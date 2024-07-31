Skip to Main Content
Season 2024-25 News
The Rumour Mill

Fresh reports linking Everton with Chukwueze

Lyndon Lloyd | 31/07/2024 0comments  |  Jump to last

Samuel Chukwueze is once again being linked with a move to the Premier League, with Everton "leading the pack" to sign him according to unsubstantiated reports.

The Nigerian was a supposed target of the Blues in the summer of 2021 while he was at Villarreal but nothing came of the speculation and he eventually joined AC Milan last year.

HIs performances in Serie A have made further alerted clubs, particularly in England and transfer gossip site Fichajes claims the Toffees have the strongest interest.

Capable of playing on both wings as well as centrally, Chukwueze boasts blistering pace and an eye for goal, attributes that make him similar in profile to Jesper Lindstrøm whom Everton have just signed on loan.

That might preclude any move by Kevin Thelwell for the 25-year-old.

Original Source: Fichajes.net via Sport Witness  
