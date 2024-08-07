Skip to Main Content
Season 2024-25 News
The Rumour Mill

Beto on Atalanta's shortlist

Lyndon Lloyd | 07/08/2024 0comments  |  Jump to last

Beto is one of the options being considered by Atalanta as they seek cover for Gianlucca Scamacca who ruptured an ACL this week and could miss all of the upcoming season as he recovers from the resulting surgery.

Despite his struggles adapting to life in England, the Portuguese is a known quantity in Serie A where he spent two years before signing for Everton last year in a £26m deal.

Once news of Scamacca's injury broke, transfer gossip sites in Italy quickly suggested that Atalanta were lining up a £20m bid for Beto, with some now suggesting that any deal could involve a part-exchange transfer involving former Toffees target El Bilal Touré.

The newly-crowned Europa League champions beat Everton to Touré's signature last year after Kevin Thelwell had tracked the Malian for quite some time.

Article continues below video content

He suffered a long-term injury of his own shortly after joining Atalanta and only made 11 league appearances last season, scoring twice.

