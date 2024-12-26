Season › 2024-25 › News Another top draw thanks to Pickford's brilliant penalty save Michael Kenrick 26/12/2024 29comments | Jump to last Manchester City 1 - 1 Everton Everton’s final away fixture of 2024 is a trip to The Etihad to face a wounded and reeling Manchester City who have lost nine of the last 12 games in all competitions. Ashley Young misses this one through suspension after accumulating 5 yellow cards, with Seamus Coleman stepping in at right-back. Dwight McNeil is also ruled out due to the knee complaint that has sidelined him for the last two games. Broja returns to join Chermiti and Beto on the bench while Sean Dyche persists with the seriously misfiring trio of Doucoure, Harrison, and Calvert-Lewin — Everton's specialist 'hold-up' centre-forward last scored a goal over 3 months ago! Gueye got things going in the usual way, the home side taking up possession until they won a corner off Coleman. They worked it short before Gvardiol headed crisply onto the face of the post! Article continues below video content Mykolenko was already struggling against the speed and trickery of Savinho, who twice came close to breaking through. A transition saw Harrison put in a decent cross but Calvert-Lewin let it bounce. Ndiaye and Mykolenko tried to advance down the left but Calvert-Lewin was not there where the ball went forward. Savinho attacked again but Doucouré did well to thwart his progress. Doku jinked past Coleman on the other side and a desperate lunge by Silva deflected the ball down off Branthwaite and spun up over Pickford and inside the far post for the first goal after just 14 minutes. A foul by Doucocore gave Foden a chance to put a ball in that went beyond everyone. Everton's next foray forward was fed back to Mangala for a shot that was high and wide. A neat City move saw Haaland get past Pickford but Branthwaite was there to put it behind, with Ake heading over from the corner. A ball over the top almost set Haaland through but Pickford was out to cover well. Everton advanced to get a corner off Lewis, Ndiaye's delivery headed out to Gueye who at least got his shot on target. Savinho tried another run in, his shot blocked up in the air to Pickford. Mykolenko scooped a ball up to Calvert-Lewin but Akanji was all over it to deny him, drawing a very soft foul. A City long ball fell nicely to Bernardo Silva but he screwed his shot wide with the outside of his foot. A great forward ball by Gueye gave Coleman the chance to cross from the byeline but it was blocked out They reworked it to Doucouré whose excellent cross found Ndiaye with just a fraction of time for a lovely drop-volley into the far top corner. Much more like it from him! Everton looked almost dominant as they surged forward again, Ndiaye dancing man and cutting back a ball that should have been slammed into the net but it avoided two Everton attackers and was cleared. Simon Hooper saw a foul by Mykolenko but Foden could not beat the Everton wall. But they worked it around and Coleman had to take it off Doku but City won a corner to keep up the pressure, Svanho's shot needed blocked. Foden was next to see his shot blocked by Coleman as City pressed, the corner delivered to Pickford. A good one-two with Harrison and Mangala won a corner late in the half, the delivery flying behind off the top of Calvert-Lewin's head to end the half, with Everton still in the game and finally showing they could (and should) get forward and threaten. Mykolenko did very well to stall Savho at the expense of a corner early in the second half but it was repelled and Calvert-Lewin went on a only jaunt to the corner flag. There followed a spell of heavy pressure from Man City, a Savinho cross too difficult for Haaland to head down. But they kept up the attack., Savinho shooting low, cleared by Pickford, Mykolenko was again tormented by Savinho who just touched the ball away from him before getting caught by the Ukrainian right on the edge of the area: penalty, not before Coleman was booked for sledging Haaland! Pickford saved down low to his right. Superb! And Haaland offside when he headed in the rebound! Incredible salvation! Ndiaye and Calvert-Lewin almost worked it through, Akanji forcing it behind for a corner but too much argy-bargy for Simon Hooperm who gave City a free-kick. Svinho came back again at Mykoleno, winning a corner, Gvardiol putting it behind. Kovacic had a shot blocked and Everton tried to break. Calvert-Lewin was slow coming back from one attack that he was flagged offside when Managla went to pick him out. Calvert-Lewin was fed with a nice ball down the right wing but Ake had the measure of him and got the ball back to Ortega. Foden skipped inside and fed Haaland but it was perfectly blocked away. City kept pressing but Everton did get forward, Harrison getting a cross back to DOucoure whose cross was deflected bind for a corner. But the delivery was just bizarre, skied by Ndiaye far across the City area. Silva put up a decent cross but Tarkowski was right underneath it as Gvardiol powered into him. Managla had a fierce shot that careened off Akanji wide of the City goal. Harrison's corner to the far post was met by Branthwaite but he could only head it into Ortega's hands. Lewis powered a shot well over with 6 minutes added. Everton broke well but Gueye took too long for the cross that bounced back off him and out for a goal-kick. It became quite ragged in the final minutes. Everton broke with Broja in a four on two but they gave the responsibility to Harrison and he messed it up. Manchester City: Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Bernardo, Savinho, Foden [Y90+4'], Doku (75' De Bruyne), Haaland. Subs: Carson, Brits, Gundogan, Simpson-Pusey, Mubama, Alleyne, O'Reilly, McAteze. Everton: J Pickford, Mykolenko [Y:42'], Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Coleman [Y:52'], Ndiaye, Mangala, Doucouré, Gueye, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin (70' Broja). Subs: Virginia, N Patterson, Keane, Beto, O'Brien, Chermiti, (81' Lindstrøm) Armstrong. Referee: Simon Hooper|VAR: Alex Chilowicz Live Forum Reader Comments (29) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Dave Abrahams 1 Posted 26/12/2024 at 11:19:18 Sadly, Lyndon's predicted line-up plus Doucoure is the actual team.Nevertheless, still hoping for a positive result! Alan J Thompson 2 Posted 26/12/2024 at 11:41:32 Are we short on players, alternatives or imagination?Still, let's hope for at least 3 points from 3 unexpected. Derek Taylor 3 Posted 26/12/2024 at 11:47:30 Why do we ever sign new players -he never plays them, does he ? Roger Helm 4 Posted 26/12/2024 at 11:50:58 I know City are on a bad run but I can’t help thinking about what usually happens when Everton come up against a team that can’t win or a striker who can’t score. On the other hand we seem to be hard to beat recently so a trademark Dyche nil-nil would satisfy me. Colin Metcalfe 5 Posted 26/12/2024 at 11:58:31 No Patterson again it’s becoming quite clear Dyche doesn’t rate him and I wouldn’t be surprised if Patterson is offered on loan come Jan Brian Foley 6 Posted 26/12/2024 at 12:01:48 Hello everyone Merry Christmas been logged out since Koeman. I just don't get it. Should be 3 at the back today. In front of Pickford O'Brien Tarkowski Branthwaite. Flood the midfield Lindstrom Gana Doucoure Mangala Ndiaye. Two up top Calvert- Lewin, Broja. It's obvious we need to work like trojans, but in the event we release pressure quickly through Pickfords lon kicks two strikers up the percentage to try to retain the ball. Not fair on Coleman to start. 60 minute plus could see him or Patterson or (Harrison) or any combination plus Beto (the chaos king) replacing up front. Got to freshen things up late on, got to make them think. This is a good chance today. Shame he doesn't EVER change things home or away. Watching on Amazon firestick via downloaded 'IPTV' never fails three years on. C'mon the Toffees. Colin Callaghan 7 Posted 26/12/2024 at 12:05:27 Pep has two goalies on the bench. What a daft sod. Tony Heron 8 Posted 26/12/2024 at 12:05:46 Even at their best, Man City's Achilles Heel has always been their defence. Look at the way Liverpool would always go at them and refuse to let City dominate. If we sit back as usual, City will win. Why won't Dyche attack them, particularly now?Why does he pick Doucoure who couldn't pass water? Stopped watching a while back and won't while Dyche's awful tactics are being employed. Ernie Baywood 9 Posted 26/12/2024 at 12:05:54 Let's be honest, our highest hope is for an unwatchably uneventful game. On this occasion I'd take it. Colin Malone 10 Posted 26/12/2024 at 12:10:55 Why don't Everton announce who is on the subs bench at Goodison no more? Andy Crooks 11 Posted 26/12/2024 at 12:21:46 Colin @ 5, a loan would be great for Patterson. Then come back, post-Dyche, and show what a good player he is. Oliver Molloy 12 Posted 26/12/2024 at 12:31:12 For me, I can see Murphy's Law coming up today.Man City have been playing shite, haven't won in ages, and it's Boxing Day at their place… and it's us playing them!Hoping for something, expecting nothing. Si Cooper 13 Posted 26/12/2024 at 12:54:57 The tendency to drop the back line too far back makes it easy for them to play any of their attackers into dangerous positions.Luck still required for their goal. No need to go mad chasing it yet but have to make it difficult to get numbers into our area. A lot of hard work required. Up the fighting Toffees. Seasons greetings to all! Andy Meighan 14 Posted 26/12/2024 at 13:11:22 Absolutely brilliant from Ndiaye.What a finish! Si Cooper 15 Posted 26/12/2024 at 13:21:56 Lovely equaliser. Game back to something we can control if everyone matches up.3 points still up for grabs. Come on you (royal) blues! Ernie Baywood 16 Posted 26/12/2024 at 13:23:39 Yep brilliant finish. At 1-0 down a bit of balance crept into our play. At one point we had 59% of possession. I thought this team couldn't do that? Alan J Thompson 17 Posted 26/12/2024 at 13:23:52 After Optus usual poor service I managed to see about 10 second a minute upto the 26th minute when it went blank until the 43rd minute and I was surprised that we had equalized.I thought their goal was down to Tarkowski being out of position again and he seems to rely on Branthwaite getting him out of the proverbial or he backs off thus trying to boost his blocking stats.And that about sums up my first half. Rob Hooton 18 Posted 26/12/2024 at 13:24:44 Thought we started slowly but grew into the game after City scored, great goal from Ndiaye. Oliver Molloy 19 Posted 26/12/2024 at 13:28:05 Thank the stars above that ball fell to Ndiaye ! Colin Malone 20 Posted 26/12/2024 at 13:38:44 DCL. Completely on his own. No wonder he wants away. Rob Hooton 21 Posted 26/12/2024 at 13:42:55 Soft penalty, City player was on his way down theatrically before he got a kick.Great stuff!! Oliver Molloy 22 Posted 26/12/2024 at 13:58:31 Colin @20, Calvert Lewin is quite simply not worth his current wages and he wants more!He has played many times in a two-striker attack and still can not score goals – the best part of his game is his leap and running the channels.His touch is awful, hold-up play could be much better, his passing is poor and when clean through we have all seen many many times he goes to pieces.He is not Colin Crooks 23 Posted 26/12/2024 at 14:32:30 Another great point in a month some were predicting we wouldnt get any.All credit to Dyche. Many thought he would be gone by now. Me included Pete Clarke 24 Posted 26/12/2024 at 14:34:45 Colin. I’ve been on my own for years but could do better than DCL. Quite simply, he’s a bang average non league player expressed perfectly by Oliver. Great point all the same so 3 points gained with nothing against in goal difference. Just got to take all 3 points from the teams we’re supposed to beat! Pete Clarke 25 Posted 26/12/2024 at 14:34:45 Colin. I’ve been on my own for years but could do better than DCL. Quite simply, he’s a bang average non league player expressed perfectly by Oliver. Great point all the same so 3 points gained with nothing against in goal difference. Just got to take all 3 points from the teams we’re supposed to beat! Mihir Ambardekar 26 Posted 26/12/2024 at 14:35:42 Even though City is struggling a good point to take. We look well organized and playing for each other. However, we now need to convert draws into win. Today we had 1-2 chances where we needed better decision making. Honestly we could have won, if we had the cutting edge. Liam Mogan 27 Posted 26/12/2024 at 14:36:04 Broja has to be in next game. DCL is disillusioned and off the pace. Think most players would be having to play upfront for us for 18 months. He needs a fresh start. Ndiaye is a gem David West 28 Posted 26/12/2024 at 14:38:47 It is another massive point. These games where we don't have to take the initiative and are backs to the wall suit us. Can't help being a little disappointed with that last break, 4 on 2 and Harrison just shit himself !!! A touch of composure in that minute woukd have seen us take all the points !! Left back, striker & creative goalscoring mF in Jan please Dan !! Shaun Parker 29 Posted 26/12/2024 at 14:38:55 Yes, excellent point today. Thought we thoroughly deserved that. Great team effort and we could have scored more. If Harrison were not such a bum he may have taken the easy opportunities that came his way again 🙈Alan #17 - I watched full game uninterrupted on Optus mate. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb