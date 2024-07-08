Season › 2024-25 › News The Rumour Mill Man United return with another laughably low bid for Branthwaite Lyndon Lloyd | 08/07/2024 6comments | Jump to last Manchester United have come back in with a second offer for Everton's star young defender, Jarrad Branthwaite, but it still falls well short of the Blues' valuation. The Red Devils had an opening bid of around £35m plus add-ons knocked back last month and they have now reportedly raised that by a paltry £10m to £45m, with another £5m in clauses. Everton have made it clear that they won't entertain offers below £70m so United can expect to receive the same response as before. Branthwaite enjoyed a breakthrough Premier League campaign in 2023-24, cementing his place in the Blues' defence alongside James Tarkowski and just falling short of being included in England's squad for Euro 2024. Article continues below video content It had been thought that United had dropped their interest in the 22-year-old and switched their attention to Matthis de Ligt but now both Mail Sport and Fabrizio Romano are reporting this marginally increased offer, although the Italian suggests that the Manchester club wants both players. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mark Murphy 1 Posted 08/07/2024 at 18:28:42 I hope the club tell Man Utd to fuck off and report them for negotiating behind our backs.But something tells me that’s probably not the case… Ian Pilkington 2 Posted 08/07/2024 at 20:25:09 Mike,Don't worry about Branthwaite.Football Insider is largely manned by cub reporters attempting to gain attention by making up so-called exclusives. Paul Ferry 3 Posted 08/07/2024 at 21:38:06 We've heard that Jarrad Branthwaite has agreed personal terms with Man Utd before, a few weeks ago. If there is a germ of truth in what Mike Gaynes has picked up on, then that does change things a little bit, and we start to see Branthwaite as someone who wants to leave us for what he perceives to be "ambition". If he is agitating for a move, and I have absolutely no idea if that is the case, then selling on our own terms – not theirs – might be sensible. But that all depends on whether or not he has been talking to them on the side and sly. Les Moorcroft 4 Posted 08/07/2024 at 22:06:05 Tell them to fuck off. Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 5 Posted 08/07/2024 at 22:18:35 If Branthwaite has ambition - why would he go to United? Jamie Crowley 6 Posted 08/07/2024 at 22:19:02 What Les says.£70 million bare floor minimum. Don't move off that number. Personally, I'd be up near £100 million.He's got what? 3 years left on his contract? Meet the valuation or he plays for us. Even if Jarrad himself tries to force the move, tell him no. He's not going anywhere unless another club meets our valuation. Just do not give a single inch. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb