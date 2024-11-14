14/11/2024

Anthony Gordon has confirmed that he was "quite close" to joining Chelsea and working with Thomas Tuchel in the summer of 2022.

The 23-year-old former Everton player was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge after an impressive spell, scoring some important goals as the Toffees escaped relegation to stay in the Premier League under former Chelsea legend, Frank Lampard as manager.

It was reported at the time that Everton turned down two offers from Chelsea for Gordon, with the second one coming in at around £45M. At the time, Lampard said the move was never close to happening but Gordon – who later signed for Newcastle for £60M in January 2023 - told a different story.

Speaking in a press conference with the England contingent ahead of Thursday's trip to Greece in the Nations League, Gordon said: "It was quite close, to be honest. I was desperate to go at the time and work with him (Tuchel) especially.

"I felt like my style would suit his style of play – the way he was playing at Chelsea was very exciting for me. It was a big opportunity for me that didn’t end up happening and I’m looking forward to getting to work with him a couple of years later."

At the time Lampard confidently asserted However, sources had claimed Gordon was keen to see the move happen and, if he was disappointed in not getting a high-profile move to a Champions League side, it was evident in his performances over the first half of the following season which fell disappointingly short of the standards he has set the campaign before.

The former Academy prodigy who had been picked up by Everton in 2012 after his time in the Liverpool Academy was ended, had dropped out of the starting XI by January 2023 as Frank Lampard floundered and, by the end of the month, Everton would be joint-bottom of the table. Both the manager and winger would be gone — Lampard was sacked on 23 January and, a week later, Gordon was sold to Newcastle Utd in a deal that we reported involved a much needed upfront payment of £40M.

Gordon struggled at times but has worked hard to become a favourite amongst The Geordies, scoring 12 goals for them last season, and making his breakthrough into the England team.

