Everton vie with Newcastle for Gnonto

| 15/07/2024



Everton will make another concerted effort to sign winger Willy Gnonto from Leeds United after being priced out of the move last summer.

The Blues lodged at least two offers for the Italian a year ago but failed to get near the Yorkshire club's lofty valuation and he remained at Elland Road through their failed bid to regain promotion to the Premier League.

Now, according to Paul Joyce of The Times and El Bobble, Everton have reopened talks with Leeds for Gnonto but there are reports from the likes of TeamTalk that Newcastle could also enter the race to sign him.

After being told he was staying despite handing in a transfer request, the 20-year-old played 44 games in all competitions for Leeds last season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

Having failed to land Jaden Philogene from Hull City who is set to join Aston Villa, Kevin Thelwell appears to have identified Gnonto as the best option to add creativity in the wide areas to Sean Dyche's squad.

