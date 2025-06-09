09/06/2025





Everton have provided an update on the contract status of a number of their Under-21 players, with some out of contract this month.

Owen Barker, Jack Butler, Luke Butterfield, Billy Crellin, Matthew Apter, Zan-Luk Leban and Jack Tierney are being released and will leave Everton this month.

Owen Barker had a difficult season with most appearances (9) coming from the bench out of 16 in PL2 and other competitions.

had a difficult season with most appearances (9) coming from the bench out of 16 in PL2 and other competitions. Jack Butler fared slightly better, with 9 starts and 4 more substitute appearances off the bench, scoring 1 goal, but he saw no action at all in the second half of the season.

fared slightly better, with 9 starts and 4 more substitute appearances off the bench, scoring 1 goal, but he saw no action at all in the second half of the season. Luke Butterfield's long association with the Academy comes to an end on the back of a difficult season that saw him out injured for 2 months in January and February. He made 13 starts, 4 more as a sub, and scored 2 goals.

long association with the Academy comes to an end on the back of a difficult season that saw him out injured for 2 months in January and February. He made 13 starts, 4 more as a sub, and scored 2 goals. Billy Crellin appeared to be on the fast track to becoming a key goalkeeping asset after he signed a 2-year contract as backup to Joao Virgina, but the lifelong Evertonian, who joined from Fleetwood Town in January 2022, spent the season out on loan at Accrington Stanley.

appeared to be on the fast track to becoming a key goalkeeping asset after he signed a 2-year contract as backup to Joao Virgina, but the lifelong Evertonian, who joined from Fleetwood Town in January 2022, spent the season out on loan at Accrington Stanley. Matty Apter had terrible luck with injuries, managing just 1 start with 6 more as a sub.

had terrible luck with injuries, managing just 1 start with 6 more as a sub. Zan-Luk Leban is another goalkeeper who was highly rated but has simply run out of time in a tough competition with Fraser Barnsley for the U21 goalkeeper's shirt.

is another goalkeeper who was highly rated but has simply run out of time in a tough competition with Fraser Barnsley for the U21 goalkeeper's shirt. Jack Tierney made 7 starts with 2 more as a sub — all before his last appearance in late November of last year.

Fraser Barnsley, Callum Bates, Eli Campbell, Coby Ebere, Isaac Heath and Jack Patterson have been offered new deals, while scholars George Finney, Harvey Foster, Luca Davis, Aled Thomas and Joshua van Schoor have been offered first professional contracts.

Meanwhile, there continues to be no definitive word on the contracts offered to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Idrissa Gana Gueye, with the situation for Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane also unclear going into next season. Charly Alcaraz remains the only definite signing made so far this summer after his half-season loan was converted into a permanent deal.

