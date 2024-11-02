Season › 2024-25 › News Abject Everton somehow hand toothless Saints first win Lyndon Lloyd 02/11/2024 41comments | Jump to last Southampton 1 - 0 Everton Everton’s unconvincing five-game unbeaten run came to a shuddering halt on the south coast when they allowed bottom club Southampton to plunder the points late on. A lethargic contest between two poor teams ultimately pivoted in the 85th minute when substitute Beto crashed a header off the crossbar at one end before Adam Armstrong struck the winner at the other 27 seconds later. Beto had another potentially dramatic equaliser ruled out by a razor-thin offside decision by the Video Assistant Referee but, ultimately, Sean Dyche’s side fell well short of the levels required on the day. With Abdoulaye Doucouré struggling in the week with an unspecified injury but Dwight McNeil able to play despite not training all week because of a minor knee complaint, the former Burnley man took his usual place behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin while Michael Keane was, once again, preferred to Jarrad Branthwaite, Orel Mangala started in central midfield and Jesper Lindstrøm was handed a rare start on the right. Article continues below video content Just like the meeting between the two clubs in the Carabao Cup in September, the pattern of the match was established early, with Saints dominating the ball and trying to play their way through an erratic press while Everton were content to sit off and try to force mistakes. Lindstrøm prompted a comfortable save from Aaron Ramsdale with an early direct free-kick and the Dane later whipped in an excellent cross that just eluded Calvert-Lewin and Iliman Ndiaye in the middle but the visitors largely chased shadows for the first 20 minutes. Though he didn’t appear to properly recover from a knock inflicted early on by Kyle Walker-Peters, Ndiaye was, as expected, the Toffees’ most creative outlet, jinking his way past his man on one occasion to force a corner midway through the first half and then engineering space for a tame effort on goal shortly before half-time but, on the whole, it was woeful fare. Russell Martin’s side, meanwhile, looked more likely to affect the scoreline by giving the ball away in dangerous areas than through their efforts in front of Everton’s goal but they did briefly threaten late in the first period when Jordan Pickford had to get a glove on Armstrong’s low cross to divert it away from Ryan Manning at the back post and then when Taylor Harwood-Bellis planted a free header wide. If Dyche had instructed his men to do anything differently in the second half, there was precious little evidence of it, though Mangala did test Ramsdale five minutes after the restart with a good side-foot shot from the edge of the box that the keeper batted over the bar and onto the roof of his net. The pendulum then swung the way of the hosts who were starting to grow in confidence the more Everton illustrated their ineptitude going forward. James Tarkowski did well to deflect Harwood-Bellis’ goal-bound effort wide, Joe Aribo tried to take advantage of Ndiaye’s mistake in his own half but miscued his attempt to lob Pickford and Tyler Dibling’s cross from the right was just too much for Armstrong at the far post so he volleyed wide. Everton’s best spell of the match arguably came in the 20 minutes before they conceded the decisive goal. Keane had stayed forward following a corner and was in the box when Lindstrøm swung in an invitingly ball that the defender stretched to meet, his header searching out the inside of the post before Ramsdale made an excellent stop with his out-stretched glove. Then, after Beto was scythed down by Jan Bednarek, Lindstrøm forced another one-handed stop from the former Arsenal keeper with a sweeping direct free-kick and Jack Harrison, on for the struggling Ndiaye, ghosted in to meet McNeil’s deep delivery but could only touch it a yard wide. Beto had come on for Calvert-Lewin in a double change in the 62nd minute and he came within inches of making another heroic impact off the bench. Pulled back by Dibling with six minutes left on the clock, he was once again in the six-yard box as Tarkowski met the dead-ball delivery with a first-time knock back across goal. Unfortunately, the Portuguese’s header came back off the woodwork and Southampton immediately countered. In getting back, Vitalii Mykolenko had left the left-back area empty and when Yukinari Suguwara was played into the space behind McNeil, he was able to cross hard and low for Armstrong to bury a first-time shot into Pickford’s net. There was still time for more late drama, however, as Beto pulled down a ball over the top with sublime control before rattling a shot under Ramsdale and into the goal, with no flag from the linesman to signal offside. Unfortunately, VAR Matt Donohue adjudged the striker to have been fractionally offside and the goal was chalked off. Matchday updates and reaction Reader Comments (41) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Derek Powell 1 Posted 02/11/2024 at 18:22:57 Get that baldy red out of our club now! Joe Hurst 2 Posted 02/11/2024 at 18:31:22 If we carry on being as poor as we currently are, Bramley-Moore Dock will be the best stadium in the Championship! Ralph Basnett 3 Posted 02/11/2024 at 18:31:39 We are a rudderless ship that may end up sinking before we get to be waterside. The ginger twat has to go. I would rather have no one than this joker. If we are playing shit, would we be that much worse with two up top? We will never know as this idiot seems to think the tactics he has used for the last 2 years are working.We play with one up front whilst most other clubs play with three up front and we wonder why we struggle in front of the goal? Mike Hayes 4 Posted 02/11/2024 at 18:45:38 Taxi time for this useless shite - dinosaur manager dinosaur football - no formation no tactics no use - don’t give a shite if he kept us up he’s been well paid - he needs to go now he’s a fuckin embarrassment to the fans GO NOW DYCHE Jordan Wood 5 Posted 02/11/2024 at 18:50:02 Ralph, no teams play with 3 up front. DCL was supported by Ndiaye, Lindstrom and McNeil, similar to how other teams operate. Dave Lynch 6 Posted 02/11/2024 at 18:53:41 Im not having this is the weakest Everton team opinion...we've had plenty of weaker teams in the past but what we haven't had is a manager as negative, clueless and set in his ways as this one.He truly is the most inept bullshitter I've seen and heard in football. Bill Fairfield 7 Posted 02/11/2024 at 18:53:41 Be virtually the same team v West Ham no matter what. Be business as usual. Same crap tactics. One up front and little possession. Hoping they get lucky. That’s all he knows. James O'Connell 8 Posted 02/11/2024 at 19:08:17 Southampton are the worst team in the league. I never want to watch my team lose yet alone play like we have done especially in the last 2 games, and let's be honest the last god knows how many seasons. Our standards are slipping and have been for a long, long time. We accept staying up as enough to keep a manager in a job, first season maybe, not subsequent ones. Jim Bennings 10 Posted 02/11/2024 at 19:09:54 I don't care what anyone says, when you are a Premier League manager on £5 million quid a year managing Premier League players on thousands of pound per week, you SHOULD be able to get some semblance of playing style.He's been here almost 2 years and I don't think there's even a plan A.It's just try to bang the ball as high and long as hard as possible and get a corner or a set piece and try and nick something.It's absolutely abysmal, and this isn't a knee jerk response, it's a very level headed assessment of the shite we are being served up and told is the best available to us.Bollocks it is.Tell that to clubs like Bournemouth and Brighton who continue to churn out good managers, despite losing good players and many changes.Tell that to Nottingham Forest who have had Nuno Espirito Santo 12 months and already had changed the dynamic at that football club.We are sold a shite product every single year and told that we should expect nothing better.From day one this manager has spoken of relegation battles even despite finishing on effectively 48 points was it, last season, the first words you hear are survival, avoid relegation, struggles.This has been poor for far too long and some section of the fanbase will have you believe he's doing a great job, they isolate 5 games we had in April and choose to ignore that we didn't win a game of football between December and April last season.People say possession in football doesn't matter, well it doesn't as long as you actually win the game, but too often this surrendering of the ball to shite opponents is resulting in us losing those games.It's time for a change now.I'd give the job to Moyes until May and that should give us plenty of time to really work out where we need to be going as a club when we move to Bramley Moore Dock.The Friedkin takeover can't come soon enough, I just hope they are actually going to act and show some genuine ambition. Neil Lawson 11 Posted 02/11/2024 at 19:28:27 So, overwhelming support for DynoDyche !! How can you be so useless and still keep your job? Only in football. Any other walk of life you would be long gone with your P45. Get rid now. Lee Whitehead 12 Posted 02/11/2024 at 19:29:30 That was truly shocking !!!!Please please please - fuck off The ginger one Colin Glassar 13 Posted 02/11/2024 at 19:36:12 He has to go once the new ownership is settled. That means he’s out before the transfer window opens. This team/squad isn’t as bad as Dyche makes us look. If Dyche had a team of superstars he’d still play this turgid, cowardly, feeble, timid, brainless, moronic, clueless, idiotic, mindless, boring shit that he serves up every game.Why do I say this? Because he’s an extremely limited manager whose highest achievements in football are surviving relegation battles playing the above mentioned style of “football”.Stay or leave we will stay up this season, despite Dyche. But this is untenable in the medium-long term. The players will keep us up. Ralph Basnett 14 Posted 02/11/2024 at 19:51:04 Jordan, watch more football, all successful teams play with three up front, their Ida certain team across the park whose supporters take great pleasure in taking the pissand I believe that amongst other teams they have three of Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez.City have Haaland, and two of too many to type,Utd Rashford, Garnacho Holland.Chelsea three of 42 players.Arsenal Martinelli Havertz,Sako.Some may call some of them wingers but are all direct threats to goal on their own, if needed all go down the middle and all seem to score! Kunal Desai 15 Posted 02/11/2024 at 20:01:16 Dyche the dinosaur do us a favour mate, get us to that 30 point mark as soon as possible so you can fuck off out of this club once and for all. Derek Taylor 16 Posted 02/11/2024 at 20:07:04 AM I alone in believing our players aren't very good ?The sole task of the manager is to hold the fort until the Club's ownership changes.Only then will Dyche's future be determined. Meanwhile we can only expect him to do his best to save us from relegation !'Rock and a hard place syndrome,' me thinks. Tony Abrahams 17 Posted 02/11/2024 at 20:13:38 I was reading the live forum, and remembering how boring last week’s game was before I got home to watch the last twenty minutes on a shite stream that kept sticking, so I was very surprised when I watched the highlights by how many chances we actually had.Nearly every club, voted to keep VAR, so they must all like those incredible borderline decisions that take four minutes to decide, but it meant Beto’s goal never stood.Beto should have definitely scored another, their keeper possibly got lucky with Mangala’s shot, made a world class save from Michael Keane, who was then inexplicably pulled up for a foul, and how Jack Harrison, never hit the target after having so much time to follow the ball, is beyond me.So definitely enough chances to convincingly win the game, but I think most Evertonians, want another change of manager, because they are fed up with the lack of creative football? Fred Quick 18 Posted 02/11/2024 at 20:16:26 Kunal @15I think that's part of the problem at Goodison, the current manager has little incentive to do well, as it would seem given the sentiments on these pages and elsewhere, he knows that his face doesn't quite fit at Everton. He can trundle along in the almost certain knowledge, bar a disastrous run of form, that he will survive to the end of his contract and go on his merry way. Quite a few of the players also find themselves in this position too, which isn't ideal for the club. If the team was to go on a massive points gathering run, it would surely accelerate the end of Dyche's tenure, only Everton could be in such a ridiculous position and as others have said, the takeover can't be ratified soon enough for all concerned. Colin Glassar 19 Posted 02/11/2024 at 20:31:11 Derek, I firmly believe this is a mid-table team with a bottom 5 manager. Jim Bennings 20 Posted 02/11/2024 at 20:32:27 Even if Dyche was an actual positive manager, how much desire does he have to really bother with this now?There almost zero percent chance he's getting a contract extension so he knows his time here will be up in May.Maybe he wants to keep his stock at the lower echelon clubs by not suffering relegation, but there we are again, we keep coming back to that word, relegation.For what it's worth, I believe he would have got relegation with Burnley anyway in 21/22 before they sacked him in the April. John Raftery 21 Posted 02/11/2024 at 20:34:25 Derek (16) You are not alone. They aren’t very good. Southampton played with one, sometimes none, up front. They had five at the back, doubled up on Ndiaye, who took a knock early in the game, and snuffed out our lame attacks in the first half.We improved the output after the changes on the hour but not the end product. In the key moments our players simply lacked the quality to finish chances. Joe McMahon 22 Posted 02/11/2024 at 20:39:17 Jim, absolutely they were going down. I think it was 3 wins until he was sacked in April. They even won 4 after he departed but it was too late. After Dyche was sacked the temporary manager moved the midfield further up, to involve them in the game more. Rob Dolby 24 Posted 02/11/2024 at 20:55:08 Derek 16 agree totally.Tony 17 We all want a better brand or style of football. Some expect a new manager to turn the same squad into City or the shite.We are a bottom 5 team.Ipswich, Southampton, Leicester Us and Wolves will be battling it out all season to stay out of the bottom 3.We played Fulham last week and practically all of their players get into our starting 11.If we swapped Dyche for Fulham's Silva what do you think would happen? Jim Bennings 26 Posted 02/11/2024 at 21:00:08 There are better players in and around this squad than the performances and results return.We have England internationals, Senegalese internationals, Belgian internationals, Ukrainian international, Denmark international players at our disposal.You would think Dyche was managing a Sunday League team in the FA Cup 1st round the way some paint the picture. Kunal Desai 27 Posted 02/11/2024 at 21:08:10 @18 Fred. That's true, but if Dyche and the players out of contract at the end of the season want another club then surely they need to be showing some worth.The key as you say is getting the TFG takeover done as quickly as possible. If it's the rumoured 10-12 week period for completion then that surely takes us to the takeover being completed end of this month or latest by the second week of December. Maybe they already have plans to replace him in time for January window to open. Either way TFG will have a good six months to get some of those building blocks in place off the field and turn attention swiftly into bringing in a new manager should they decide to stick with Dyche for the duration of this season. January will be another key milestone for this club I feel. Rob Dolby 28 Posted 02/11/2024 at 21:17:18 Jim 26,All teams in the prem are full of international players.We have a group of functional stoppers that lack guile and quality.Even when we create chances we need 4 or 5 to score a goal.What team and formation would you play to get the best out of our internationals?Do we have a Cole Palmer or Young striker in the u23s that can come in and hit the ground running? Ray Jacques 29 Posted 02/11/2024 at 21:19:00 That was abysmal. Hurry up new owners and please a deep clean of this rancid club of ours. Liam Mogan 30 Posted 02/11/2024 at 21:24:14 Southampton would arguably have been beaten today by every other team in the division.I can accept the low block, men behind the ball, try-and-nick-a-goal approach against better teams. But against what is probably the poorest side in the league it just seems disingenuous.With Branthwaite at CB, we could have played 10 yards higher and took the game to them. But we just retained the same shape and did nothing. Passive and reactionary.Today was 3 points thrown away - simply down to an inability to alter the gameplan, even just slightly, in the face of poor opposition. Jim Bennings 31 Posted 02/11/2024 at 21:33:35 RobWe play the game in fear of everyone.Are you happy with watching that?Are you one of those people brainwashed by the media or the club, keep little old Everton down there where they belong?When I'm seeing clubs like Bournemouth have managers that are bold, have bollocks about them, it tells me something fundamentally is wrong at Everton that we have to tolerate such losers mentality football. Tony Abrahams 32 Posted 02/11/2024 at 21:42:38 I think the first thing that Silva, would say is how do you expect me to manage with Michael Keane, playing center half, when I couldn’t manage with him last time Rob.Modern football is about Pace, and until we bring some pace into the team, I think we will continue to struggle whoever is managing us.Just getting a bit more pace out wide, would make a massive difference to our team, I’m sure. Jack Convery 33 Posted 02/11/2024 at 21:49:06 Football used to be a game of magic memorable moments, that fans remember forever. Not it's a game of millimetres, stressful waits, instead of great joyous celebration. DCL last week and Beto this week are apparently one or two millimetres offside. Last week the linesman flagged, whilst today he didn't. Are they obvious errors - no. VAR is crucifying and taking the ultimate joy out of football. Just ask the Coventry supporters, who were denied a FA Cup final and lifelong memories, when VAR denied them a last minute winner versus ManU. As for Dyche management style. EFC are in such a mess, they most probably can't afford to sack him until TFG is in total charge. The players are better than he believes in my opinion. Why he won't play 3 in midfield and give us a chance to win the midfield battle in matches beats me. Gueye, Mangala and Garner when fit. Ndiaye a free role and DCL or Beto up front. McNeill in front of the midfield 3. Lindstrom subs in for McNeill. Branthwaite plays from the start. Can you imagine the RS not picking St VVD, if he had been injured and was back to full fitness ! Jim Bennings 34 Posted 02/11/2024 at 21:49:35 To be fair to Silva, he played most games with Everton on the front foot.I don't forget the way we took the game to Liverpool at Anfield (the infamous Origi crossbar derby)He had one poor spell in October and November 2019 but his problems began with the loss of Gana on the cheap to PSG and Kurt Zouma's loan expiring in summer of that year.Trigger happy Moshiri should have backed him but gave in too soon. Les Moorcroft 35 Posted 02/11/2024 at 21:51:13 Just flicking though the comments. If Everton do sack him? Who sacks him? Who comes in now? Who gives the money to buy new players? Like man u, we'll have to sell. Who is going to buy some of this dead wood.? Players have got to take some responsibility as well. UTFT. Bill Hawker 36 Posted 02/11/2024 at 22:00:49 Branthwaite not starting over either Keane or Tarkowski was criminal.Short passing we see every week in the training videos posted on You Tube nowhere to be seen in game situations.Ndiaye stuck on wing with McNeil in the middle when each has a skill set that says that should be reversed.Subs rotten again as Lindstrom should have been off for Harrison in a straight swap.Bench had zero depth.Dyche has to go. His position is untenable. Dare I say that anyone of the posters on here could get more out of that team than he could. Alec Gaston 37 Posted 02/11/2024 at 22:02:23 I would think TFG might have a word as the longer he goes on the worse their new investment becomes Derek Thomas 38 Posted 02/11/2024 at 22:34:45 Is 10 games enough a of a statistical sample to show a pattern...I'll go with - Yes it is. Thus, with the bottom 3 Clubs averaging at best half a point a game and the buffer club...everybody likes a bit of leeway in a tight situation...averaging less than three quarters of a point.The Dyche quest to average 1pt per game / 38pts (or better) in total, suffered a minor set back.Other than a bit of a drop the 'feel good (or lack of) perception' vibe not much has changed (??)To the uninitiated Dyche's team selection is all over the place like mad womans shit...he did make early (for him) changes though.We're still shite to watch, keepers mostly seem up their game Versus Us...or do we just keep hitting it straight at them.A corner for us results in a goal for them.A player who hasn't scored a goal all season, yet again breaks his duck courtesy of the County Rd Casuals.VAR still hates us.Beto depending on your view either...needs to start next week, flaters to deceive or, one day he'll really batter somebody and get one of those hatricks where he should've had 5.Given our luck, West Ham will sack their guy tomorrow and we'll have to face some revved up New Manager Bounce next week.Everton That. Rob Dolby 39 Posted 02/11/2024 at 22:41:39 Jim,I don't believe we play with any fear. I believe the manager deliberately sits deep due to the lack of pace in the entire team and wants to hit teams on the break or at set pieces.I am not brain washed, I want to see exciting attacking football like everyone else, I know it wont happen with this group of players or manager. Little old Everton have been outspent in the premier league for about 3 years running. We have weakened the team year on year.We haven't got a pot to piss in.We are in a dog fight at the bottom, suicidal football around the back with less technical players only ends in defeat in this league.We probably can't even afford to sack Dyche nevermind replace him with a named manager and buy players.We had enough chances today to win that game by 2 goals easy, instead we got exposed for pace on a counter attack after Beto hit the bar from 2 yards out.There is no silver bullet I am afraid. Steve Jensen 40 Posted 02/11/2024 at 23:13:33 With all the commentary around Everton on a 5 game unbeaten run and Southampton not won a game all season it was only fitting for us to do the right thing! It was nailed on! Denis Richardson 41 Posted 02/11/2024 at 23:36:03 I‘d wager most of those shouting for the manager to the sacked are those that never wanted him signed in the first place - i.e. would never be happy in any case whilst he‘s here.Practically speaking, Dyche won‘t/can‘t be sacked until the ownership transfer is complete. The current owners won‘t sack him given they‘re about to sell the club and the new owners can‘t pull the trigger as they don‘t own the club yet.At the very least, Dyche will be here until the ownership changes, which is still at least a few weeks away. So, the ‚Dyche Out‘ shouts are a bit pointless imo. He‘s here for now. Was a shit result but we could have won had the Beto header gone in, never mind the offside goal. Onto West Ham - not the end of the world.Feels like a lame duck presidency at the moment whilst we wait for the sale to go through. Just needs to get through the next few weeks until Moshiri is out.Please, please - can we put the Moyes back chat to bed. 100% not the manager we need if Dyche is shown the door. Look forward not back. Bill Watson 42 Posted 02/11/2024 at 23:40:57 Just back from Southampton and another shambolic performance. Team selection and set up is awful and Dyche's in game management and use of substitutions is clueless. One away win in 2024 says it all. Things have to change and change soon. Ben King 43 Posted 03/11/2024 at 23:42:08 Rob #39Spot on Mike Connolly 44 Posted 03/11/2024 at 00:25:05 Fans saying cant afford to sack Dyche. put him on gardening leave and ask coleman to take over until our board is in place. cant do any worse than Dyche