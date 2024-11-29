29/11/2024





Armando Broja could be involved to some degree when Everton face Manchester United on Sunday if he has no reaction from today's run-out for the Under-21s against Nottingham Forest.

The on-loan forward has been patiently working his way back from an Achilles injury that has sidelined him all season so far but he played 45 minutes for the second string against Watford on Monday.

He played another 70 minutes in the defeat to Forest at Finch Farm while Youssef Chermiti fearured for just over an hour and Sean Dyche says that he has already spoken with Broja about the possibility of making his first appearance for the first team at Old Trafford.

“We’re getting there [ in terms of getting players back fit]," the manager said during his press conference in Halewood today. "AB (Broja) will get some minutes today, as will Youssef on his journey back to full fitness. For Youssef, this is just his start point, really, but AB is looking really fit, so that’s good.

Article continues below video content

“We’ll see how he gets on with his minutes today but he’s done a lot of background work and is feeling good. I’ve spoken to him about possibly being involved [this weekend], so we’ll see.

“Seamus (Coleman) at least is getting back on the grass with us so it probably won’t be enough for this weekend but he’s showing signs of getting truly fit, if you like, after an up-and-down time with niggly injuries.

“So, it’s coming. I don’t want to say too much because every time I do, we lose players again, but hopefully they’ll stay fit and keep getting fitter.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb