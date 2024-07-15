Season › 2024-25 › News The Rumour Mill Everton vie with Newcastle for Gnonto Lyndon Lloyd | 15/07/2024 6comments | Jump to last Everton will make another concerted effort to sign winger Willy Gnonto from Leeds United after being priced out of the move last summer. The Blues lodged at least two offers for the Italian a year ago but failed to get near the Yorkshire club's lofty valuation and he remained at Elland Road through their failed bid to regain promotion to the Premier League. Now, according to Paul Joyce of The Times and El Bobble, Everton have reopened talks with Leeds for Gnonto but there are reports from the likes of TeamTalk that Newcastle could also enter the race to sign him. After being told he was staying despite handing in a transfer request, the 20-year-old played 44 games in all competitions for Leeds last season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists. Article continues below video content Having failed to land Jaden Philogene from Hull City who is set to join Aston Villa, Kevin Thelwell appears to have identified Gnonto as the best option to add creativity in the wide areas to Sean Dyche's squad. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () John Graham 1 Posted 15/07/2024 at 18:28:39 Not as good as Philogene or Asprilla. Not really a winger either and too small for a striker roll.Hopefully can be filed as just paper talk. Dennis Stevens 2 Posted 15/07/2024 at 18:36:55 he'll look taller in N'castle's kit Peter Warren 3 Posted 15/07/2024 at 18:45:16 I’ve never understood the interest in him. Stu Darlington 4 Posted 15/07/2024 at 18:47:48 Gnonto?Gnonto?Now where have I heard that name before?I remember now!Was’nt he the Lone Rangers sidekick?Or am I thinking of that Italian striker Kemo Sabe?I’m going for a lie down now. Paul Hewitt 5 Posted 15/07/2024 at 19:22:50 Hope Newcastle get him. Way better out there. Robert Tressell 6 Posted 15/07/2024 at 19:30:42 Gnonto has one of the best songs of any player out there.Philogene may well come to us on loan if Villa land him. They already have Bailey, Diaby, Rogers, Buendia and Dobbin for that role (which is partly why he left in the first place).I am a bit surprised that we have not (yet) been linked with Rowe of Norwich - who I thought looked more impressive than Gnonto in the Leeds / Norwich play off match and who looks to be out of contract next summer. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb