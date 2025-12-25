25/12/2025





There are no fresh injury concerns for Everton before their trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley. The Blues will be looking to turn their situation around after two losses on the bounce to Chelsea and Arsenal.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman both remain sidelined due to hamstring issues, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall remains out following his injury at Stamford Bridge. Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye will also miss the next few weeks of action, having joined the Senegal national team for AFCON.

Merlin Röhl made his first appearance in six weeks after coming off the bench against Arsenal last weekend. The German midfielder is included in the Toffees squad for the trip to East Lancashire.

“[We're looking] just about the same as we were at the weekend – not too much change,” David Moyes said at the pre-match press conference.

"[The players who are out injured] are all improving as we get on. Jarrad is getting closer to the grass now and getting closer, so we're hoping we can maybe get him by the end of the month – but it might be a bit longer than that. We'll need to see."

Jarrad Branthwaite hasn’t played a single minute of official football this season after suffering recurring injuries this summer, eventually having to resort to surgery two months ago.

Asked about a possible timeline for Branthwaite’s return, Moyes said, "Look, he's not due to integrate back in for at least another two to three weeks, maybe more, so it's not as if I'm getting him back quickly.

"I'm just saying it's beginning to look better than it was. We're getting closer to a point of that.

"I think my bigger worry is he's missed so much of the season to get back into the swing of it quickly and those things you need. But we need him back, even just to have him back in the squad would be great at the moment for the numbers. There is a plan for him and how he works – he's on that at the moment."

