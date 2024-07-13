Everton make loan approach for Chelsea's Ugochukwu

| 13/07/2024



Everton have lodged a bid to take Lesley Ugochukwu on loan from Chelsea according to reports.

The Toffees are, apparently, one of three clubs interested and have made that concrete by offering to take the midfielder for the 2024-25 season.

The 20-year-old, who will be in his home country for the Olympics later this month, was signed by Chelsea from Rennes last summer and he made 12 league appearances under Mauricio Pochettino last season.

According to journalist Sebastien Denis, Ugochukwu would prefer to stay in the Premier League which would make Goodison Park an attractive option.

