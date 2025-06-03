03/06/2025





Everton’s summer transfer budget has been revealed and the Toffees will need to be smart in the window.

David Moyes’s side will move into the Hill-Dickinson Stadium next season ahead of an exciting new era. However, hopes of an expensive recruitment drive appear to have been squashed after the extent of the club’s summer resources was revealed.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has told the BBC that Everton have the funds for perhaps ‘one marquee signing’ but cast doubt on the chances of multiple expensive arrivals.

"One marquee signing is certainly possible, especially with some players out of contract, but the chances of a series of big names are less likely," Maguire said.

"A spend of £50-£100m is the ballpark unless there are exits.”

In a transfer market of inflated price tags, Everton will need to be savvy with new arrivals. Ashley Young, Asmir Begovic, Joao Virginia and Abdoulaye Doucoure are all confirmed departures when their contracts expire, while Idrissa Gueye, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Michael Keane and Seamus Coleman are also out of contract.

Loanees Jack Harrison, Orel Mangala, Armando Broja and Jesper Lindstrom will return to their parent clubs, though Everton have triggered the permanent option to sign Charly Alcaraz.

Those exits leave Everton with just 13 senior players from Moyes’s 2024/25 squad ahead of the new campaign.

