ooh rumors. That will surely be what does him in. Andrew Grey 41 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:40:51 Derek - 36 Home to both Wolves and Forest in December? Are they the 2 points you are hoping for? :) Dale Self 42 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:41:13 Oh by the way, we are on an unbeaten streak. Mike Hayes 43 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:42:07 Two keepers on the bench AGAIN - wft is he playing at ffs 🤷 Mike Hayes 44 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:43:16 Fingers crossed we get the 3 points here 💙 Peter Thistle 45 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:43:25 If I was a player who was anywhere near good enough to be approaching being selected for the Under-21s, I'd be gutted and disillusioned to see a goalie ahead of me on the bench. What kinda message is that giving the the players left out? Mike Hayes 46 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:45:29 Peter - Dyches a dick not going the BMD dock 🤷 Andrew Grey 47 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:47:24 Any stream links today yet? Ta. Jack Convery 48 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:48:16 Mangala played both games for Belgium but was lambasted by the Belgium press for poor displays in both games. Scores of 3/10 and 2/10. Maybe he's carrying an injury who knows. Derek Powell 49 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:48:39 Andrew spot on unless you can see any difference 😀 Peter Thistle 50 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:48:45 https://v3.streameast.to/soccer/event/12437030https://www.viprow.nu/epl/ipswich-town-vs-everton-online-stream-1 Neil Lawson 51 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:50:39 Wide open in midfield again. Why ? Robert Tressell 52 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:51:11 I am disappointed again that Dyche hasn't selected the likes of Saliba, Gvardiol, Odegaard and Doku. The man must be an idiot. Derek Knox 53 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:51:44 Peter @ 45, Nail - Head - Hit, his negativity and stubbornness is really turning me against the Ginger Knob ! As you so rightly say, how must youngsters feel, knowing they are potentially better than some of the, 'always picked if breathing ' serial disappointees ! Derek Powell 54 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:51:51 Download sports fire app loads of streams all working use a VPN http://sportsfire.tv/ Geoff Lambert 56 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:52:10 Andrew usually good.https://www.streameast.gd/fixture/ Peter Thistle 58 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:52:37 Behave Robert, we must have someone who is a better sub than 2 goalies. Andrew Grey 59 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:52:49 Derek,I think an extra point - Beat wolves and lose to Forest! Chris James 60 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:52:50 To be fair Robert, Odegaard injured at the moment... Derek Powell 63 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:54:16 Andrew ok I'll give you that 3 out of 21 lol Andrew Merrick 64 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:54:35 Kick off delayed by.15 mins.. Brian Cleveland 65 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:55:19 Why is kick off delayed, anyone know? Derek Powell 66 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:55:20 KO delayed till 3 15 Andrew Grey 67 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:55:25 Thanks for the links guys... Michael Lynch 68 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:55:59 https://www.eplsite.club/stream7.html seems to be working ok Jeff Armstrong 69 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:56:22 Mike Gaynes 70 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:56:37 NBC says fans delayed getting into Portman Road. Dale Self 71 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:56:52 What did Lindstrom do to Dyche? What kind of message is that? Geoff Lambert 72 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:57:20 Match delayed Paul Tran 73 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:57:49 Kick off delayed by 15 mins to give people more chance to criticise Dyche. Geoff Lambert 74 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:58:33 Like my tinternet... Nigel Scowen 75 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:58:42 Dennis@14 🤣 Jack Convery 76 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:59:03 Bring back people at the turnstyles taking the tickets / cash. IT can't be trusted to work every time you need it. Peter Thistle 77 Posted 19/10/2024 at 14:59:14 i'll need 15 minutes to calm down, am fuming before the game has even kicked off :( Neil Lawson 78 Posted 19/10/2024 at 15:00:06 Not enough time Paul ( 75) Ernie Baywood 79 Posted 19/10/2024 at 15:02:08 Come on Robert, we all know the options are limited but does that justify selecting Doucoure? It's quitting on the idea of using the ball in midfield before the game starts. Tom Bowers 80 Posted 19/10/2024 at 15:02:34 This is stupid Dyche. Young before Coleman-no way.I agree Ipswich will use their quicker players to advantage especially against YoungWhy no Mangala ? Gana isn't strong enough or quick enough and dare we expect Harrison or Doucoure to shine - I doubt it. Sorry guys no points here. Mark Taylor 81 Posted 19/10/2024 at 15:02:36 Live Forum anticipated all this, that's why it's only just up... Kim Vivian 82 Posted 19/10/2024 at 15:07:17 Anyone got a working stream? Can't find us on Michael's at 68! Neil Lawson 83 Posted 19/10/2024 at 15:10:02 Let's just hope that we are proved wrong.However, in the unfortunate event that we are not, might someone attempt to explain what it is all we diehard supporters can see that our esteemed and horribly overpaid manager can not. Niall McIlhone 84 Posted 19/10/2024 at 15:12:18 See link at comment 68, Kim? Robert Tressell 85 Posted 19/10/2024 at 15:21:37 Ernie presumably it's fitness. As someone in the thread noted Mangala has been poor in the internationals and might be carrying a knock. Personally I'd play Mangala ahead of Doucoure too but it doesn't move the dial much. Doucoure is poor on the ball but much likelier to pop up with a goal than Mangala. Anyway, good attitude and hard work and we can win this. Paul Kossoff 86 Posted 19/10/2024 at 15:21:54 Ipswich should have scored through Clark, over the bar easy chance. Paul Kossoff 87 Posted 19/10/2024 at 15:24:04 One in one for DLC, keeper saved, should gave scored. Ernie Baywood 88 Posted 19/10/2024 at 15:43:35 Who kicked who? This will be interesting Derek Knox 89 Posted 19/10/2024 at 15:58:04 Get in Keane - Dream Broken ! Christine Foster 90 Posted 19/10/2024 at 16:13:21 Half time, deserved lead, goodness Ipswich are poor though, we ain't great but far better than them. Cracking pair of goals too, fair play to Keane, great strike! Now if we can keep it together for the second half.. Alan J Thompson 91 Posted 19/10/2024 at 16:15:31 A reasonably entertaining first half which should have seen us well ahead. Seven minutes and DC-L is through with only the keeper to beat. Well we've been here before but I suppose he did get into that position and then McNeil two minutes later falling asleep inside their penalty area.As for their penalty claims, it was a little bit difficult to see what had actually happened and wasn't that much clearer on replay and my first thoughts were that it was very similar to DC-L's penalty claim the other week but the defending immediately leading up to it was very second rate.Then Ndiaye with a superb finish before that striker cum centre half Keane put an even better one away.So far so good but I'd like to see a bit more from the midfield working together. Ernie Baywood 92 Posted 19/10/2024 at 16:56:38 Crying out for fresh legs here. A very poor are starting to just outrun us. Chris Jones (Burton on Trent) 93 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:17:33 Takeaway from this game... 'gotta get Dom to sign a new contract. Dave Abrahams 94 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:23:41 Very happy with the result, only caught the last ten minutes, glad I never saw the whole game, those ten minutes were more than enough, my nerves had suffered too much, still it’s another three points with a very weakened squad and hopefully some players getting back to fitness. Anthony Jones 95 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:24:00 Well done to Dyche for getting a result there.Please someone tell him to shut up about the "noise" around the club, though.By "noise", I think he means high expectations. High expectations aren't a problem (as long as no more old women are put on headlocks). Alan J Thompson 96 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:25:18 Optus usual poor service of 5 seconds followed by 5 seconds freeze frame made watching the 2nd half difficult but it seemed rather scrappy and we decided to just sit back and hold on. It does look though that we have found at least one team worse than us and thank heavens we didn't sign Phillips.I suppose we'll now be told to be thankful for the win and we shouldn't mention missed one on ones with the keeper but Dyche must get this improved on the training ground. Rob Dolby 97 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:26:53 Good all round performance from the blues today. Quality wasn't great but a win is a win.Ndiaye with a nice finish and the much maligned Mick Keane showing DCL how to finish.Ipswich will struggle on this showing, delap looking more like his dad than a premiership striker.Hutchinson and Smodics looked their only threat.I was very surprised to see the pen overturned by Oliver who couldn't wait to give it.Nice to get 3 points on the road for the travelling fans. Brian Williams 99 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:29:41 Ah the usual early posts from absolute whingers. Let's see you post some retractions or maybe the odd positive point or compliment. And I guess the "penalty" about turn has quitened the conspiracy theorists!UTFT! Robert Tressell 100 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:30:42 Good professional performance and a straightforward win. Well done Dyche for organising an injury hit side. Well done players for showing a good attitude. Well done Keane for not being a terrible as he's made out to be. We're on a good run now with a handful of players to return hopefully. Jeff Spiers 101 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:31:29 A MASSAGE shout to that away support. F...in love the lorra yers!!! Danny Baily 102 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:33:05 A must not lose... And we won! Absolutely fantastic result. Another eight of those between now and May and we're safe. Mihir Ambardekar 103 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:38:06 We played very well today and big 3 points. We could have won this game at least 4-0 with a better finisher. For all the hard work DCL does he is probably worst one on one finisher in premier league. Next summer replacing him with a proven finisher should be our biggest objective. Annika Herbert 104 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:39:02 Dale @ 7, I didn’t realise I had to pass my messages by you first, before I could post them. From now on I will request you proof read them on my behalf Ed Prytherch 105 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:42:03 Michael Keane's cracking strike was with his left foot. Our striker would have been proud of that one. Stuart Sharp 106 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:42:36 Good performance, great result. Usual nonsense from posters writing us off before a ball is kicked - seriously, why bother? - yet we won comfortably. But for dodgy finishing, we'd have scored a couple more. Amazing away fans getting what they deserve. Christy Ring 107 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:42:49 For once Oliver in our favour overruling penalty. Thrilled with the win, and a few players back next week, and Anderson ruled out for Fulham. Dom getting alot of abuse again, a couple of missed chances but workrate superb. Ndiaye, Keane and Gueye superb today, Doucoure not good again today in my opinion. I presume Lindstrom was injured, if not why have two keepers on bench? Derek Knox 108 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:44:02 Hard Boiled Eggs 2 - Tractor boys 0, Paul Ferry ! 😂😜💙No name calling from me after that, The Ginger Bell End, got it right. I was very disappointed in Ipswich to be honest, after spending a load they haven't really shown any signs of being any better than when in the Championship ! Barry Rathbone 109 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:45:00 Well in Dyche and the boys every point is precious this season and the road ahead will remain treacherous so this is massively welcome. Great stuff. Mike Gaynes 110 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:46:58 Well played, well managed, but for me the MOTM goes to the traveling Blues. They were singing their lungs out throughout. Jamie Crowley 111 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:48:52 I woke up and said to myself, "Perfect lineup! My Lord above Sean Dyche is a genius and I adore the man infallibly. His game decisions are better than Pep's, in fact Pep can't hold Sean's jock strap. We'd be doomed without Sean Dyche!"Yup. Sure. Exactly what happened.For those of you who post absolutely inane stuff without any knowledge whatsoever of injuries, training during the week, tactics, etc. and bash our Manager prior to a ball being kicked?I have a suggestion. Take it or leave it.Try just rooting for the team you miserable sod (to use an English phrase).Three points. TYVM (acronym intended).- Rando 'Merican Colin Glassar 112 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:53:36 Great result. Decent performance. I would like to know why, after the 70 minute mark, we start giving the ball away, become sloppy and going long ball?I’ll take the win but my word do they make us suffer in the closing minutes. Christopher Timmins 113 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:55:02 Clean sheet3 pointsKeane scored 8 points from last 4DYCHE out! Annika Herbert 114 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:55:49 Got to hold my hands up and say what a surprising result that was for me personally. But delighted to be proved wrong. I wasn’t happy with the lineup prior to kick off but a win is a win and I am delighted to eat humble pie. Long may it continue. Shout out to Ndiaye and Keane who thought both played exceptionally well. DLC covered some ground too Gerry Quinn 115 Posted 19/10/2024 at 17:56:23 Luv ya ta bits, Jamie C - cracking few paragraphs, laddie Brent Stephens 116 Posted 19/10/2024 at 18:00:28 Given our injury list, that's a very satisfying result.Red for Arsenal - Saliba. Andy Crooks 117 Posted 19/10/2024 at 18:09:43 Made my weekend m, that!!! Neil Green 118 Posted 19/10/2024 at 18:10:36 I very rarely post on here because of the insane comments of the brick for brains vocal minority. But I just couldn’t help myself tonight,Sean Dyche is doing an excellent job in extremely difficult circumstances and we will stay up comfortably. Anyone thinking new owners will bring about a new manager will be disappointed as most sensible people can see the stellar job he is doing. Does he make mistakes? Of course he does, who doesn’t? But overall he is doing a great job and who knows, if he has some money to spend in January we might even sneak a top half finish.I’m not going to bother getting into arguments with anyone because time will tell who’s right but if I’m wrong and we get relegated, I’ll come back on here and hold my hands up. I wonder how many of the Dyche hater’s will do the same if they are wrong? Christy Ring 119 Posted 19/10/2024 at 18:11:51 Annika#114 Delighted with the win also, but I wouldn't be eating humble pie, as you said it didn't make sense dropping Mangala, especially as Doucoure was poor again. Si Cooper 120 Posted 19/10/2024 at 18:12:00 “I would like to know why, after the 70 minute mark, we start giving the ball away, become sloppy and going long ball?”Anything to do with 5 substitutions / fresh legs starting at 60 minutes versus 1 only? Raymond Fox 121 Posted 19/10/2024 at 18:12:42 Plenty on here will be livid they have nothing to moan about.Although I'm sure they will find fault with something. Mike Gaynes 122 Posted 19/10/2024 at 18:12:44 I was so pleased by our two cracking first-half away goals... that the two kidney stones I passed during my halftime pee didn't hurt a bit.I'm not joking, by the way. I did, and they didn't. I do, however, feel a certain sense of dread about future away goals. Mike Gaynes 123 Posted 19/10/2024 at 18:15:39 Si #120, I always ask this of people who moan about subs, and I seldom get an answer, but...Who would you have subbed on, and for whom, to enhance our ball control? Jeff Armstrong 124 Posted 19/10/2024 at 18:15:52 For the embarrassing comments on the line up before a ball was kicked, perhaps you should keep your powder dry in future, but it is fun re-reading them, then reading the apologies later, and then reading the usual suspects doing the same thing week after week.( isn’t that a sign of madness? ….Yawwwn, another boring comment often put on here) Fred Quick 125 Posted 19/10/2024 at 18:18:11 A much needed result today, as before the game a draw would have been disappointing and a loss, doesn't bear thinking about. Two clean sheets on the spin is good because it means on the whole the team is working as a unit. Such a pity that Dominic couldn't get on the scoresheet as he needs a couple of goals to boost his and the teams confidence. We shouldn't get carried away with today though because there are tougher opponents to come, and if we can eek out a few wins in our upcoming games things will look brighter for the team and the club. Well done Keane for his goal and Ndiaye for being bright enough to spot the opportunity to score. Fulham up next a winnable match for Everton, but also a bit of banana skin in recent years. Let's hope the unbeaten run continues for quite some time. Christy Ring 126 Posted 19/10/2024 at 18:29:24 Just looking at the amount of comments after winning, why is it there's always more comments when we lose? John Williams 127 Posted 19/10/2024 at 18:32:22 Its fairly enjoyable reading all these so called PL managers on this forum, sadly most would struggle picking their noses, never mind a side.Most clubs would not tolerate you and Everton certainly do not deserve some of you on here.Some of you cannot put a sentence together withouthaving to use foul language.Regarding Mangala, he is short of pace for the PL. Jimmy Carr 128 Posted 19/10/2024 at 18:33:30 Dyche schools the latest managerial hot-shot. Another 3 points. Another week in which the Dyche-hating, keyboard cursing, Toffee Web lurkers masquerading as fans are forced to watch re-runs of Howard's Way in their underpants while chuntering to themselves about possession stats. Entirely predictable result. Ben King 129 Posted 19/10/2024 at 18:35:45 Brilliant result and by all accounts pretty deservedProfessional win that could have been more if DCL could finish. Well done blues and Dyche. Let’s hope for a stress free season! Lee Courtliff 130 Posted 19/10/2024 at 18:38:37 Well done today, we were pretty comfortable throughout the whole game and scored two excellent goals. Not sure Dyche could have done much diff different with the starting line up considering the injuries. And Ashley Young played pretty well, too!!4 points from the next 2 games (minimum) and we can relax about our tough run in December. Just remember, you never win all the games you think you'll win and you never lose all the games you'll think you lose, either. Rob Hooton 131 Posted 19/10/2024 at 18:40:29 Solid performance and great result, could have easily scored more.Very glad to see the penalty decision overturned, it was eerily similar to the DCL claim against Newcastle so we’ve surprisingly seen some consistency.Thought DCL had a great game, apart from getting on the scoresheet. Harrison has improved since being dropped for Lindstrom in the first half a few weeks back, he’s adding a bit of end product (inconsistently).Unbeaten in four, long May that continue. Happy for our awesome away fans, I would have liked to have gone to this game but currently on business in the Caribbean, at least I got to watch it. Sam Hoare 132 Posted 19/10/2024 at 18:43:40 Great result and better performance. I still think we were generally playing better last season but we have certainly looked more solid defensively of late which is crucial.However I think 2 things can be simultaneously true: First that Dyche has done a good job and continues to do so. Second that the new owners may well look for a new manager to build on these foundations and develop a more attractive style.I’ve been a fan of the Dyche appointment since day one and he deserves much credit but the performances will need to improve still to convince me that he’s the best long term option. Craig Walker 133 Posted 19/10/2024 at 18:43:59 Great result. I’m pleased for Dyche and hopefully he has steadied the ship with another clean sheet.If we can get the investment before the January window and get over our injury worries then things could start to look up. We just need to stay in the division and get to the new ground with proper leadership in charge of the club.Might actually watch MotD tonight. Denis Richardson 134 Posted 19/10/2024 at 18:53:19 A win - dammit.Dyche out! Jeff Armstrong 135 Posted 19/10/2024 at 18:57:51 Derek Knox# 9 so glad Keane haunts your dreams, long may it continue 😂😂 Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb