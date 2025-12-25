25/12/2025





James Garner has been outstanding for Everton so far this season, impressing in a variety of positions and stepping up to shoulder responsibility.

He has started every single game for the Blues and besides keeping things ticking from midfield, has also been deployed at left-back and right-back when needed. Everton vice-captain James Tarkowski, reflecting on the first half of the season, heaped praise on Garner.

“Oh, he’s been outstanding. I mean, we all knew how good Jimmy was since the moment he signed here,” said Tarkowski.

“He’s had a couple of setbacks with longer-term injuries when he’s missed probably two, three months of football.

“But now you’re seeing him week in, week out and how good he is. And you can put him anywhere.

“He can literally play any position on the pitch, and he’d play out of his skin. He’s physically really good, technically outstanding, makes great decisions, affects the game going forward and also defensively. He’s got everything, so we’re lucky to have him.”

Garner has three goal contributions in 17 league matches and has created five big chances. The 24-year-old records 1.4 interceptions, 2.2 tackles and 2.1 clearances per game, winning 58% of his aerial and 59% of his ground duels. He also averages 4.4 ball recoveries per 90 and has been backed by David Moyes to break into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad sooner rather than later.

The Toffees are also looking to secure a new deal for the Birkenhead-born, who’s entering the final six months of his contract. David Moyes also recently added that "the club will do everything to make sure he stays."

