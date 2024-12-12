Season › 2024-25 › News Sean Dyche's pre-Arsenal Press-Conference Michael Kenrick 12/12/2024 3comments | Jump to last Sean Dyche batted back the pre-Arsenal questions in his established inimitable fashion at his press conference this afternoon, complaining as ever about challenges, noise, the situation, the uncertainty… Borja might get a chance, Calvert-Lewin's contract situation is ongoing, he's continuing to work hard, still awaiting new ownership if and when it happens... it's as it's always been. Chermiti working hard… Harrison, working hard, top professional, trying to find moments. And with that, they moved on to the closed section for the media journalists in attendance. Article continues below video content Reader Comments (3) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Denis Richardson 1 Posted 12/12/2024 at 14:57:58 Tbf to Dyche, there‘s not much else he can say. A few things can‘t be known until the sale goes through. I imagine DCL, if he has any intention of staying, will wait until the ownership is sorted as well as getting an idea on who the manager will be going forward. That goes for any other player who‘s contract is up next year.TFG are going to have to make some sort of manager announcement soon after the sale goes through, if only to be able to sign players in Jan. Whether thats a change or backing Dyche.Next week could be quite big - if the announcement is tomorrow, no idea what effect that will have on the players before the game. Not expecting a result anyway - predict a comfortable 3-0 win for Arsenal. Mike Hayes 2 Posted 12/12/2024 at 15:02:07 Never listen any more to his drivel. He’s a bit like a RS everyone’s fault but his. Here’s hoping for all three points so he can blow smoke up his own arse. Quicker he’s gone the better for me! Peter Hodgson 3 Posted 12/12/2024 at 15:17:13 I agree with both comments above 1 & 2. Dino is not worth listening to as he talks drivel. Having said that I doubt we will go to the Emirates and come away with, at best, 1 point, which would be an improvement for us. Good luck lads.Usual comment from me. Get rid of him. Don't delay - make it one of your first jobs before it is too late. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb