Sean Dyche batted back the pre-Arsenal questions in his established inimitable fashion at his press conference this afternoon, complaining as ever about challenges, noise, the situation, the uncertainty…

Borja might get a chance, Calvert-Lewin's contract situation is ongoing, he's continuing to work hard, still awaiting new ownership if and when it happens... it's as it's always been.

Chermiti working hard… Harrison, working hard, top professional, trying to find moments.

And with that, they moved on to the closed section for the media journalists in attendance.

