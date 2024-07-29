Skip to Main Content
Everton 'interested' in Strasbourg midfielder

Lyndon Lloyd | 30/07/2024 4comments  |  Jump to last

Everton are said to be interested in signing Habib Diarra from Strasbrourg as they look to bolster their midfield options in the wake of Amadou Onana's departure for Aston Villa.

According to L'Equipe (via GetFootballNews), the Blues have been tracking Diarra for months and could submit an opening bid in the coming days but are likely to meet resistance from the Ligue 1 club who resisted an approach from Rennes last year and have no intention of selling him this summer.

Diarra is currently contracted to Strasbourg until 2028 but the Senegal international could force their hand if he agitates for a move. 

Everton sold Onana, another import from the French League, to Villa for an initial fee of £50m last week and have since added attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrøm to their squad in a loan acquisition from Napoli.

Article continues below video content

In addition, central midfielder Tim Iroegbunam was acquired from Villa for £9m in June. 

Original Source: L'Equipe  

Reader Comments (4)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()


Rob Halligan
1 Posted 29/07/2024 at 22:18:59
Anyone got the lowdown on this player?
Michael Lynch
2 Posted 29/07/2024 at 22:21:09
Well Rob, according to Wiki:

"He is regarded as one of the best young players in Europe, who grew up admiring Tim Cahill and often dreams of playing for Sean Dyche."

Looks like the lids have been editing Wiki again!

Ian Bennett
3 Posted 29/07/2024 at 22:42:27
Rob 125 - very highly rated.

Chelsea and Juve were linked with him last summer. Can play central and right wing by the clips.

Senegal international - Gueye do your stuff.

Dale Self
4 Posted 30/07/2024 at 00:58:26
Ian, I responded to what I now believe to have been a sarcastic post on the Lindstrom thread. You obviously do your research and can pick some proper players from a list. I apologize for my outburst.

