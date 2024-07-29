Everton 'interested' in Strasbourg midfielder

| 30/07/2024



Everton are said to be interested in signing Habib Diarra from Strasbrourg as they look to bolster their midfield options in the wake of Amadou Onana's departure for Aston Villa.

According to L'Equipe (via GetFootballNews), the Blues have been tracking Diarra for months and could submit an opening bid in the coming days but are likely to meet resistance from the Ligue 1 club who resisted an approach from Rennes last year and have no intention of selling him this summer.

Diarra is currently contracted to Strasbourg until 2028 but the Senegal international could force their hand if he agitates for a move.

Everton sold Onana, another import from the French League, to Villa for an initial fee of £50m last week and have since added attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrøm to their squad in a loan acquisition from Napoli.

In addition, central midfielder Tim Iroegbunam was acquired from Villa for £9m in June.

