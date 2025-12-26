26/12/2025





Everton will be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to Turf Moor to face relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday.

A run of difficult fixtures against Chelsea and Arsenal did somewhat dampen the festive spirit at Hill Dickinson Stadium after the Toffees had won four of their previous five games before facing the London-based clubs.

Everton spent Christmas in the top half of the league table for the first time since 2020 but will be looking upwards at this stage, given that only five points separate them from the top four.

They’ll also fancy their chances against Burnley, who were on a seven-game losing streak before holding Bournemouth to a 1-1 draw last week. Armando Broja scored in the final minute of added time to secure the draw for Scott Parker’s men, who have picked up just 11 points this season and are second from bottom.

Seven points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, they’ve been the most disappointing of the three promoted teams this season and face a difficult challenge of ensuring top-flight survival in the coming months.

Burnley vs Everton - Team News and Predicted Starting XI

Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye are on AFCON duty with Senegal while Jarrad Branthwaite, Seamus Coleman and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are in the treatment room, nursing hamstring injuries.

The Blues don’t have any fresh injury concerns before their trip to east Lancashire.

Tyler Dibling could replace Dwight McNeil in the lineup as the teenager is still trying to stake his claim in the Blues’ starting XI, in Ndiaye's absence.

Everton’s predicted starting XI: Jordan Pickford, Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam, Charly Alcaraz, Tyler Dibling, Thierno Barry, Jack Grealish.

Burnley vs Everton - Form Guide

Burnley: L-L-L-L-D

Everton: L-W-W-L-L

When is Burnley vs Everton?

Everton will face Burnley at Turf Moor on the afternoon of December 27, Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled at 3:00 pm UK time.

Where to Watch Burnley vs Everton?

This Premier League game between Burnley and Everton will not be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom due to the embargo on Saturday, 3:00 pm kickoffs. Highlights will be available on Sky Sports shortly after.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb