Season › 2024-25 › News Uninspiring display at the Bridge for the Toffees Anjishnu Roy 26/04/2025 6comments | Jump to last Chelsea 1 - 0 Everton Everton suffered a 1-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon following a languid performance. Nicolas Jackson scored the only goal of the match following a turnover in possession in the visitors' half. David Moyes’ side showed little in the way of creativity or spark for much of the first half. They also seemed pretty content with letting the opposition dominate most of the possession. Chelsea broke the deadlock just minutes before the half-hour mark after Beto gave away possession from a goal-kick. Enzo Fernandez fed the recovered ball to Nicolas Jackson and with the Everton defence out of shape, he beat Jordan Pickford at his far corner. Speaking on the mistake from Beto where he failed to hold up and release the ball quicker before losing it to Trevor Chalobah, David Moyes said, "You see it in football all the time. "We played the ball into the centre-forward's feet, he does not retain possession and the opposition go on and score. We don't accept it but the modern game sees lots of players do it. We are trying to play better and these are the things we need to be better at." The Toffees’ performance got better in the second half after the on-loan Carlos Alcaraz came on for Iliman Ndiaye just after half-time. Ndiaye, who often relieves the side with his creativity, had a frustrating afternoon and had just 16 touches and two failed take-ons. Alcaraz injected pace and directness in the final third while Dwight McNeil had a glorious chance but was denied by a strong save from Robert Sanchez. "We were perhaps fortunate to only be 1-0 at half-time but we stuck at it, grew into the game and played very well in the second half. We were just lacking quality to get a finish on the end of some of our play,” Moyes said about his side’s overall performance. "The subs made a big difference. It looked like we had more energy and were more creative." With less than five matches remaining this season and having confirmed safety, fans will feel disappointed with the lack of initiative from the Toffees for most of the game. After all, Everton don’t have anything to lose. Matchday Updates and Reaction Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Jim Bennings 1 Posted 26/04/2025 at 17:12:57 Dull as dishwater.The season is ebbing out now and, apart from the sentimental last two games at Goodison (which knowing us we'll manage to underperform in), we need it to end ASAP.We need an overhaul of the squad this summer with some serious attacking signings that can offer some punch going forward.Overall, a poor season, poor win return, and a poor goal return, just another very Everton season.I hope we do back Moyes this summer because, if not, I think we can't really progress even to mid-table the way we are. Andrew Bentley 2 Posted 26/04/2025 at 17:24:07 Thoughts on the game:Pickford - solid as always. I thought O'Brien and Branthwaite did well together, Branthwaite was outstanding at times.Patterson isn't good enough. Mykolenko did well but he's pretty limited as a footballer. Gana was solid and tidy. Garner looked poor.Harrison – why do we persist?!?!? Ndiaye – okay but nothing of note. Should have stayed on though and not Harrison. Doucouré – poor again today. Ran a lot but rubbish with the ball.Beto – apart from giving the ball away for their goal, I thought he did okay with little service.Subs:McNeil – why play him on the right?!? I think he'd have been better on the left in a combo with Mykolenko. Did poorly tbh.Alcaraz – I'm not convinced about signing him; he doesn't offer much. Ashley Young did okay but offered nothing going forwards. Chermitti offered nothing We all know that the squad needs an overhaul but I worry about how many players we need to be competitive with the amount of contracts done this summer. Big job for Moyes as we need to get players in early for pre-season to bed them in quickly. Andrew Merrick 3 Posted 26/04/2025 at 17:31:38 Hi Andrew, I agree with all that apart from Alcaraz, but as you say, that still leaves a massive task to rebuild from limited foundations. Derek Knox 4 Posted 26/04/2025 at 17:34:58 Andrew @ 2, I agree with all you say there, but Everton have rarely brought new players in early, normally last minute scrambles to get transfers over the line. Not conducive to building for the new season. Hope that changes ! Mal van Schaick 5 Posted 26/04/2025 at 17:59:15 Even though it was a narrow loss, on the basis of individual performances we have to ship some out and recruit, as there was nothing inspiring other than Branthwaite/O’brien partnership which look like it will work.The rest was a mish mash of individiuals spluttering about.Let’s see what the Ipswich game brings in terms of improved performance and goals. Mark Murphy 6 Posted 26/04/2025 at 18:01:13 Couple of obversations that may not have been obvious on TV.Pre match warm ups and drills:The first 11 (10 outfield) warm up separately with a five v five of keep the ball. They looked very sharp. Then the back four do a drill with Baines firing a ball into another coach or over the top. The back four move up in unison, try to nick the ball before the target, or play the ball amongst them until the target is beaten and they return the ball to Baines. We looked very good at this and well drilled. Chelsea did the same drills as us but with that last one they didn’t have a target and just pinged it to their back four to pass about and pass back. Moyes watches our drills intently.At half time the subs come out with a coach and “ping” the ball to each other and do some short shuttle runs. They looked very ones I recognised were Michael Keane, Dwight McNeil, Tim Ibronamum and Chermiti.To be generous they looked like half arsed 12 year olds having a kick about. IF Moyes had been watching that I doubt they would’ve got on the pitch that second half.Alcaraz was also on their doing shuttle runs. He looked heavy and ponderous (although he did look better when he came on).Seamus Coleman was constantly warming up along the touch line but is obviously not fit and “carrying” a leg. I don’t know if that’s a long term result of his leg break or if he’s just not yet fit, but I can’t imagine him playing anytime before the Southampton game.All in all, we were NOT a mismatch for this Chelsea side but quality counts and I doubt ANY of our players bar Pickford would get in their team.We could’ve nicked something - with better quality forwards we would’ve.UTFT Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb