Football fans often fall into two categories over the summer months. Those that want to recharge from the emotional rollercoaster of another season - and those that will watch anything to scratch the itch until the real stuff rolls back around.

Fortunately for the latter group, there’s plenty on to pass the time this summer. The Nations League came to a close at the weekend but this week features friendlies and World Cup qualifiers aplenty. For those who (regrettably) decided to watch another England snoozefest against Andorra, they might just have second thoughts about watching Tuesday’s friendly with Senegal.

International friendlies in June, really? The prospect of Jordan Pickford vs Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye is perhaps the only narrative to look forward to.

Better viewing may be found the following day, as the U-21 European Championship gets underway. Hosts Slovakia kickstart proceedings against a talented Spain team, while holders England are in action for the first time against the Czech Republic the following day (June 12th).

There’s little in terms of Evertonian interest at the tournament, though the soon-to-be-released Žan-Luk Leban is part of the Slovakia squad. Rumour mill regulars Thierno Barry (France) and Nick Woltemade (Germany) are also at the tournament, for anyone interested in home scouting players who may or may not be wearing blue in the near future.

FIFA’s Cash, sorry Club, World Cup starts on Sunday. World football’s governing body has thrown together an expanded tournament in the hope of rivalling the revenue monster that is the Champions League. A somewhat farcical qualification process sees Chelsea involved, as winners of the 2021 Champions League. That’s despite 22 of the 23 players from their matchday squad that night no longer being at the club. Neither is manager Thomas Tuchel.

Still, it’s football to watch.

In July, the Women’s Euros gets up and running. England arrive as holders, but missing the experience of the recently retired Fran Kirby and Mary Earps, and the self-excluded Millie Bright. The bulk of Sarina Weigman’s squad is made up of WSL champions Chelsea and UWCL winners Arsenal.

July also sees Everton return to action! If only in pre-season. The Toffees take on Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers in semi-local away days before jetting off to the USA for the Premier League’s Summer Series. Bournemouth, West Ham and Manchester United await in opposition.

From there, the countdown to the Premier League campaign will be on.

