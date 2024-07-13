Season › 2024-25 › News The Rumour Mill Everton make loan approach for Chelsea's Ugochukwu Lyndon Lloyd | 13/07/2024 2comments | Jump to last Everton have lodged a bid to take Lesley Ugochukwu on loan from Chelsea according to reports. The Toffees are, apparently, one of three clubs interested and have made that concrete by offering to take the midfielder for the 2024-25 season. The 20-year-old, who will be in his home country for the Olympics later this month, was signed by Chelsea from Rennes last summer and he made 12 league appearances under Mauricio Pochettino last season. According to journalist Sebastien Denis, Ugochukwu would prefer to stay in the Premier League which would make Goodison Park an attractive option. Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Phil Malone 1 Posted 13/07/2024 at 16:57:18 Can we get linked with names I can pronounce please? The lad from Verona sounds like a sneeze n all. Colin Glassar 2 Posted 13/07/2024 at 17:07:28 These gossip mongers just seem to pluck names out of a hat to see if they get lucky. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb