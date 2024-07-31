Fresh reports linking Everton with Chukwueze

| 31/07/2024



Samuel Chukwueze is once again being linked with a move to the Premier League, with Everton "leading the pack" to sign him according to unsubstantiated reports.

The Nigerian was a supposed target of the Blues in the summer of 2021 while he was at Villarreal but nothing came of the speculation and he eventually joined AC Milan last year.

HIs performances in Serie A have made further alerted clubs, particularly in England and transfer gossip site Fichajes claims the Toffees have the strongest interest.

Capable of playing on both wings as well as centrally, Chukwueze boasts blistering pace and an eye for goal, attributes that make him similar in profile to Jesper Lindstrøm whom Everton have just signed on loan.

Article continues below video content

That might preclude any move by Kevin Thelwell for the 25-year-old.

Original Source: Fichajes.net via Sport Witness

Reliability rating:

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb