Everton's hopes of landing Liam Delap always looked like a long shot, with Chelsea now closing in on a deal to sign the striker from Ipswich Town. We've looked at five options Everton could turn to to boost their firepower.

The lure of Champions League football has proven persuasive and the England international will join Chelsea's army of young talent next season. Everton's striker search continues, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin likely to leave as a free agent and Armando Broja's injury-hit loan concluding. Beto has become a cult figure over the run-in since David Moyes' arrival, but there's no doubt the Toffees need a talisman upfront.

Here are five alternatives to the Ipswich Town striker:

Five Liam Delap alternatives that Everton could target

Matthis Abline (Nantes)

An interesting profile given Everton's interest in Liam Delap. The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign with Nantes in Ligue 1, scoring nine times in France's top division. Statistically, the France U-21 international has similarities with Delap and ranked in the top 15% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues for progressive carries, carries into the penalty area, total carrying distance, and successful take-ons in 2024/25.

In a Nantes side that were one of Ligue 1's lowest-scoring sides, Abline's return of nine goals came from an xG of 9.25. That slight underperformance in chance conversion (-0.25) was still far superior to both Beto (-1.44) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (-5.27).

Everton fans can watch Abline in action at this summer's U-21 European Championship.

Ermedin Demirovic (Stuttgart)

Ermedin Demirovic is weighing up his future at Stuttgart after becoming frustrated with his role. Demirovic failed to command automatic status at Stuttgart despite boasting an impressive goal record.

The Bosnia international scored 15 times in the Bundesliga from just 20 league starts, with only Patrik Schick and Omar Marmoush bettering his non-penalty goal per 90 ratio.

He averaged a goal every 123 minutes for the German side last season.

Lorenzo Lucca (Udinese)

Everton have traditionally thrived from set-pieces and there are few better penalty box presences than Lorenzo Lucca.

The 6ft 7in forward scored 12 league goals for Udinese last season, leading the division for headed goals (5). A traditional target man, Lucca developed his game in Italy's lower tiers before netting 20 times over the last two Serie A campaigns.

Several of Italy's top clubs are monitoring the striker's situation, with Udinese valuing Lucca at around €30m (£25.3m).

Richarlison (Tottenham)

Could Richarlison return this summer? Mutual appreciation remains between Everton and the forward, whose move to Tottenham has not quite worked out as hoped. The 28-year-old struggled with injuries last season and the arrival of Dominic Solanke has seen him fail to command a regular role when fit.

Heading into a World Cup year, Richarlison will want regular minutes to secure his place with Brazil in 2026. For the right price, it is a deal that could be explored.

Nick Woltemade (Stuttgart)

Everton have been linked of late with Nick Woltemade, who has enjoyed a coming-of-age campaign at Stuttgart. The 23-year-old is attracting notable transfer interest after scoring 17 goals in all competitions last season.

Woltemade was the DFB-Pokal's leading scorer as Stuttgart won the German Cup and combines a 6ft 6in frame with delicate footwork and dribbling.

West Ham forward Niclas Fullkrug this week endorsed Woltemade's credentials, following the forward's first senior call-up to the Germany squad.

“Nick is a good friend of mine,” Fullkrug told DFB.

“We stayed in touch, even when we no longer played together. In Bremen, we had a lot of contact and often ate together. He is a down-to-earth and good boy, but he is also intelligent and clever. He has had the qualities he has shown for a long time.

“But he needed the time and the trust to be able to show them. He has deservedly established himself at VfB Stuttgart. He brings a lot of qualities that can help us here. Nick, and also Deniz Undav, are good for number nines because they not only finish the game themselves, but also provide a lot of assists. Every striker can benefit from that.”

